Local Scene: Lambert is beating the odds this weekend

After years on the road as a member of bands like The Laughing Gnomes, Heartsfield and The Henhouse Prowlers, along with releasing many solo albums, Eric Lambert has been focusing these last few years on fine-tuning his songwriting skills while weathering the COVID shutdown.
With the aid of his longtime engineer/producer John Carpenter of Thunderclap Studio in Hammond, Lambert recently finished recording the new album, "Beating The Odds." With the physical copies of the new original CD now in hand, Lambert is ready to start celebrating the long anticipated release of what he has said are some of his best songs ever.
Among the standouts in the new collection of his Americana fare is a loving and moving tribute to American Statesman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis. "John Lewis mattered, John Lewis stood for something, John Lewis was a hero," said Lambert on why the passing of Lewis on July 17, 2020 inspired him to write a musical homage to the Presidential Medal of Freedom winner. "What John Lewis worked for and stood for needs to be remembered."
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Lambert will host his official Northwest Indiana release party of "Beating The Odds" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. Songs from the album will be performed live on stage in a very intimate setting with accompaniment by his ever-present collaborator and harmony vocalist Char. More: ericlambert.com.
'Harvesting a bumper crop of music
Harvest Fest returns to Hruby Ranch (4795 E. 129th Ave.) in Crown Point this weekend. The two day event runs Friday and Saturday and will feature over 30 live entertainment acts across three stages -- the Bastion Stage, the Pavilion Stage and the Forest Stage -- providing an array of musical styles and genres.
Among the artists scheduled on Friday are: Caught on Cline, Lauren Dukes Band, Stealin' The Farm, Joe Marcinek & Funkinetic, and After Ours. Saturday's line-up includes: Black Hand, Chachuba, Fresh Hops, Dead To Rights, Slippin' Jimmy and Chester Brown.
A variety of food trucks, vendors, art installations and kids activities will also be featured. More: harvestfest2021.yapsody.com.
DISTURB-ing news flash
It's finally happening. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana will kick off its brand-new Hard Rock Live performance venue on Nov. 4 with Chicago-based metal rockers Disturbed. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. with Pop Evil opening the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Central. Visit hardrocknorthernindiana.com for more info.
The 'element' of the blues
For blues music fans yet to experience an evening of music at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, I recommend stopping in for a visit.
Proprietor Michelle Prosser does a great job bringing to the NWI Region a nice cross section of the genre's various styles performed in a rather intimate setting. From its weekly Wednesday "open mic" hosted by slide guitarist Jack Whittle and featuring a bevy of local favorites, to its weekend concerts by popular Chicagoland and touring blues acts, Elements has become a popular gathering place for fans not wanting to drive to Chicago to get their mojo working. The venue has recently become a regular meeting place for the Blue Steel Blues Society, a collective of Chicago/NWI blues music fans.
International bluesman and Delmark recording artist, Johnny Burgin, performs tonight at Elements.
The Nicholas Kazonis Trio brings its eclectic cross-genre sound to Elements on Friday, with blues-rock guitarist Mike Gallemore bending his strings Saturday for a show comprised of original songs from his own albums, mixed with classic covers.
A special solo acoustic concert by Chicago bluesman Nigel Mack is scheduled for Tuesday. All music starts at 7 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Wanatah Scarecrow Festival (207 N. Main St.) in Wanatah runs Friday - Sunday and features a variety of activities, including a live entertainment tent. Catch The Acousticats on Friday at 7 p.m. The Nate Venturelli Band on Saturday, and The Great Lake Rovers on Sunday at 11 a.m. More: scarecrowfest.org
• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart brings two famous rock icons -- Tom Petty and Jim Morrison -- back to life musically speaking. It begins Friday with Petty tribute band, Last Dance, followed on Saturday with Doors tribute group, An American Prayer. Tickets for each are $10 advance/$12 at door with VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter presents the funky sounds of Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy on Friday, followed on Saturday night by the jazz/rock of the Marco Villarreal Trio. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Robby Celestin Duo performs tonight at Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville at 6:30 p.m. Amy Smolen & Jack Cunningham offer up an acoustic set on Friday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-6800.
• Veteran party rockers Overdue perform at Harbour House (3698 S. Country Road 210) in Knox this Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: 574-404-8900.
• "Open Mic Monday" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds blues guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso returning to host for a second consecutive week, this time bringing along his Blue Fuse band cohorts. The weekly all ages event provides backline and runs 6-9 p.m. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
• While on their way to perform at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) for the "John Mellencamp 70th Birthday Tribute Concert" on Oct. 2 (brickartlive.com), the Mellencougar band will first stop to celebrate in Mellencamp's hometown of Seymour, Indiana. Fronted by radio personality Don Wilson, the long-running tribute group has been invited back to headline (8-11 p.m.) the "Seymour Oktoberfest" on Oct. 1 (seymouroktoberfest.com), as the small town made famous in Mellencamp's songs celebrates not only its famous son's birthday, but also the completion of The Commons at the John Mellencamp mural. John Mellencamp turns 70 on Oct. 7. Don Wilson will be the featured guest Tuesday (9/28) at 7 p.m. on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT." More: mellencougarband.com.
• At 1 p.m. Friday, radio audiences get their first listen to tracks from Eric Lambert's new album, "Beating The Odds." Lambert debuts selections from the new CD when he guests on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT." The musical guest from 2-3 p.m. will be singer/songwriter Dar Williams. Stream at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
• Hobart's latest rock 'n' roll young gun -- Geddy Trezak -- stops by WIMS-AM/FM this Sunday to guest DJ on the 6-9 p.m. "Needle Drop" radio program. Trezak will bring favorite records from home and his guitar along. Catch 16-year-old Trezak live on Oct. 2 when his self-named band performs at Hobart Art Theater.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.