Local Scene: Diverse sounds abound this week at Art Theater

There is a lot of diverse styles of music hitting the stage in the coming week at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

This Friday finds Sublime tribute group, Santeria, doing a 7 p.m. performance, but the best part of the show just might be the opening set by NWI indie-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind, a band that made my "Tom's Top 10 Best Regional Releases of 2021" list last week with their excellent new CD release, "Heavy Love." S.D.R. are scheduled to perform a Weezer tribute set for this show. Here's hoping they treat the audience to something from their own album, like maybe "Air Quotes," a song getting them lots of attention right now. Tickets $10 advance/$15 at door.

Grab a cowboy hat and slip into your best britches pardner, because country music is on the roster this Saturday at Hobart Art Theater with a triple headline bill presented as part of the ongoing "Hometown Jams" concert series. The main acts are Lewis Brice, Angie K. and Cooper Allen, but arriving early is again recommended, because there is also a triple bill of Region-based country openers -- Jonny James, Derek Jones and Nate Venturelli -- kicking things off at 7 p.m.

A meet 'n' greet with all six country artists will follow Saturday's performances at around 9:30 p.m. Here's the catch! To purchase tickets for this special all acoustic concert, one must be a member of the "Hometown Jams" fan club. The good news! It's free to join at hometownjams.com/Fan-Club.

Making a complete 180-degree turn in musical offerings at the former movie house turned concert venue, the Munster-based Mush Music, LLC is bringing in San Diego, California's super heavy grind-core, death metal band, Cattle Decapitation to Hobart Art Theater for a 6 p.m. concert Feb. 3. Formed in 1996, the band has released nine albums to date, the latest being 2019's "Death Atlas." Opening acts include Extinction A.D., Creeping Death and Last Ten Seconds of Life. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

Laughter will return the following weekend with a pair of back to back stand-up comedy shows, starting with the Alabama-based "The Poor Taste Podcast" host Dustin Sims on Friday with tickets ranging from $20 to $55. On Saturday, the "Chicagoland Stand-Up" event is a seven act comedy show presented by comedienne Susana Rodriguez. Tickets start with $20 general admission and include various VIP seating and table options.

Tickets and information on these and all Hobart Art Theater shows can be found at brickartlive.com.

Stutler 'Circles' back with new EP

As one of the Region's brightest and optimistic young songcrafters and performers, LeAnn Stutler has long been on this columnist's radar and in my CD player. This week, an email came to me announcing her newest EP, "Welcome to the Circle," will be available digitally on Jan. 28 via all streaming and download platforms.

"I will have CDs available as usual, but the processing and delivery is taking a bit longer than expected thanks to Covid. There are 4 new songs on the EP, ranging from trying to pinpoint frustrations during the last few years, to looking for answers, and truly understanding that people need other people," wrote Stutler. "It's been a long time coming, but I was looking for the right words... and I think I found a few."

Having heard all four of the new tunes while catching Stutler perform in recent months at local "open mics" around the area, let me assure area music fans the wait for new music since her last 2019 full album release has been worth it. Though shorter than desired, all four songs are strong offerings. The title track itself is somewhat of an "answer song" to the Americana classic, "Will The Circle Be Unbroken." More: leannstutler.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary offers up Chicago-based "jam band" Mr. Blotto on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage this Friday, as the band celebrates its 30th year of non-stop performing. On Saturday, one of Chicago's top party rock bands returns to the Hard Rock Cafe as Maggie Speaks dishes out high energy covers and dance classics from every decade of popular music from the 1960s to today. The Mike Wheeler Band returns for yet another performance this Friday at the Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage. All shows are 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Porter County favorites, The Crawpuppies, bring rock covers and plenty of Beatles tunes with them this Friday to Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. The Hurricane Reggae Band will bring the warmth of the tropics to the frigid Region at Duffy's on Saturday. Music at 8 p.m. both nights. More: facebook.com/duffysplacevalpo.

• The Jack Whittle Band offers up Americana and country-style blues tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.), followed this weekend by pop/rock covers band Replay on Friday. Kickstand covers hits from the genres of classic rock, blues and even country music when they stop in on Saturday. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, the Region is in store for a real treat as Mandalyn (of top area covers band Nawty fame) steps out to perform her original songs with her blues group, Mandalyn & the Hunters. The jam-rock sounds of The Positive Vibe Technicians get their groove going on Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Sundays feature the weekly "Blues Jam" (7 to 11 p.m.) with Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• R&B/jazz songstress Lauren Dukes teams up Saturday at Radius (15 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso with guitarist Angelo Cicco for a 7 p.m. free performance. Catch Dukes a day earlier, on Friday, belting out rockers with The Kofi Baker Psychedelic Experience at Buddy & Pals (1206 Summit St.) in Crown Point. More: facebook.com/laurendukesofficial.

• Musician Danny Lemmon will again host another of his monthly "Acoustic Songwriter Nights" at Smokey Joe's (475 W. Burville Road) in suburban Crete. The performers for each of these events are pre-scheduled, but performance slots are open to any local songwriters. There's still time for area artists to toss their hat in the ring for the upcoming Feb. 9 and March 9 events, by contacting Lemmon directly by phone 708-431-0677 or via email at dalembros@aol.com. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Identical triplets Nika, Natalie and Nicole Taylor comprise the girl band Taylor Red, and will showcase their talent and tight harmonies in a special 7 p.m. concert at Munster High School Auditorium on Feb. 9 as the latest installment of the Lakeshore Community Concerts Series. The ladies write much of their music, are multi-instrumentalists as well as vocalists, and have performed around the globe with dozens of top name musical artists. Catch a video sizzle reel at: https://youtu.be/q9Uz_gm6hDY. Tickets and info: 219-932-9795 or 219-789-3851.

• One of progressive rock's true legends, John Lodge of the Moody Blues, will guest live on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" this Friday from 1-2 p.m. to promote his new solo band live album, "John Lodge: The Royal Affair" via BFD Records. Looking ahead a few days, the Tuesday evening edition of "Midwest BEAT" will feature a guest appearance by Americana group, The Whitmore Sisters. The sisters will chat about and spotlight songs from their new album, "Ghost Stories," on Compass Records. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

