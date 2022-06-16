Local Scene: Country hitmakers invade NWI venues

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary has assembled quite a weekend of shows for Region music fans. Friday features hit-making country music artist Jo Dee Messina as the featured artist for this week's ongoing "Free Country Friday Concert" on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage.

Messina’s 1996 breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” put her on the public radar and on the "Billboard" charts. It was the first of nine #1 singles and a string of 16 Top 40 hits, enabling her to sell over five million albums worldwide. Among her biggest radio hits are "Bye Bye," I'm Alright," "Stand Beside Me," "That's The Way," "My Give A Damn's Busted," and "Bring on the Rain," a duet with label mate and friend Tim McGraw.

The Massachusetts-born singer/songwriter began performing with her siblings at age 16 and by 20 she had a recording contract with Curb Records in Nashville. Messina has been honored by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music, along with being nominated for two Grammy Awards. Messina was also the first female country artist to score three multiple-week number-one songs from the same album. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Country music songwriter, piano man, vocalist and former "Nashville Star" judge, Phil Vassar, will be busting out his own radio and chart hits, including some he wrote for other famous artists. Vassar headlines a triple bill that starts at 7 p.m. Friday with the local groups Honky Tonk Attitude and The Jim Post Band.

Vassar made his debut on the country music scene in the late 1990s while writing or co-writing hit songs for several country artists, including Tim McGraw ("My Next 30 Years"), Jo Dee Messina ("I'm Alright" and "Bye, Bye"), Collin Raye ("Little Red Rodeo"), and Alan Jackson ("Right On The Money"). In the 2000s, Vassar signed a recording deal of his own and went on to chart 19 singles of his own on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, including a pair of #1 hits -- "Just Another Day in Paradise" and "In a Real Love." Tickets range from $35 -$55. More: brickartlive.com.

The Gary Sportsman Club (10101 Madison St.) in Crown Point goes country on Friday with an outdoor concert headlined by country music hit-makers Diamond Rio, who have been around since first getting together in 1982. Since then, the veteran band has pushed 22 songs into the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, including six #1s -- "Meet In the Middle," "Love A Little Stronger," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel" and "Norma Jean Riley."

Two well respected and accomplished regional country artists -- Jimmy Sarr and Nate Venturelli -- will open Friday's Sportsman Club show with their own respective sets blending covers with original songs from their own albums. More: 219-662-5822 or ticketweb.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Comedy returns tonight to Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as Mad Hatter Productions presents Los Angeles stand-up comic Samuel J. Comroe (as seen on "America's Got Talent") on stage at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20 -$35. Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday is internationally famous '80s hair metal group, Faster Pussycat, with support from Dokken tribute Tooth & Nail and Wasp tribute Wild Child. Tickets start at $20 with VIP seating options available. More: brickartlive.com.

• On Saturday on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, the national touring tribute group Without U2 recreates the sight and sound of the iconic Irish rock band U2. The casino's large Hard Rock Live concert hall elsewhere features the comedy of Wanda Sykes on Friday. The Mike Wheeler Band returns Friday to the Council Oak Bar Stage for an 8 p.m. variety blues show, followed there on Saturday by Chicago blues group, Mississippi Heat. All performances are free for 21 and over, except for the Sykes concert (tickets start at $44). More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• "WOOFS, WAGS & WINE" is a dinner/music event on Saturday at American Legion Post #279 (6601 Hobart Road) in Gary, benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. Dinner runs 5-7 p.m. with live music from 7 p.m-midnight by rock band Sidestreets. Tickets are $30 and include dinner. More: 219- 938-3339 (day), 219-938-9856 (evening), or humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org.

• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso features the R&B ensemble group Return2Soul on Friday. Kenny Kinsey brings his dance-centric blues/funk band Funky Mojo Daddy back to Elements on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Cody Daniel performs acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday finds long-running party rock band The Weekend Alcoholics on stage there, and AC/DC tribute band Bonfire does a rare club gig on Saturday. Take dad out for dinner at the Falls on Father's Day and catch a special Sunday afternoon performance from 2-5 p.m. by Chris Grove & Salvador Ali. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) features Johnny V & Friends rocking things up on Friday, with jam band Stealin' The Farm returning on Saturday at 8 p.m. "Leroy's Weekly Sunday Blues Jam" is on hiatus Sunday as the venue closes for Father's Day. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Northwest Indiana guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal is the featured musical guest tonight from 6-9 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Villarreal will preform an eclectic mixture of styles -- jazz, blues, rock and groove music -- that will offer up music for all tastes. Montego Bay welcomes back Jack Cunningham next Thursday. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

Folk/Americana troubadour Robbie Fulks performs on Friday at The Acorn. On Saturday, singer/songwriter Cathy Richardson of Jefferson Starship fame returns to the stage for a solo performance. More: 269-756-3879 or acornive.org.

• This week's Tuesday evening "Portage Live! Free Summer Concert Series" features performance by acoustic duo Chris & Lou, and runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All shows are indoors at Oakwood Hall at Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage. Admission to these open seating performances is absolutely free, with food concessions and a cash bar available, along with a pre-concert car show.

• With the new Elvis Presley biopic coming out soon, fans may want to get into "King" mode by catching three top Elvis tribute artists who over the years, have each won top honors at the "Memphis ETA Competition." Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter and Dean Z -- will be shakin' up the Paramount Theatre (23 E. Galena Blvd.) in Aurora, Illinois this Saturday as part of the "Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular," backed by a rockin' band and the Dove Award-winning gospel group, The Backwood Quartet. Tickets run from $29 to $69. More: 630-896-6666.

• A brand new Region group debuted last Saturday at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso called -- Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats -- which as one might guess, is an Elton John tribute. Anchored by Jeff Gajewski (formerly of The Current) as Elton, he is accompanied nicely by a solid four-piece band, a female backing vocalist, and a trio of horns. Lots of energy, a great set list loaded with hits and a couple of surprises. A rear projection screen added interesting Elton factoids behind the performers during selected songs. More: facebook.com/EltonJeffTribute.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0