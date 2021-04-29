Local Scene: Live music options shaping up for summer fun

More and more outdoor shows are being announced for the Spring/Summer months around the Region. Most of them are all ages, free to the public community events.

Crown Point's Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) again features live music performances through the summer and fall months. Some, in tandem to the city's Thursday afternoon Classic Car Cruises, feature the bands Soundz Of Santana, Mellencougar, Oscar & The Majestics, The Relics, Blues Fuse, among others. Taste of Crown Point on July 16 and 17 has tribute acts Echoes of Pompeii and The MegaBeatles, headlining respectively. Later in the season at Bulldog will be performances by Bonfire, Women of Motown, Pawnz, Lauren Dukes Band and Nawty, among others. More: facebook.com/CPSpecialEvents.

Cedar Lake Farmer Market (7408 Constitution Ave.) returns twice a month on Wednesdays from May 12-October 27. Along with fresh produce, will be acoustic artists playing 4-6 p.m., such as The AcoustiSharks, Justin Sumler, Ryan Staniszeski, The Smolens, and others. More: cedarlakefarmersmarket.com. Cedar Lake Summer Fest is also back on track from July 2 to July 5. Live entertainment to be posted at: facebook.com/clsummerfest.