NWI singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli (frankruvolimusic.com) performs a solo acoustic show from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight with his first ever appearance at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The pop/alt-rock style of Ruvoli is upbeat and appealing, making him one of the most steadily working artists in the Region.

The charismatic entertainer's repertoire tonight for Montego's "Acoustic Thursday" series, will be a mix of original songs from his EPs -- "Dreamers" and "Places I've Been" -- along with popular cover songs. Be sure to request his original single, "Shoe Corner," a homage to the famous intersection at 109th and Calumet in St. John that serves as a graveyard for discarded shoes and foot ware of all kinds, which earned him local radio play and a spotlight feature on WGN-TV. It's one of this columnist's personal favorites, from the artist's amazing cache of original songs. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

MUSIC NOTES

• Blues-rock guitar icon Kenny Wayne Shepherd promises a two hour-plus performance tonight at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary for an 8 p.m. concert. Shepherd began as a 16-year-old guitar prodigy, and is now over two decades into a recording career that includes millions of albums sold, five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Award wins, and dozens more accolades and awards. Shepherd is touring behind "Trouble Is...The 25th Anniversary Edition," a complete re-recording of his 1997 breakthrough album, "The Trouble Is." Tickets are $50 and up.

• If rockin' blues isn't your thing, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary has plenty of other musical fare this weekend. NWI country singer Nate Venturelli performs a full band concert on Friday at the free Hard Rock Cafe Stage. On Saturday, one can celebrate St. Pat's a day late with a Cafe Stage headline performance by The Tossers. The pioneering Celtic punk band performs Irish traditional folk music with plenty of swagger, attitude and volume. Opening for The Tossers is Hard Rock favorite The Fletcher Rockwell Band. Music starts at 9 p.m. both nights.

More free live music is found across the casino at the Council Oak Bar Stage, where Mike Wheeler Band performs Friday, followed on Saturday by Detroit soul group, Laura Rain & The Caesars. Music both nights at 8 p.m.

Just added! Rising country recording artist and a 2021 "Dancing with the Stars" contestant, Jimmie Allen -- known for such chart-topping singles as “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” "Down Home," and his 2022 duet with Brad Paisley, "Freedom Is A Highway" -- has been added to the Hard Rock Live concert schedule for an 8 p.m. performance on July 8. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m Central. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• A full weekend of music at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with Journey Re-Captured, a tribute to the music of Journey. Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, the decadent decade of the 1980s rocks back to life with full make-up, spandex and leather courtesy of Hairbanger's Ball, a sextet who takes audiences back to the glory "daze" of when MTV actually played music videos. Come early to catch a live set by Calumet City's metal faves, Fatal Order, who actually were there in the 1980s rockin' alongside the big names of the era. Tickets for both shows are: $15 advance/$20 at door.

The "high"-light of the weekend is Sunday's Afroman concert presented by NWI's Mush Music Entertainment. Known for the hit single and club classic, "Because I Got High," Afroman returns to Hobart Art Theater by popular demand after selling out his last show there in 2021. Sunday's 7:30 p.m. show includes short sets by a flurry of support acts: Inspire, Exodus, Meeko Gein, Dxrby, Blizzie, and Trip Nobodi. Tickets start at $20. More: brickartlive.com.

• A triple threat of acoustic music -- M3 - Munde, Mardo & Matt -- is found this evening from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Friday's St. Pat's party at the pub features McMahon & Friends at 9 p.m. Saturday's musical fare is the variety duo of Eli & Amber. Finnigans offers "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on both Sundays and Tuesdays. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Release your inner rock star this evening at the weekly "Thursday Karaoke Night" from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Live music returns to the stage Friday with jam band, Stealin' The Farm, followed on Saturday by the Southern-fried sounds of NWI's Steel Country Band. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison runs from 7-10 p.m. Next week's acoustic music Wednesday finds local music veterans Jerry Clemons and Mike Gallamore pairing up for a 5:30-8:30 p.m. double bill. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Big Squeeze Band -- an 8-piece band led by multi-instrumentalist Danny Lemmon -- returns to Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete this Saturday. The horn-driven band also includes Rich Farias, Barry Sperti, Daniel Kent Lemmon, Terry “Sonny Lee” Tritt, Steve Koerber, Lou Curalli and Tom Hahn. They play a mix of classic rock and soul covers, along with songs from their most recent album, “Late Bloomer.” More: dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Acoustic duo Celtic Roots is featured tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Americana artist James Gedda opens on Friday for eclectic jam band Fresh Hops. A variety of pop and rock covers will be heard Saturday with Mr. Funnyman performing. Music starts at 8 p.m. both nights. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Two of my favorite Chicagoland blues artists pair up once again under the clever moniker of Liz Mandeville's Whittle Big Band this Friday for a St. Pat's 8 p.m to midnight jam at Duffy's Place (1154 Axe Ave.) in Valparaiso. The quartet is anchored by Liz Mandeville and Jack Whittle and their joint shows feature songs from both of their respective albums, plus some great covers. More: facebook.com/jack.whittle.102.

• Those still game for rockin' after a weekend of St. Pat's celebrations, can do so at Two Bill's Tap (9201 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point this Sunday, where from 2-6 p.m. The Whiskey Biscuit Band will kick out its unique repertoire of classic rock/southern-friend/Americana tunes. Good stuff from a band that should play out more often. More: facebook.com/TwoBillsTap.

• Congratulations to Hobart guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal on being invited to be a special guest at the prestigious "Music of Miles: A Miles Davis Celebration" happening May 25-28 in San Francisco, California. Villarreal will be part of the event recreating the epic 1969 jazz fusion album, "Bitches Brew," on the concluding day (May 28) of the event and will sit in with Miles Electric, a multi-generational band to perform the wired-up and funky music that Miles Davis created from the late 1960s to the ‘80s. Miles Electric is a multi-generational band of stellar instrumentalists and fusion-era Miles Davis alumni who gather to perform the wired-up and funky music Miles Davis created between the late 1960s to the ‘80s. More on Villarreal at facebook.com/mvplusultra.

• Former NWI musician Michael LuBecke guests from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." LuBecke is back in the Region for his first NWI live performances in over a decade next week and will be visiting some old haunts to showcase the music from his most recent solo albums. Before relocating to Florida in 2011, LuBecke was a member of the AC/DC tribute Bonfire and Allman Brothers tribute Eat A Peach. He later became the driving force of the original recording groups, Hogtown Packing Co. and Hyper Tribe.

His current group, LÜBECK, performs regularly at prestigious places as Gloria Estefan's, Disney Springs, Hard Rock Daytona and other Florida resorts. New songs will be spotlighted for Lakeshore listeners. More: facebook.com/lubecklive.