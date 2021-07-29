Local Scene: Local kids benefit from Hobart rock show

This Friday at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart will be a special five band benefit concert -- "Music Heals: A Concert For Some Kids In Need" -- featuring performances by An American Prayer, Funkinetic, Stoned Cookies, Black Hand and Dose Of Duality. Tickets for the 7 p.m. all ages concert are $15.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to the eight children (ages 7 months, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8) of a local family who were tragically impacted by the death of their mother. The family is close friends of the event's promoter Ed Rosenberry of Region Live Entertainment. "We will be collecting various items -- clothing, toys and school supplies, having some silent auctions and possibly a few other things to help generate more money for the cause," he said.
"I chose to put together this event because I am a father of 3 kids and I cannot imagine how those kids are feeling after going through the year we have had. Music always makes me feel better and has always helped me through some really tough times, so I decided to try to use music in a way to help others heal," Rosenberry said.
"We all know this past year has been hard on every one of us in different ways because of an unexpected pandemic," he added. "Although we all have been struggling through it in various ways, it often prevents us from thinking about other unimaginable hardships in everyday life that still remain." Doors open at 6 p.m. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre and www.brickartlive.com.
Disney's "Mermaid" Swims Into Highland
"The Little Mermaid" is being presented on stage this weekend and next, as Highland Parks & Recreation Department reboots its annual community summer theater production at the town's Main Square Park. Returning as show runner and director for this season's musical is Munster's Ally Shinkan, a rising young theater talent who studied under former Munster High School theater director Larry Brechner. Shinkan successfully directed some of the town's past productions, including 2018's "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory."
The two-act Disney show has a nightly 8 p.m. start time and runs tonight through Saturday, and again Aug. 5-7, weather permitting. Sound and lights provided by Gerard Audio, with Trevor Sheffield as sound engineer. Sheffield, a third generation audio engineer, was a featured actor in some of the town's previous community theater productions.
I stopped by the show's tech night rehearsal on Monday of this week and the young cast is vibrant and delightful in their colorful costumes as they bring to life the story they all grew up reading and watching. VIP tickets can be bought for $2 at the Lincoln Center. All other seating is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. The concession stand will be open. More: facebook.com/HighlandParks or 219-838-0114.
MUSIC NOTES
• On Saturday, it's highly likely that Hobart Art Theater owner Shane Evans will be front and center at his venue (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart for the 8 p.m. show paying tribute to Evans' favorite band -- "Pearl Jam: 30 Years of Music." Performing the music of the Seattle grunge pioneers is the touring P.J. tribute band, Corduroy, who hail from San Francisco, California. Special guest opener is Alice In Chains tribute act, A Little Bitter. Tickets range from $15 and up. More: brickartlive.com.
• The weekly Crown Point Classic Car Cruise returns to the Bulldog Park Pavilion this afternoon from 3-8 p.m. This week's event features live music on the Franciscan Health Amphitheater stage (183 S. West St.). Performing will be acoustic Americana recording act Eric Lambert & Char starting at 4 p.m., and followed by The Relics at 5:30 p.m. Long time Region favorites, The Relics, now only perform occasional shows these days. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (444 W. 100 N.) in Valparaiso is back to having live concerts again, starting this Friday with a super-charged pairing of The Steepwater Band and The Blues Project. Formed in Northwest Indiana, The Steepwater Band has toured the world and shared stages with some of the biggest names in rock and blues over the years. They recently released their latest collection of original music, "Turn Of The Wheel" (Diamond Day Records), which has been getting lots of radio play and media accolades. Gates open: 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m. Food, beer and wine available (cash sales only), but outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed to be brought in for the show. Tickets are $15 for members/$20 for non-members. More: gabisarboretum@pnw.edu.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features 9 p.m. performances on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage by American English (Beatles Tribute) on Friday and Chicago party band, Maggie Speaks, on Saturday. More: 219-228-2383.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes live blues rock of Howlin' Hoosiers on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Leroy's cantina features Nick Danger Band at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer features great live music six nights a week. The MP3 performs from 8-11 p.m. tonight with The Acousti-Sharks scheduled on Saturday. Aspiring "bar stars" can step up to the microphone Fridays at 10 p.m. for Finnegan's Karakoke Night. Local musicians are invited to step up on both Sundays and Tuesdays for the pub's "Open Mic Nights." Live music happens Wednesdays too as various local artists perform from 8-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/finneganspubdyer.
· The weekly, Friday night "Southpoint US 30 Cruise-In" in the parking lot of Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive/U.S. 30) in Valparaiso welcomes the rockin' blues of Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse in the beer garden Friday from 6-9 p.m. All ages welcome to this free event. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Tonight will find the always amazing master guitarist Marco Villarreal at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed by a rockin' show by The Nick Danger Band on Friday, and an acoustic concert by Dave Hernandez slides in on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Another of Chicagoland's world famous exports is also back in action following more than a year on hiatus due to COVID. Multi-platinum heavy rockers CHEVELLE from Gurnee, Illinois are heading back on the tour trail starting in September now that Epic Records has released their ninth and latest album, "Niratis." Midwest dates already announced include Sept. 17 at TCU Amphitheatre in Indianapolis, and Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne at The Clyde Theatre. More: getmorechevelle.com.
• Time Bandits and PRX will rock the 58th Annual Schererville Corn Roast happening on Friday from 4-11 p.m. at Redar Park in Schererville. $7 gets all the music and all you can eat corn, soda and water. There is also a beer garden and food vendors for those wanting more options. More: facebook.com/TheScherervilleChamber.
• This Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM's "Needle Drop" radio program will feature a live in studio drop-in by members of the popular recording and touring group, Classical Blast. Celebrating their latest album -- "Life On Fire" (Toucan Cove Music) -- Classical Blast is back to live performing and will be doing a few select performances in Northwest Indiana that will be announced on air that evening as selections from the new 12 song collection are spotlighted.
Tune in Sunday on the dial at AM-1420, 95.1FM, 106.7FM and via the mobile app at: http://tunein.com/popout/player/s29599.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.