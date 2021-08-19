Local Scene: Lots to do this weekend in the Region

A plethora of great concerts and events happen in the Region this weekend and in the coming week. Some highlights are listed here, with other cool music happenings also listed below. No reason to sit at home with so many great live music options.
Musical "Bin"-ging in Michigan City
The new Monday Open Mic at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City hit strong out of the gate as local luminaries James Gedda, Jack Whittle, Geddy Trezak, Derek Caruso, Matt Cartwright, Joyceann Maynard, Flood Plain and several others christened the stage. Two special concerts follow up there this week.
Original jazz-fusion music by Midwest-based Enigmatic Racket -- guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal, journeyman bassist Kris Lohn, and internationally famous drummer Kofi Baker -- happens tonight (7-9 p.m.) Tickets ($5) are limited to 40.
The son of iconic British rock drummer Ginger Baker (of Cream fame), Kofi has developed his own unique approach to playing drums and his resume includes working with such iconic musicians as Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Nile Rogers, Tom Jones, Jack Bruce, Steve Marriott and others.
The versatile Villarreal does everything from delicate nylon acoustic picking, to shredding heavy metal solos, but is at his best when fusing various styles into a jazz hybrid.
Best known as the bassist/vocalist and songwriter with Region-based alt-prog trio Stop.Drop.Rewind, he also transcends styles and genres with his playing prowess. Lohn and Baker make an electrifying rhythm section.
National touring Americana/Folk singer-songwriter Shanna In A Dress visits The Record Bin on Aug. 23 from 7-9 p.m. Currently traveling across country via a bike custom-designed by Sojourn Cyclery specifically for Shanna's "Tour de Dress," the artist is performing at fests, fairs, fan-hosted house parties and pop-up performances like Monday's stop at the record shop.
Launched on July 4 in the Pacific Northwest, Shanna has been biking across the nation, with guitar in hand and making new fans in a dozen states before reaching the Midwest. The purpose is to raise awareness for causes that her charity partner, Pangaea World Foundation (pangaeaworldfoundation.org), is involved with to better society by accelerating global efforts to rescue people, animals, and our planet.
Shanna's full-length debut album, "Robot," is available at her concerts. A $5 donation to the cause is requested for Monday's all ages Michigan City performance. More: "Tour de Dress" at shannainadress.com/bike-tour-2021.
Metal's shredder JOHN 5 rocks the Art
Over the last three decades, John William Lowery, known professionally as JOHN 5 has been a very in-demand guitarist. Best known as a "shredder" for his work with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Rob Halford, Lowery is no one trick pony. He has also bent strings in service to projects by such disparate artists as David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Rod Stewart, Steve Perry and Ricky Martin, to name but a few.
The Gross Pointe, Michigan native was first inspired to pick up his guitar at age seven after becoming a fan of the old country music television program, "Hee Haw." "I watched the guitar playing (on the show) and knew that's what I wanted to do," he said. "My friends wanted to become astronauts and the such, but all I wanted to do was play guitar."
He brings JOHN 5 to Hobart's Art Theater tonight. Opening the show are Black Satellite and Jared James Band. Tickets: $25 advance/$30 day of show. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheater.
QUIET RIOT brings the Noize
The Region will "feel the noize" on Aug .28 as '80s metal mavens and one time MTV staples, Quiet Riot, crank up amps to bring the decade of decadence back to life for a night.
The time warp opens at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith as metal heads gather to welcome the L.A.-rooted band known for such chart-topping monster hits as "Mental Health (Bang Your Head) and "Mama Weer All Crazee Now."
The current line-up is composed of Q.R. veteran members Chuck Wright (bass) and Alex Grossi (guitarist), with vocalist Jizzy Pearl back on the microphone. Newly added is drummer Johnny Kelly, who has taken the place of the late Frankie Banali, who passed away in 2020. Tickets: $20 and up. More: avenue912.com.
Stoney Curtis turns it up
Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S.20) in Porter welcomes the return of guitarist Stoney Curtis to the Region for an 8 p.m. concert Friday. Working the club circuit between Los Angeles and Las Vegas earned the band international attention via years of touring and the release of six albums via the international Shrapnel Records label.
"I always loved the power trio format," said Curtis, referencing such famous trios as Jimi Hendrix Experience, Cream, and Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble. Curtis' group delivers a psychedelic-inspired blues-rock sound. Shrapnel Records founder Mike Varney recognized personally signed Curtis in 2004, calling him in a press release at the time, "a true American guitar hero." More: 219-926-6211 or stoneycurtisband.com.
Retro faves return at Brewski Fest
White socks, shorts and bowling shirts are the suggested wear for this fair where the slogan is --- "If you can't bring your Dad, then dress like him!" In a time when IPA and craft brews are all the rage, "Brewski Fest" takes a sharp left as it celebrates the retro beers of America's past.
Miller High Life, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Schlitz, Stroh's and other popular brands of the past that IPA makers have overshadowed in recent years, are back and ready to reclaim their place with Northwest Indiana beer drinkers this Friday from 6-10 p.m. at Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso. Proceeds from the event benefit the charitable foundation, "Friends of the Dunes." The Southshore Roller Derby Women will be assisting and The Crawpuppies will be performing multiple sets of music. More: BrewskiFest.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Humane Society of Northwest Indiana teams up with Leroy's Hot Stuff for a second time this year on Saturday to host the "HSNI Fall Critter Ride" with musical performances by classic rock band Dyllyngyr and rock duo Flood Plain. The twice annual motorcycle ride benefiting homeless and abused animals starts and ends at Leroy's (333 Hwy. 20) in Porter. Sign-up at 11 a.m., bikes out at Noon. A complimentary buffet and live music "After Party" is from 2:30-6 p.m. Cost: $20 per rider/$30 for couples. Non-riders can attend "After Party" for a$10 donation to the shelter. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org or call Leroy's at 219-926-6211.
• Generations collide when Oscar & The Majestics team up with The Geddy Trezak Band for a second time this summer when the two meet up on the Bulldog Park stage in Crown Point to provide the soundtrack for this evening's Crown Point Classic Car Cruise from 3-8 p.m. Music starts at 4 p.m. Free for all ages.
• The Lemmon Brothers Band performs Friday at Glenwood Oaks (106 N. Main St.) in Glenwood from 6-9 p.m., and again on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Smokey Joe's (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete. More: facebook.com/dannylemmonmusic.
• NAWTY performs a free 5:30 p.m. concert tonight at the weekly Hobart Lakefront Festival. More: facebook.com/NAWTYBAND.
• Friday's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" program on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio features members of the Chicago-based group Classical Blast live in studio from 1-2 p.m., followed by Colorado singer/songwriter Shanna In A Dress from 2-3 p.m. Both have local NWI performances in August.
Tuesday's 7-8 p.m. edition of "Midwest BEAT," has former STYX vocalist Dennis DeYoung discussing his newest solo band releases -- "26 East Vol. 1" and "26 East Vol. 2." Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
