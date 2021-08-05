Local Scene: LPs also means live performances at MC Record Bin

This is the week Open Mic Nights begin every Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. The record store finally begins phase two of its original business plan to include live music along with the selling of recordings (vinyl LPs, 45rpms, CDs, tapes, etc.).
The plan is to present a larger and more expanded version of the popular "Live From The Record Bin" performances that were once held at the store's Hobart location in pre-COVID days.
Bluesman Jack Whittle hosts the kick-off on Aug. 9 and will be one of a handful of popular regional artists, along with James Gedda and Nic Byrd, who will rotate as stage hosts for the weekly gathering of area talents. The in-house performance area offers an intimate setting aimed at showcasing the original blues, rock and Americana music the NWI Region has to offer, and accommodates up to 40 guests. Open mic nights are free to attend.
In addition to Monday open mics, a series of "Live From the Record Bin" eclectic performances are also planned. Already on schedule are the Aug. 19 concert by jazz fusion trio Enigmatic Racket (featuring Marco Villarreal, Kofi Baker and Kris Lohn), an Aug. 23 tour stop by New York native and national Americana folk artist Shanna In A Dress, and a showcase performance by The Ola Timothy World Band (R&B/world music).
Wrapping up August's "Live At The Record Bin" series for Aug. 28 will be a special "Bach to Rock" performance by Classical Blast, a Chicago-based recording/touring group who blends classical music pieces with pop/rock favorites while incorporating symphonic stringed instruments with a rock rhythm section (classicalblast.com).
In the coming weeks, the various performances will begin being streamed online. Tickets for each event will be strictly limited and ticket prices will vary for the all-ages, alcohol-free performances. Soft drinks, water, coffee and tea are available. More Info and ticket links at: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Hed PE tour bus stops tonight at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) where the California-based band will perform songs pulled from the dozen or so albums they have released since forming in 1993, the latest being "Class of 2020," released last August via the Suburban Noize label. Still anchoring the heavy alt-rock band is founding frontman, rapper, and vocalist Jared Gomes. Tonight's concert is produced by NWI's Mush Music, LLC and features a trio of opening bands -- The Dropout Kings, Draemora and Fate Sifter -- with tickets ranging from $20-$30. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The weekly Crown Point Classic Car Cruise returns to the Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St.) from 3-8 p.m. this afternoon. The Franciscan Health Amphitheater stage will feature a 4 p.m. solo acoustic set of Americana/Country originals and covers by NWI recording artist, James Gedda, followed by the return of the national touring group, MELLENCOUGAR at 5:30 p.m. The seven-piece, Gurnee-based John Mellencamp tribute act recently expanded its repertoire to include a few other blue-collar rockers, including select songs by John Fogerty, Tom Petty, Joe Cocker, etc. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• On Sunday from noon-3 p.m., the Highland Parks & Recreation Department's 2nd Sunday Summer Concert Series continues with the return of the International Polka Association band (IPA) to the Gazebo stage at Main Square Park. Opening the afternoon event is NWI country/pop entertainer LeAnn Stutler. Admission is free for all ages. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended. Picnic lunches are permitted.
• Friday night's weekly Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In returns to the parking lot of Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive/U.S. 30) in Valparaiso Friday, where the classic rock sounds of REMEDY will be featured in the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. All ages welcome to this free event. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Those looking for something a little different in their live music selection this weekend would be advised to check out the gifted musicianship of The Billy Foster Trio -- Billy Foster (piano), Lannie Turner (drums) and Bruce Evans (bass) -- from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Fair at Dogwood Park (corner of 23rd & 1100 N.) in Chesterton. Stepping up to guest with the trio on a few special vocal selections will be singer Renee Miles-Foster. More: billyfoster.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes acoustic Americana artist Darrell Ritchea on Friday at 7 p.m. Modern rockers, Nomad Planets, mix original songs with some unique covers on Saturday at the cantina. Sunday features the weekly "Blues Jam Night" hosted by Corey Dennison at 7 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Catch a performance tonight by Scott & Zach (of The Blues Project) at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso, followed on Friday by guitarist Marco Villarreal, and on Sunday by The Jon McDonald Blues Band. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features 9 p.m. performances on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage by Dave Matthews tribute band, The Trippin' Billies, on Friday. The hybrid pop/country repertoire of Hey Cowboy will fill the casino on Saturday. More: 219-228-2383.
• Highland Parks & Recreation Department's presentation of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the town's Main Square Park wraps up this weekend. This columnist has attended a few of the performances last week and the amateur cast does a wonderful job bringing the popular and colorful characters to life. Munster's Alexandria "Ally" Shinkan does a great job directing. The stage sound/lighting by young engineer Danny Sheffield has been top notch. Applause, applause to all. Lawns chairs and blankets are recommended. More: facebook.com/HighlandParks or 219-838-0114.
• Local musician Jeff Gajewski (of Dick Diamond & The Dusters) is among those giving back this weekend during the LARC Annual Golf Outing Friday at Youche Country Club (2301 W. 129th Pl.) in Crown Point. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. LARC is a not-for-profit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. More: larclansing.com.
• Fans of REO Speedwagon's late guitarist Gary Ritchrath will want to tune in to Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Although the music man whose guitar parts helped to propel such classic songs as "Take It on the Run," "Golden Country," "and "Ridin' the Storm Out" to hit status, passed away in 2015, his musical legacy is being carried on via the Richrath Project 3:13. The project's Michael Jahnz guests live from 1-2 p.m. Friday with selections featured from the group's new album, "L.A. is Mine.". Stream live at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
• This Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on WIMS-AM/FM's "Needle Drop" radio program, Americana singer/songwriter and former American Idol finalist (Season 9) Crystal Bowersox will be interviewed as selections from her latest album are spotlighted. Bowersox performs Aug. 14 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park for the Prairie Magic Music Festival. Tune in Sunday at AM-1420, 95.1FM, 106.7FM or via the mobile app at: http://tunein.com/popout/player/s29599.