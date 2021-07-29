Local Scene: Local kids benefit from Hobart rock show

This Friday at The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart will be a special five band benefit concert -- "Music Heals: A Concert For Some Kids In Need" -- featuring performances by An American Prayer, Funkinetic, Stoned Cookies, Black Hand and Dose Of Duality. Tickets for the 7 p.m. all ages concert are $15.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the eight children (ages 7 months, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8) of a local family who were tragically impacted by the death of their mother. The family is close friends of the event's promoter Ed Rosenberry of Region Live Entertainment. "We will be collecting various items -- clothing, toys and school supplies, having some silent auctions and possibly a few other things to help generate more money for the cause," he said.

"I chose to put together this event because I am a father of 3 kids and I cannot imagine how those kids are feeling after going through the year we have had. Music always makes me feel better and has always helped me through some really tough times, so I decided to try to use music in a way to help others heal," Rosenberry said.