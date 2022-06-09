Local Scene: Blues on tap in Chicagoland this weekend

The City Of Chicago lineup for the 2022 Chicago Blues Festival is pretty impressive as the annual festival comes back strong since getting sidelined by the COVID shutdown. For the first time ever, it kicks off on a Thursday. It runs tonight through Sunday at Millennium Park as well as in other locations throughout the city.

The Chicago Blues Festival will be held all four days in Millennium Park with performances at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion (201 E. Randolph St.), the Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (North Promenade) and the Rosa's Lounge Stage (South Promenade).

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival adds four additional stages throughout the city: "Taste To Go Featuring Soul City Blues" (5720 W. Chicago), "Bronzeville Blues" (Armstrong Park, 3322 S. St. Lawrence), "City Markets" (800 S. Des Plaines), and "Blues On The Riverwalk" (305 West Riverwalk South).

Among the many artists scheduled for Millennium Park performances today are Shemekia Copeland, Joanna Connor, Toronzo Cannon, and Robert Kimbrough Sr.

Artist highlights for Friday include Mike Wheeler Band, Billy Branch & The Sons of the Blues and Grady Champion.

Saturday notable performers include Rico McFarland, Cedric Burnside and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Among those closing out the festival on Sunday are Ivy Ford, The Kinsey Report, Lurrie Bell and Eric Gales.

The "Neighborhood Concert Stages" likewise have numerous artists of note, including Fruteland Jackson, Mud Morganfield, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, Tail Dragger and Freddie Dixon's Chicago Blues All-Stars. Admission is free to all stages. More: chicago.gov.

Purdy lady sings the Blues

While on the topic of great blues! For the first time since COVID stalled her return to Northwest Indiana, my talented musical friend, Brigitte Purdy (brigittepurdy.net) flies in this week from her West Coast stomping grounds to perform her original music for Midwest fans. Here with other world class blues artists to celebrate the week long "Chicago Blues Fest," Purdy can be found performing this Friday at The Epiphany Center for the Arts (201 S. Ashland Ave). Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance start at $20. Concert info: 312- 421-4600 and epiphanychi.com/events/blues-music-series-brigitte-purdy.

Along with being a national touring musician and recording artist, Brigitte hosts her own Los Angeles-based blues radio program -- "Ms. Purdy's Traveling Blues Show" -- from 1-3 p.m. Pacific on Sundays, heard on 101.5FM (kociradio.com). She also produces and hosts a cool blues artist interview podcast called "Purdy Amazing People."

While in town this week, Purdy will bring her radio skills into my studio as celebrity guest DJ on my Sunday "Needle Drop" program on WIMS-AM/FM (wimsradio.com) from 6-9 p.m. The playlist this Sunday will be rather blues-centric in honor of the Chicago Blues Fest and having Ms. Purdy live in studio to jockey vinyl with me. Brigitte will also guest on Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program heard via 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio (lakeshorepublicradio.org).

MUSIC NOTES:

• The music of The Eagles will fly into the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as the nationally touring tribute artist -- Heartache Tonight -- returns for a 7 p.m. concert performance. The sextet delivers an authentic Eagles concert experience, complete with the beautiful vocal harmonies needed to take an audience through every era and incarnation of the Eagles. Tickets start at $17.50 and VIP packages are available for this all ages show. More: brickartlive.com.

• Hip hop/rapper Struggle Jennings returns Wednesday to Hobart Art Theater. The grandson of instrumental rock guitarist Duane Eddy and country musician Jessi Colter, Jennings is also the step-grandson of Waylon Jennings, and the nephew of Shooter Jennings. His music is far removed from his famous kin, but Jennings delivers a powerful live performance. Featured guests on Jennings' "Angels & Outlaw Tour" are Caitlynne Curtis and Brianna Harness. Tickets start at $25. More: brickartlive.com.

• DJ Crenson of the band Stop.Drop.Rewind performs a solo show tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart for this week's installment of the "Acoustic Thursday" series of local artist performances in the recently remodeled Jamaican restaurant's event room. Filling out the rest of the month are performances by Marco Villarreal & Jessi Lopez Schmidt (June 16), Jack Cunningham (June 23), and the duo Deuces Wild featuring Jill Field & Chris Bolint. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• James Gedda & The Big Breakfast performs a free, outdoor show with special guest LeAnn Stutler -- Noon to 3 p.m. --this Saturday in downtown Highland Main Square Park (3100 Ridge Road). The Gazebo Stage is the site for this second installment of the Highland Parks Department's annual "2nd Sunday Free Summer Concert Series." The family-friendly event has food and ice cream vendors on site, but one is welcome to bring picnic lunches, lawn chairs and blankets. The show is rain or shine and moves inside to the Highland Lincoln Center (2450 Lincoln St.) in the event of rain. More: 219-838-0114.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up rock covers on Friday with Sketch Dog. Then on Saturday the dance floor gets a work out when Smarty Pants performs. Music starts at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.

Bluesman/host Corey Dennsion welcomes amazing bluesman Carlos Johnson joining him this Sunday for the weekly 7-10 p.m. "Sunday Jam Night" at Leroy's. "Carlos is one of the best musicians I've ever had the honor to share a stage with," said Dennison (facebook.com/soulfullcdennison). "His advice and fellowship have helped me throughout the years, along with many other guitar players all over the world." Johnson has played guitar alongside such greats as Otis Rush, Valerie Wellington, Son Seals and Billy Branch. More on him at facebook.com/carlos.johnson.106.

• The Chicago-based Brass Buckle Band is a premier country-rock band keeping the momentum going for this week's "Free Country Friday Concert" series on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. On Saturday, the country pop sounds are replaced with the blues-rock guitar driven music of singer, songwriter, guitarist Ivy Ford, who is a force of nature inspired in no small part by Buddy Guy. Ford delivers the goods for those looking to blues up their Saturday night. Just across the casino on both Friday and Saturday night, will be blues group Mississippi Heat at the casino's Council Oak Bar Stage. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The weekly "Tuesday Family Night Concert Series" (6-7:30 p.m.) presented by Portage LIVE! at Oakwood Hall inside Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage features the R&B sounds of ReTurn2Soul. Anchored by Motown hits and peppered with other R&B and Jazz artist covers, the group does a great job rekindling memories. The shows are open seating with food concessions and a cash bar. A car show happens before each concert weather permitting. More: portagelive.org.

• The pop/rock covers of Bad Alley Shadows band is featured Friday at Schererville Fest (5-7:30 p.m.) at Redar Memorial Park, followed by Mr. Funnyman (8:30-11:30 p.m.). Saturday's fest line-up has Jessi & The Fizz Band (4:30-7:30 p.m.) with Echoes of Pompeii and their tribute to Pink Floyd (8:30-11:30 p.m.).

• Jessi & The Fizz jump over from Schererville to Portage to headline the first annual "Region Fest" hosted by Decibels @ The Roxx (2522 Portage Mall). Also performing on the 6 p.m. to midnight bill are the bands Cover the Ice and Apollo Selene. Tickets for the event are $10. More: decibelsportage.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

