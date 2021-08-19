Local Scene: Lots to do this weekend in the Region

Best known as the bassist/vocalist and songwriter with Region-based alt-prog trio Stop.Drop.Rewind, he also transcends styles and genres with his playing prowess. Lohn and Baker make an electrifying rhythm section.

National touring Americana/Folk singer-songwriter Shanna In A Dress visits The Record Bin on Aug. 23 from 7-9 p.m. Currently traveling across country via a bike custom-designed by Sojourn Cyclery specifically for Shanna's "Tour de Dress," the artist is performing at fests, fairs, fan-hosted house parties and pop-up performances like Monday's stop at the record shop.

Launched on July 4 in the Pacific Northwest, Shanna has been biking across the nation, with guitar in hand and making new fans in a dozen states before reaching the Midwest. The purpose is to raise awareness for causes that her charity partner, Pangaea World Foundation (pangaeaworldfoundation.org), is involved with to better society by accelerating global efforts to rescue people, animals, and our planet.

Shanna's full-length debut album, "Robot," is available at her concerts. A $5 donation to the cause is requested for Monday's all ages Michigan City performance. More: "Tour de Dress" at shannainadress.com/bike-tour-2021.

Metal's shredder JOHN 5 rocks the Art