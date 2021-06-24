Local Scene: Griffith rock export Farrell returns

All performances are family friendly and free to attend, with carnival rides, craft booths, food vendors and the new beer garden provided by Leroy's Hot Stuff. More: highland.in.gov/boards-commissions/community-events.

St. Thomas More rocks this weekend

The St. Thomas More Festival is back and happening this weekend at 8435 Calumet Ave. in Munster. From 6-10 p.m. tonight finds The Frank Paul Band on stage.

Break out the Aqua-Net and spandex for Friday's performance there of MTV-era heavy metal hits by Hairbangers Ball. Saturday brings in a plethora of musical styles starting with country by The Hazzard County Band, followed by the pop/rock of Got Issues and wrapping up with the kitschy retro-pop sounds of Rosengold at 8 p.m. Closing out the festival on a solid note are dance-rock covers by Mr. Funnyman and top classic rock by Little Giant. More: stmmusicfest.weebly.com.

MUSIC NOTES