Local Scene: Lambert is beating the odds this weekend

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart brings two famous rock icons -- Tom Petty and Jim Morrison -- back to life musically speaking. It begins Friday with Petty tribute band, Last Dance, followed on Saturday with Doors tribute group, An American Prayer. Tickets for each are $10 advance/$12 at door with VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter presents the funky sounds of Kenny Kinsey & Mojo Daddy on Friday, followed on Saturday night by the jazz/rock of the Marco Villarreal Trio. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Robby Celestin Duo performs tonight at Ciao Bella (1514 U.S. 41) in Schererville at 6:30 p.m. Amy Smolen & Jack Cunningham offer up an acoustic set on Friday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-322-6800.

• Veteran party rockers Overdue perform at Harbour House (3698 S. Country Road 210) in Knox this Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. More: 574-404-8900.

• "Open Mic Monday" at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds blues guitarist/vocalist Derek Caruso returning to host for a second consecutive week, this time bringing along his Blue Fuse band cohorts. The weekly all ages event provides backline and runs 6-9 p.m. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.