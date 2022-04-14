Local Scene: DIO's friends keep the music playing

Hard rock fans should find their way to Decibels @ On The Roxx (2524 Portage Mall) in Portage this Friday to catch national touring group, Last In Line. The quartet has amassed dozens of hits and a plethora of gold and platinum albums between them as former and present members of arena-level bands.

Anchoring Last In Line is powerhouse drummer Vinnie Appice (formerly of both DIO and Black Sabbath), bassist Phil Soussan (former Billy Idol and Ozzy Osbourne sideman), guitarist Vivian Campbell (formerly of DIO, Whitesnake, and currently with Def Leppard) and vocalist Andrew Freeman (ex-Lynch Mob). More: facebook.com/LastInLine.

The band was formed in 2012 by three of the surviving members of the DIO band and took its name from the 1984 DIO album, "The Last In Line." A spin-off of the band Black Sabbath, DIO was fronted and named for lead singer Ronnie James Dio, who died from stomach cancer in 2010. The legendary metal singer had also fronted the bands Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell, and was said to have created the now iconic "devil horns" heavy metal hand gesture.

Still greatly revered and beloved both by his former band mates and fans alike, Last In Line, was formed as a homage to Ronnie. "(Last In Line) came about as a way for us to keep playing and making music together, while also keeping the DIO music alive for the fans," Appice revealed in a radio interview with this columnist. "Ronnie was proud of the albums we made together and so are we. Even though he was no longer with us, it felt good to keep the music going."

When co-founding former DIO member and bassist Jimmy Bain died in 2016 of lung cancer, rock solid Phil Soussan was added to the line-up and remains today. The live performances by Last In Line utilizes the "star-power" and experience of its line-up to give fans a "big concert" experience without a "big concert" price tag.

A typical set list features several classic DIO songs which Appice and Campbell co-wrote and recorded with Ronnie James Dio for such albums as "Holy Diver," "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart." Those are mixed with songs from the Last In Line's two original albums, 2016's "Heavy Crown" and 2019's "II," both produced by Dokken and Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson.

Showtime Friday is 8 p.m. with the original local group RITO opening the show and is well worth arriving early to catch. Tickets start at $30. More: decibelsportage.com or facebook.com/decibelsatroxx.

Hard Rock options plentiful

There's a plethora of entertainment to enjoy this weekend at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary. The Hard Rock Live stage finds a pair of Grammy-Award winners -- Ashanti and Mya -- delivering a sure to be hits-filled performance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $67.50 and up.

Ashanti has celebrated 20 years in the music industry and attained multi-platinum records, while breaking industry records. Mya has a string of hits as well, but is perhaps best known for collaborating with Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Pink and Missy Elliot on a remake of LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade.”

On the nearby Hard Rock Cafe stage, the new Country Music Fridays series continues at 9 p.m. with Tyler Reese Tritt, daughter of country music legend Travis Tritt, now establishing herself as a musical force in music. Free admission.

Last seen at Hard Rock playing percussion on the big stage with his famous first cousins, The Jacksons, bassist/percussionist Keith Jackson brings his own band, Triple Dose, for a stage performance at The Council Oak Bar at 8 p.m. Free admission.

NEWS FLASH! Comedian Trevor Noah -- host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central -- brings his “Back to Abnormal” tour to the Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, Aug. 13. Tickets are $79.50 and up. Daughtry's "The Dearly Beloved Tour" is also coming to Hard Rock Live on July 29 with support act, Black Stone Cherry. Tickets are $62 and up. Both shows go on sale tomorrow at 10 am Central. More: ticketmaster.com

Special Easter events

• Billed as "the greatest Passion Play in America," this NWI production has been running annually during the Easter holiday for decades. "Jesus Of Nazareth 2022" hits the stage at Family Christian Center (340 45th St.) in Munster this Good Friday. Although a 2,000-year-old story, this Steven Munsey-directed presentation is high energy, high tech and vibrant with a huge set, state-of-the-art production, special effects and a huge cast that includes live animals. Tickets for the 7-10 p.m. Friday performance are $25-$40, with group sale options. The two Saturday performances are sold out. More: familychristiancenter.org and refugeproductions.com.

• This Sunday my Easter Sunday edition of the "Needle Drop" radio program heard on WIMS-AM/FM in Michigan City, will find me playing the 1973 "Jesus Christ Superstar" film soundtrack in its entirety. The soundtrack features pop performers Ted Neeley as "Jesus," Yvonne Elliman as "Mary Magdalene," and the late Carl Anderson as "Judas." This broadcast will also feature a short audio clip from my interview with Neeley about the making of the iconic Norman Jewison-directed film, shot in Israel and other Middle Eastern locations. Tune in at 6 p.m. at AM-1420, 106.7FM, 95.1FM or stream live at wimsradio.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Travel back in time a few decades this Friday to the MTV-era heavy metal hits as Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart presents Hairbangers Ball. Fans are encouraged to dress the part with plenty of spandex, leather, lace, make-up and Aqua-Net. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. Showtime is 8 p.m. show with special guest, Fatal Order, a regional metal band who started their run in the late 1980s. More: brickartlive.com.

• John Fister performs acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.). Hessville Star rocks Friday, and on Saturday The Nomad Planets perform original music with some unique covers. Music runs 8 a.m. to noon. On Tuesdays, Mandalyn (of Nawty) now hosts "Karaoke Night." More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Guitarist/vocalist Billy O. and keyboardist/vocalist Chris Grove team up at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet Road) in Dyer for a 9-11 p.m. performance. Karaoke is featured at the pub every Friday, and Saturday finds James Gedda & The Big Breakfast being served up at 8 p.m. Next Wednesday, Greg Ashby of The Unstoppables and Jeff Massey of Steepwater Band combine their respective voices and guitar skills from 9-11 p.m. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.

• South Side music promoter Bud Monaco's SOPRO Music presents a special memorial concert Saturday at the Beverly Arts Center (2407 W. 111th St.) in Chicago, honoring the late hometown blues guitarists Tommy Biondo and Billy King. Over 25 invited Chicago area blues musicians will take part in this "jam-tastic" event, including The Legendary Chicago Horns and special performances by The Wrong Boys and Tony Wilson & Nobody's Business. Doors at 4:45 p.m. with music at 5:30 p.m. More: sopromusic.com or 708-385-9200.

• Karaoke gives you the chance to let out your inner "rock star" tonight at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Nick Danger Band performs a mix of pop, rock and country on Friday. Saturday finds NWI's world travelers, Steepwater Band, playing original songs from their own deep catalog of CD and vinyl albums. Local players can strut their stuff at the "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies performs a 7-10 p.m. solo acoustic show Friday at Casey's (136 N. Whittaker) in New Buffalo, Michigan. More: chadcliffordmusic.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0