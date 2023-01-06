Local Scene: Elvis makes a 'Comeback' Vegas-style at casino

The "Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Celebration" that for decades took place every January at the Star Plaza Theater, and in more recent years moved around from place to place in the Northwest Indiana region, seems to have found a new home at long last on the stage of the area's newest major concert venue, Hard Rock Live! at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary.

The multi-artist performance -- with full band backing by The Fabulous Ambassadors, and two special guest vocal groups The Nashville Dreams and The Blackwood Quartet -- will be featured Jan. 6 in the expansive Hard Rock Live! concert auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 and up. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The touring show which celebrates the anniversary of Elvis Presley's birth -- Jan. 8, 1935 -- is an ever evolving concert done in a theatrical fashion that takes fans through Presley's life era by era. Beginning with the rockabilly years, the into the military years, the movie years, the rebirth of Elvis at the '68 Comeback Special, and finally his Las Vegas years.

Back to headline the 2023 edition of the production as the Vegas-era Elvis is -- Shawn Klush -- named as the first "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises, and the "World's Greatest Elvis" by the BBC. Also back by popular demand is Ryan Pelton as Elvis during his Military and Movie eras. Pelton is himself a movie actor, cast in the lead role of the major motion picture, "The Identical," alongside Ashley Judd, Ray Liotta and Seth Green.

New to the "Birthday Celebration" is Moses Snow as the "early Elvis," performing all the leg-shaking, hip swiveling and lip curling hits from Presley's Sun Records days and his early RCA years. Many in the ETA world have hailed newcomer Snow as "the next big thing." More: elvistributeartistspectacular.com.

TOM's TOP 10 BEST": The Remainders

My annual Tom's Top 10 Best Regional Albums of 2022 was recently published in The Times and featured some of my favorite original music album releases of the past year.

I did want to add here in the weekly column that a few other notable albums were also on my radar that certainly should be spotlighted as among the best of the best. Those are the multi-format release by M&R RUSH "Good-Bye City Lights," which would have made the year's Top 10 except for the fact the songs included on it were older, previously released tunes harvested from some of the band's past albums, albeit re-mastered to state-of-the-art quality. It's a new product via the independent international label, Color Red Records, but filled with older recordings. More: mandrrush.com.

Two others that missed out as contenders this year because of getting to my desk too late to make the deadline, but still should be touted are:

Danny Lemmon's "Late Bloomer," a 14-song collection of original songs that show the South Side singer/songwriter's broad skill set nicely. Plenty of stellar guest players on brass, percussion, strings and backing vocals greatly compliment Lemmon's lead vocals and his own multi-instrumental contributions to the songs. Less a solo album and more of an ensemble project, this collective of Chicago players delivers. My favorites include the jazzy "Mortality Salience", the celebratory title track, the catchy "Kokopelli Dance," and "The Great Divide" which harkens back to very early Wooden Nickle-era Styx. More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

Kevin Lee & The Kings' "Lightning Strikes" is the latest from the veteran Chicago pop-rocker who has been making great music since the 1980s with his various bands. The 5 original Lee tunes on this CD were self produced for Lee's own Sigus Records. A spin of this disc reveals Lee still has a knack for writing catchy songs that stay in the brain long after ending. Lee is the last man standing from the great Chicago pop-rock era that gave us such amazing bands as Off Broadway, Shoes and Pezband. Not a bad song found here, but "Best Is Yet To Come" and "Smashed to Pieces" are the stand outs. Check it out at kevinleeonline.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Local songwriters take notice, a special monthly "Acoustic Songwriters Night" hosted by Danny Lemmon will take place the fourth Thursday of each month at Montego beginning Feb. 23. Songwriters can contact Lemmon directly to schedule a slot to showcase their music at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Chad Clifford performs a solo acoustic show featuring covers and original songs tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Guitar driven blues are on the menu Friday with Derek Caruso's Blues Fuse. Saturday finds The Rak Brothers back for another round of classic rock and more. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West Hwy. 20) in Porter has a night of rock scheduled with Eric Strudas & Friends on Friday. Saturday features a double-bill of top Region original music groups, Steepwater Band and special guest Nomad Planets, each having released top quality albums over the years. This columnist recommends catching these two outstanding NWI groups. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• If heavier music is your thing, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart has just the weekend for you with a multi-act gathering on Friday at 6:30 p.m. headlined by The Sky Burns Grey and featuring support sets by Among The Essence, Kyle Ewers and Kendall Colette. Tickets: $10. On Saturday, Tool Tribute group Laterlus return once again. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show. More: brickartlive.com.

• The pre-teen Plath siblings -- Eric, Matt and Katie -- will fire up their amps with their rock band Massasauga at 7 p.m. this Friday at Kruger Memorial Hall (801 Liberty Trail) in Michigan City. The Plaths will bang out a mix of punk, metal and grunge music to raise funds to benefit The Northwest Indiana Paddling Association. More: 219-871-9559.

• The Crawpuppies performs Friday at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, followed on Saturday by classic rock cover band, LP Vinyl.

Additional free music happens across the casino's main floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage. Catch Chicago blues woman Demetria Taylor there on Friday, with Mississippi Heat setting the stage on fire this Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• A night of stand-up comedy happens Friday at Decibels at On The Roxx (2524 Portage mall) in Portage, with host John Frietag bringing in the comical crew of Dan Docimo, Joe Elder and Darren Koffee Black. More: 219-763-7300 or decibelsportage.com.

• Bongo Chief is on the bill to play classic rock from the 1960s to now on Friday just over the state line at The Quarry Ballroom (121 S. Williams St.) in Thornton. More: 708-564-5154.

• Next Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. on the 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," I will be playing a song from each of the albums that landed on the "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of 2022" list. Stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Email Tom Lounges at beatboss@aol.com

