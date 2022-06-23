Local Scene: Lots of news and gigs this weekend

The following activities will take place this weekend and beyond.

• Crown Point will rock today at the beautiful and spacious Bulldog Park Pavilion with the second installment of the 2022 Free Summer Concert Series, with performances running from 4-8 p.m. in conjunction with the city's popular Classic Car Cruise at the pavilion. Today's music begins with the Lauren Dukes Duo at 4:15 p.m., with headliner Soundz of Santana hitting the stage at 5:30 p.m. All Bulldog events feature food vendors and a cash bar. It's recommended to bring lawn chairs and blankets. More: crownpoint.in.gov.

• After a slew of national acts trod upon its stage over the last couple of weeks, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, is back to offering some faux fun to local rockers. A triple bill of hard rock tribute bands kick off the weekend on Friday at 7 p.m. with Facelift (Alice In Chains tribute), Concentric (A Perfect Circle tribute), IXNAY (Offspring tribute). Tickets: $10 advance/$15 day of show. On Saturday, two popular hard rock local cover bands -- Misfit Toyz and Hard Vinyl -- pair up for a double-header. Tickets: $5 advance/$10 day of show. More: brickartlive.com.

• Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter Jack Cunningham returns by popular demand as the musical guest this evening from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Formerly of local rock band The Pics, Cunningham performs a broad mix of pop and rock covers, and does a great job of tackling requests from his audience. Next Thursday will find the solo platform at the eatery, expanding a bit with acoustic duo Deuces Wild, featuring Jill Field & Chris Bolint. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, continues its ongoing Free Country Friday Concert at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage. This Friday finds the amazing and still rising country star Brandi Clark, an eight-time Grammy nominee and a CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician. Like all Hard Rock Cafe Stage shows, the Clark concert is free, but space is limited, so arrive early.

Noteworthy on this Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, is the guitar-driven blues of Chicago blues staple, Ronnie Baker Brooks. The eldest son of the late blues icon Lonnie Brooks, is a world class touring and recording artist himself, and is a heavily requested artist on my weekly "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio program. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Friday on the Hard Rock Live Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, features national touring/recording artist Brett Young, who has captured the hearts of fans everywhere with his West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. Tickets: $59.50 and up.

On Saturday, the casino's big stage welcomes Chicago-rooted funk/R&B superstar Chaka Kahn. Tickets: $67.50 and up. Both concerts are 7pm shows. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The June 28 Portage Live! Free Summer Concert Series features a performance by The Rod Stewart Experience, with entertainer Chris Tartaglia fronting the group as "Rod The Mod." The weekly 6-8 p.m. Tuesday night indoor series runs through the end of August in Oakwood Hall at Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road). Admission is free, with food concessions and a cash bar available, along with a pre-concert car show. More: portagelive.org.

• Seven-piece group, The Saxophones, will perform a brassy and sassy show on Saturday at Smokey Jo's Cafe (475 W. Burrville Road) in Crete, Illinois. The ensemble features three of Chicagoland's top sax players -- Barry Sperti, Terry "Sonny Lee" Tritt, and Tom Hahn -- backed by the rhythm section of Steve Koerber and Kent MacDonnell, with Danny Lemmon sitting in on keyboards. More: 708-672-3383.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) serves up a "jam band" Friday with the return of Grateful Dead & more covers ensemble, Dead To Rights. Then on Saturday the cantina's dance floor gets a work out as veteran NWI party rock band PAWNZ performs. Music starts at 8 p.m. The weekly "Blues Jam" happens Sundays from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso features a 6 p.m. solo performance tonight by blues guitarist/vocalist John McDonald. More blues follows through the weekend with Studebaker John & The Hawk bringing their high energy show to the venue on Friday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Paul Flemming performs acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Friday finds The Big Weekend on stage there, and The Underground Prophets rock the joint on Saturday. On Sunday afternoons, matinee shows are presented from 2-5 p.m.; with this week's performer being The Acousti-Sharks. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• NWI rock band, The Newports, will perform their last concert on Friday at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Showtime 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. In 2014, a group of musicians who hadn't performed together since high school did a one-time reunion as guest hosts of The Acorn Theater's "Open Mic Night." Having more fun than expected, The Newports reformed as a working band. The journey ends Friday with The Newports performing one last time on the stage of their re-birth at The Acorn. Tickets are $20 (general) and $45 (reserved) More: acornlive.org.

• Acoustic duo Amy McCormick and Keith Wollenberg strut their stuff at The Standard Taproom (1346 119th St.) in Whiting on Friday from 7-10 p.m. More: 219-309-4762.

• Catch me on the radio: Tuesdays (7-8 p.m. Central) for "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio (lakeshorepublicradio.org); Sundays (6-9 p.m. Central) for my all vinyl album program, "Needle Drop" on WIMS-AM/FM (wimsradio.com); and on various stations and times for "Midwest BEAT Blues." The latter program airs Fridays (7-9 p.m.) on 89.1-Lakeshore Public Radio in Lake County; on Tuesdays (7-9 p.m. Central) and Sundays (3-5 p.m. Central) on WIMS-AM/FM in LaPorte County; and Friday's (7-9 p.m. Eastern) on WHFB-AM/FM in Benton Harbor, Michigan. More: tomlounges.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer.

