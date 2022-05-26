Local Scene: Crown Point ready to rock this season

Crown Point is ready to rock this summer at the beautiful and spacious Bulldog Park Pavilion with the city's just announced 2022 Free Summer Concert Series schedule. While most of the performances happen on Thursday's from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the city's popular Classic Car Cruise events, there are also some special weekend concerts planned. All events feature food vendors and a cash bar.

Thursdays start with a solo or duo act, followed by a full band as classic car enthusiasts show off their rides under the covered pavilion and on surrounding streets. Things kick off June 2 with guitarist/vocalist Gunner Brightweiser opening for AC/DC tribute group, Bonfire.

Fleshing out the summer series schedule are: Lauren Dukes Duo (R&B) and Soundz of Santana (Santana tribute) on June 23, Eric & Char (Americana/folk) with The Relics (classic rock) on July 7, Mindi & Amber (acoustic variety) with The Crawpuppies (classic rock) on July 21, Jack Whittle (blues) with The Stoney Curtis Band (electric blues-rock) on Aug. 8, Deuces Wild (variety duo) with Mellencougar (John Mellencamp tribute) on Aug. 25, and LeAnn Stutler (Americana) with Reggae Express (reggae-rock) on Sept. 29.

Special free concerts at Bulldog Park include the annual Taste of Crown Point weekend on July 15 and 16. Friday features Kasim & Josh (rock duo), Mr. Funnyman (pop-rock variety) and Echoes of Pompeii (Pink Floyd tribute). Saturday's line-up features three female-fronted groups, Zodiac (classic rock/pop), Nawty (dance/variety) and Women of Motown (R&B/Motown). Music runs 4:30-10:30 p.m. on both days.

Northwest Indiana radio station WIMS-AM/FM will welcome perennial Chicago rockers M&R Rush to the Bulldog stage on Aug. 6 for the band's "Goodbye City Lights" vinyl release party. Although M&R Rush -- still boasting its all original line-up -- has consistently released new albums over the decades, this party will celebrate the band's first vinyl LP release since its 1979 break-through album, "Reach for the Stars," which included their Midwest hit single, "Rock And Roll Chicago." Also performing Aug. 6 are The Geddy Trezak Band and James Gedda & The Big Breakfast.

The last show of the 2022 Free Summer Concert Series is the centerpiece of the city's annual "Oktoberfest" event, and features headliner Marrakesh Express (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute). Also performing are Derek Caruso's Blues Fuse (blues-rock) and Dyllyngyr (classic rock).

Chicago Blues Fest news you need

The City Of Chicago announced the lineup for the 2022 Chicago Blues Festival taking place June 9-12 at Millennium Park, as well as in other locations throughout the city. The festival will be held all four days in Millennium Park with performances at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion (201 E. Randolph St), the Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (North Promenade) and the Rosa's Lounge Stage (South Promenade). On June 11 and 12, the festival adds four additional stages throughout the city: "Taste To Go Featuring Soul City Blues" (5720 W. Chicago), "Bronzeville Blues" (Armstrong Park, 3322 S. St. Lawrence), "City Markets" (800 S. Des Plaines), and "Blues On The Riverwalk" (305 W. Riverwalk South). Admission is free. Find more info and the entertainment schedule on the city's website: chicago.gov.

MUSIC NOTES

• The spirit of the Lizard King -- Jim Morrison -- returns to life Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart as tribute band American Prayer: The Doors Experience (facebook.com/AnAmericanPrayer) returns after a bit of an absence by popular demand. The music of the Fab Four likewise will be heard as American English (americanenglish.com) steps in on Saturday for an evening of multiple costume changes, wigs and vintage stage gear to recreate the Beatles experience. Both nights have a 6 p.m. door time with music starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start are $12 advance and $15 at door for American Prayer and start at $17.50 for American English with special VIP seating available. Both shows are all ages event. More: brickartlive.com.

• This week's free "Acoustic Thursday" show at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart features Americana troubadour Eric Lambert. The longtime recording and touring artist will be accompanied by his collaborator and partner Char, while performing songs from his deep catalog of international releases, including some great selections from his latest CD, "Beating the Odds," which has been enjoying radio play in many parts of the world since it debuted in 2021. Note, this week's concert moves in time one hour later from 7-10 p.m. per request from the series patrons. The shows are family friendly and all ages welcome. More: 219-940-3152.

• This week's ongoing Free Country Friday Concert series moves over from the Hard Rock Cafe Stage to the Oak Bar Council Stage this weekend at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. The country offering on Friday is Cowboy Jukebox, a 5-piece country rock party band who cleverly bills itself as "a country band for people who love country music AND for people who hate country music." The Chicago-based quintet plays Top 40 country hits of the last 5 decades, but also slips in a few surprises from the "Hot 100 Pop Billboard Charts" for those "haters" in the audience. A fun time band that delivers the goods with energy and a touch of humor.

The South City Revival is featured on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage on Friday. The band will deliver its brand of Midwest Americana with original songs from its new album, "Where There's Smoke, There's Fire," which is styled not unlike such classic storytelling roots rockers Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Steve Earle, More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) features the variety rock of the 444 Band on Friday night, and on Saturday, it's the eclectic hippie/jazz/funk sounds of jam band, Stoned Cookies. Music starts at 8 p.m. The weekend wraps up with "Leroy's Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. along with a new, special $2 menu of Mexican food fare for the Sunday jammers. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Local rockers Caught On Cline released their newest single, “Shut the Funk Up,” a Parliament/Funkadelic-influenced track about shaking off the negative energy the world brings to your everyday life. There are two featured guests on the track -- Kevin Mardirosian on drums, and Joe Marcinek on keyboards. More: caughtoncline.com.

• M&R RUSH is proud to announce the release of its first single, "Good-Bye City Lights," the title track of the brand new CD release on Color Red Records. The group has a vinyl version of the new EP coming in August and plans a free CD release party to celebrate that milestone at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. The CD, in the meantime, is now available globally on all digital download platforms with physical copies also available at their live shows and at The Record Bin locations in both Hobart and Michigan City. More: mandrrush.com.

• "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" airs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and this week's guests will include various area performers slated to perform during the 2022 concert series at Crown Point's Bulldog Park, which kicks off on June 2 with Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC. Tune in live on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio, or stream in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

• This Sunday on the "Needle Drop" radio program will also feature some special local music guests live in studio. That show is broadcast via WIMS-AM/FM from 6-9 p.m. on AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, along with streaming live at wimsradio.com.

