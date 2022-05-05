Local Scene: Celestin kicks off summer season on Sunday

Highland Park & Recreation Department's annual 2nd Sunday Summer Concert Series begins with this Sunday's special Mother's Day concert featuring The Robby Celestin Band. In case of rain, all 2nd Sunday concerts will move indoors at the nearby Highland Lincoln Center (2450 Lincoln St.).

Opening Sunday is R&B/Pop duo Lauren Dukes & Greg Guidotti with a set blending a few cover songs and original cuts from Dukes' stellar 2021 self-titled debut EP. Check out Dukes' original music videos at: facebook.com/laurendukesofficial/videos

All 2nd Sunday concerts are free, family-friendly events on the Gazebo Stage from noon to 3 p.m. at downtown Highland's Main Square Park. A cash concession offers food and beverages on site, but picnic lunches are welcome. No alcohol allowed in the park. A variety of local crafters and other vendors are expected at the events. Bringing lawn chairs and/or blankets is highly recommended, as picnic tables are limited.

Celestin's band is a multi-piece ensemble featuring Salena Pena, Tyson Ellert, Chris Clemente, Sonny Lee, Chad McCullough, Lauren Dukes, Rich Boban and Chris Siebold and is fronted by charismatic soul man Celestin.

A veteran Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland music scene performer, Celestin has entertained Midwest audiences for three decades and is the son of Robert Celestin, a founding member of the 1960s and 1970s East Chicago-based touring/recording act, The Enchanters.

Over the years, Robby Celestin co-founded such regional groups as Five O'Clock Shadow, Time Peace and Final Say. He also spent time as a member of celebrated regional acapella recording and touring group, Stormy Weather, which allowed the East Chicago native to perform at The White House, and throughout the Caribbean, Italy, China, Tahiti, and other foreign lands while entertaining NATO troops via USO tours.

"Over the years, I've had the great honor of opening shows and/or sharing stages with many singers who were big influences on me as a performer," said Celestin, citing artists like Tierra, The Four Tops, Jerry Butler and Gene "Duke of Earl" Chandler.

Celestin has also written and recorded a large body of original songs during his career. Some will be featured during Sunday's performance. More at: robbycelestin.com.

Other upcoming 2nd Sunday Summer Concerts include James Gedda & The Big Breakfast (Americana/rock) with opener LeAnn Stutler on June 12; The International Polka Tribute Band (Polka) with opener Adam Gawlikowski on July 10; The Geddy Trezak Band and Dyllyngyr (double rock bands) on Aug. 14; and a special extended Sept. 11 concert (noon-4 p.m.) starts with a brief 9/11 Memorial segment by LeAnn Stutler and bagpiper Craig Brooks, followed by full band performances from Zodiac (pop/rock) and Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse (guitar blues). More series info or to book vendor space, contact: 219- 838-0114 or highlandparks.org.

Claudettes bring garage cabaret groove to Acorn

This Saturday finds The Claudettes performing at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Tickets are a steal at $20. More: acornlive.org or 269-756-3879.

Described well as having a "garage cabaret" sound, The Claudettes are a wholly unique Chicago-based band merging vintage blues and soul elements with indie-rock. It's roots music of a new level, born through the creative vision of band leader, pianist, and songwriter Johnny Iguana, but successful because of the stellar chemistry of seductive Euro-pop singer Berit Ulseth, bassist/vocalist Zach Verdoorn and drummer Michael Caskey.

Check out the group's well-crafted music video for their "Bad Babe Losin' Touch" (https://youtu.be/4RuXTOvrr4Q) to get a feel for their special kind of sound.

Hard Rock's first year celebration brewing

It's hard to believe it has been a year already, but next week marks the one year anniversary of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary opening its doors. One is well advised to plan now for the casino's First Anniversary Celebration next Saturday -- May 14 -- when hip hop superstar Grandmaster Flash headlines a free concert at Hard Rock Live Stage, and regional blues legends, The Kinsey Report, perform free on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage.

This weekend's ongoing Free Country Friday Concert series on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage continues with Texas group, Jeff Abbott Band, touring behind their sixth and latest album, "The Highway Kind." Also, blues-rocker Ivy Ford returns for an encore performance Friday at the casino's Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday at 9 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe Stage welcomes blues-rock multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Jackie Venson, who blew away the audience with her energized performance at last summer's Spring Out Fest at Sunset Hill Park in Valparaiso.

Venson performed on "Austin City Limits" 46th season, and has steadily evolved over three studio albums -- "Joy" (2019), "Vintage Machine" (2020), and "Love Transcends" (2021). Strongly recommended for fans of guitar-driven blues-rock. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• "Open Mic Thursdays" at Region Ale (1080 US 41) in Schererville happens each week and all styles are welcome. PA and all backline stage gear is provided by hosts Nick Kazonis and Mike Wilson. All ages are welcome and all tips benefit The Giving BackPak Foundation, providing school supplies to local kids. The Ale gets "fizzy" Friday with Jessie & The Fizz performing pop and dance covers from 8-11 p.m. More: 219-322-2337.

• Johnny Burgin, a Chicago-based blues guitar slinger with a global groove, struts his stuff tonight at Buddy Guy's Legends (700 W. Wabash) in Chicago, before taking off for a 2-week tour in California with 82-year-old blues legend Tail Dragger. Tickets: $15. More: johnnyburgin.com.

• This Saturday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart will be the 2nd annual celebration of all things Grateful Dead while featuring live performances by three noteworthy Region-based jam bands -- Dead To Rights (9:30 p.m.), Lazy Lightning (6 p.m.) and The Rusted Strings Band (7:45 p.m.) -- paying tribute to Jerry Garcia and the entire Dead collective. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance and $12 door.

Looking ahead to next week... Chicago-based national act, LOCAL H, comes to the Art Theater next Wednesday for a 7 p.m. show produced by NWI's Mush Music, LLC. Opening the show are area bands Flamingo Haze and Rookie. Tickets start at $20 with various VIP options. Show time is 7 p.m. for both events. More: brickartlive.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up live comedians this Friday along with weekly Fish Fry options. On Saturday, Nawty brings a night of party rock, followed by the weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Rock Your Bra Off is an annual live music benefit to raise money for breast cancer research and this Saturday, it is being hosted by Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Performing in order are I'm With Frank & Dave (3:30 p.m.), High Street Band (5 p.m.), Hoosier Ditty (6:30 p.m.), B.A.M. (8 p.m.), Somebody Yell Fritz (9:30 p.m.) and Beaver & Friends (11 p.m.). More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Catch this columnist's weekly radio programs "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. and "Midwest BEAT Blues" on Fridays from 7-9 p.m. on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio. Streaming live: lakeshorepublicradio.org.

On Sunday, my vinyl LP "Needle Drop" program broadcasts live from Michigan City's WIMS-AM/FM studio. It's simulcast locally at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, and streamed live at wimsradio.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

