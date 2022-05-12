Local Scene: Hard rockers to visit with NWI fans Friday

Kurt who? One might have asked that a year ago, but now the name of Kurt Deimer is getting recognition in the hard rock universe. There is much public anticipation greeting him at every stop on the current tour taking him to 20 cities across the U.S. opening for guitar shredder Yngwie Malmsteen.

Friday's stop at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for a 7:30 p.m. show is the fifth date of the tour. More: brickartlive.com.

The Beatles' lyrics "I get by with a little help from my friends" can be applied to the quick success Deimer has experienced this past year, beginning when studio engineering legend Chris Lord-Alge agreed to produce the new artist's debut EP, "Work Hard, Rock Hard." Next came shows with former Queensryche front man Geoff Tate, who soon after agreed to guest with Deimer on the song "Burn Together."

Lord-Alge brought in another "guest" to add guitar on Deimer's treatment of Pink Floyd's "Have A Cigar." Guitar icon Phil X (Triumph, Bon Jovi) discovered they had a unique chemistry and has stayed to collaborate and tour with Deimer. Then came the invite to open the entire U.S. tour for Malmsteen, offering tremendous exposure.

Is it happenstance the "Work Hard, Rock Hard" album cover shows Deimer with hands clenched in prayer and looking up? It seems fair to say Deimer's career has been blessed as all the pieces came together in such a way to make his star rise quickly. He takes time to let fans know how much he appreciates their support.

While in Hobart Friday with Malmsteen, both Deimer and Phil X will meet NWI fans to sign their EP and posters from 6-7 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) directly next to the Art Theater.

"We're very excited to have the guys stopping in here before the show to hang out a while with fans," said The Bin's store manager Riley Mummey. "We had John Corabi here a few weeks ago and had a ton of people show up. We are anticipating the same this Friday for Kurt and Phil's visit. The store's slogan is 'where the cool kids go' because a lot of rock celebs have stopped in here while traveling through the area. Some of those have been John 5, Buckcherry, Tantric, The Buckinghams and Blues Traveler. Some visits are planned and announced like this Friday's event, but many are just random celeb drop ins, so one never knows who they may run into here at the store." More: 219- 945-9511.

Along with the seven songs on the EP, which was released in late 2021, Deimer and X have written and released a brand new, post-EP single, "Hero," that right out of the box is getting a good deal of attention.

“I wrote ‘Hero’ to honor and thank all of the men and women who are frontline workers, who are first responders, who are in our military and our veterans,” explains Deimer. “Without them we could not live free, live safe, or be able to live peacefully in this world. I also wrote ‘Hero’ to point out that anyone can be a hero - your neighbor, the kids playing at the park, a co-worker. Everyday people. Someone gets hurt in a car crash, or is drowning, or needs help crossing the street… No matter where we are, the situation may arise for you to step up and be a hero. That is the essence of this song. Look deep inside, help others whenever you can, and you too can be a hero. Don’t be selfish. Be kind. Be a hero.” Watch the music video at: https://youtu.be/kPzlBPogD1M.

MUSIC NOTES

• Following the guitar-heavy rocking of Kurt Deimer, Phil X and Yngwie Malmsteen on Friday the mood and entertainment takes a major change as laughter replaces the head-banging. Alabama comic Dustin Sims brings adult-style stand-up comedy back to the Art Theater on Saturday. The host of the popular "The Poor Taste" podcast, Sims is recommended for those 17 and older. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets start at $20 with various VIP options. More: brickartlive.com.

• Americana performer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler is christening the new performance area at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) tonight from 6-9 p.m. with a free show for the patrons of the newly enlarged and remodeled restaurant. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille

• Acoustic brother and sister duo Colin & Alison (of Bad Alley Shadows) perform Friday at Lake Dale Ale (5512 W. Main) in Lowell from 8-11 p.m. and then again Saturday at The Brazen Head (13602 S. Cicero) in Crestwood. More: facebook.com/BadAlleyShadows.

• This week's Free Country Friday Concert series on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features Warner Nashville Recording act and sister duo, Walker County. The sisters, Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn, are native Hoosiers hailing from rural Sulphur Springs, Indiana. Catch blues guitarist Ivy Ford on the Oak Council Bar Stage Friday and Americana group Fletcher Rockwell on that stage Saturday. Both start at 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary's "First Anniversary Celebration" then happens Saturday with a free 10:30 p.m. concert by hip hop superstar Grandmaster Flash, preceded by an 8:30 p.m. free concert by regional blues legends, The Kinsey Report, both on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan welcomes the folk/pop troubadour Al Stewart to the venue for a 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern performance Friday with special guest, The Empty Pockets. Stewart is best known for his pair of Top 10 hit singles, "Year of the Cat" (1976) and "Time Passages" (1978), along with a handful of Top 30 singles, like "Song On The Radio" and "On The Border."

“I'm just a folk singer that is interested in history and wine that got lucky with some hit records. It's as simple as that really," mused Stewart on his successful music career. "I was always a huge music fan and originally, I had wanted to be Brian Jones and then Bob Dylan, but those two jobs were already taken. In many ways, I'm still pretty much the same troubadour I was back in 1965." Tickets start at $65. More: acorn.live.org.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up a "Birthday Celebration" on Friday. The event is the combined birthday celebration of two Region guitar greats -- Donald Kinsey of The Kinsey Report and Marty Carr (Edmaiston) of Deep River Band/Shuddup & Drive. On Saturday, The Howlin' Hoosiers brings in a night of red hot and cool blues. Music starts at 8 p.m. Then it's Leroy's weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• This columnist's weekly celebrity interview radio program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features national recording artist Carla Olsen this Tuesday from 7-8 p.m.

The "Midwest BEAT Blues" program now airs Fridays from 7-9 p.m. on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

• My Sunday vinyl LP program "Needle Drop," broadcasts live from Michigan City's WIMS-AM/FM studio and is simulcast locally at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM. WIMS has just added a different edition of my "Midwest BEAT Blues" program to its schedule Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m., with an encore broadcast of that same show on Sundays from 3-5 p.m. Stream at wimsradio.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer.

