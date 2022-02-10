Local Scene: Kofi Baker to offer a drum clinic at The Spot

Kofi Baker, son of legendary British drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith), will demonstrate and discuss his unique approach to playing drums this evening while hosting a special "clinic" in "Studio B" at The Spot Recording Studio (23002 Wicker Ave.) in Schneider.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the clinic starting promptly at 7 p.m. and lasting approximately 2 hours. Admission is $10 at the door. RSVP required, so drummers wanting to attend should reserve their spot at The Spot Studio by calling 219-765-0285. In other Baker news, the drummer and namesake of Kofi Baker's Psychedelic Trip will guest live in studio at Lakeshore Public Radio from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 15 to talk about his life, career and his band's gig at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart on Feb. 18. More: https://kofibaker.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary offers up the 5-piece country-rock band Cowboy Jukebox on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage this Friday.

The big buzz at Hard Rock this week, is Saturday's concert at Hard Rock Cafe by the Robert Randolph & The Family Band, on the international radar since their 2002 debut album, "Live At The Wetlands." Randolph's Family Band followed-up with a trio of albums that landed them on stages of such notable events as Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Randolph landed on "Rolling Stone" magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list, which led to him collaborating with the likes of Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, The Roots and Jack White. This is a band and a show not to miss. Cafe Stage shows start at 9 p.m.

Just across the casino floor at Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage one will find Chicago's Fletcher Rockwell performing a mix of country, Americana and rock classics in his own style starting at 8 p.m. Detroit-based Laura Rain & The Caesers stop by Oak Bar on Saturday to bust out R&B and Soul classics. Showtimes for both are 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The 1990s live again as the band Fool House turns things back a few decades Friday at the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) with what they call "The Ultimate Dance Party," featuring all the styles of the era -- boy bands, pop divas, hip-hop and pop-punk -- accompanied by all the lights, glamour and energy of those days. Things go from Hi-NRG dance grooves to the totally "chill" sounds of Pink Floyd on Saturday with tribute group, In The Flesh (Echoes of Pink Floyd). Tickets for each show: $15 advance/$20 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• "A Taste Of Italy" is the theme of this year's annual "Tails of Love" fundraiser benefiting Humane Society of Northwest Indiana happening today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This annual event is presented by The Family of Businesses (Service Doctor, Wise Guys Marketing and U-Cook) of Hobart. Italian Cuisine will be prepared fresh in-house by the chefs and staff of U-Cook, as guests mingle and enjoy cocktails and live music by guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal. Assorted baskets will be bid upon, free drawings for prizes, and the first 40 people through the door who donate to the shelter get a custom "Tails of Love" commemorative T-shirt. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org or 219- 942-0883.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, guests enjoying the weekly Fish Fry will be serenaded by alternative rock band, Lunar Ticks. Plenty of improvising will follow on Saturday with eclectic jam band, Stealin' The Farm. Sunday's weekly Blues Jam (7 to 11 p.m.) is canceled for the Super Bowl Game, but returns on Feb. 20. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.

• A blend of classic and modern rock covers come courtesy of the band Flashpoint on Saturday at Track Lounge (318 N. Jackson St.) in Crown Point from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. More: 219-663-9838.

• Love is air at Wicker Park Social Center (2215 Ridge Road) in Highland for a Valentine's Dance featuring a groovy double bill of funky soul and dance music with the groups Together and Heavy. Both groups give audiences a tremendous show that runs the gamut from Latin and Motown, to Philly Soul and Disco. Reservations recommended. Cash bar and food. Tickets $25 advance/$30 at door. More: 219-789-2691.

• Musical pieces by composers Pujol, Hand, Holliday, Muniz, Piazzolla and Ibert, created for flute and classical guitar will be performed by internationally acclaimed, Duo Sequenza (duosequenza.com). Franz Schubert’s romantic "Sonata Arpeggione" is a centerpiece for this romantic, Valentine-themed concert presented Sunday in Sycamore Hall at Woodland Park Plaza (2100 Willowcreek Road) in Portage. Tickets: $15 at door, free to all students. More: portagelive.org.

• Those who like their rock H-E-A-V-Y should be aware of this special gig at The Franklin House (58 Campbell St.) in Valparaiso on Friday. The triple bill of Team Hoss, Tiny Tree and headliner ARCEM, team up with The Foamation Midwest IPA Project of Crown Brewing, to present a free to the 21 and older public CD release party. Visit ARCEM's facebook page for start time. The show marks the release of the Valpo quartet ARCEM's new album, "An Amalgamation of Loss, Defeat and Renewal." More: facebook.com/arcemnwi.

• For those who have been out looking for a copy of "Oui," the first new Urge Overkill album in over a decade, its original Jan. 28 release date was bumped back by Omnivore Recordings. Fear not, for the 12 new tracks by dynamic Chicago duo Nash Kato and Eddie "King" Roeser comes out Friday on all formats; digital, CD and vinyl. More: urgeoverkill.com.

• One of the more eclectic of the artists landing on my desk this month is Bohemian-bred, singer-songwriter Rain Perry, with her mostly original music album, "A White Album." Perry guests from 1-2 p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" this Friday. The following hour (2-3 p.m.) finds Leslie Mandoki, namesake of the Mandoki Soulmates group, to talk about their new album "Utopia For Realists," which features a Who's Who of notable guests. Among them: Jack Bruce, David Clayton-Thomas, Tony Carey, Ian Anderson, Al DiMeola, Randy Brecker and Bobby Kimball. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0