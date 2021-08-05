Local Scene: LPs also means live performances at MC Record Bin

This is the week Open Mic Nights begin every Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City. The record store finally begins phase two of its original business plan to include live music along with the selling of recordings (vinyl LPs, 45rpms, CDs, tapes, etc.).

The plan is to present a larger and more expanded version of the popular "Live From The Record Bin" performances that were once held at the store's Hobart location in pre-COVID days.

Bluesman Jack Whittle hosts the kick-off on Aug. 9 and will be one of a handful of popular regional artists, along with James Gedda and Nic Byrd, who will rotate as stage hosts for the weekly gathering of area talents. The in-house performance area offers an intimate setting aimed at showcasing the original blues, rock and Americana music the NWI Region has to offer, and accommodates up to 40 guests. Open mic nights are free to attend.

In addition to Monday open mics, a series of "Live From the Record Bin" eclectic performances are also planned. Already on schedule are the Aug. 19 concert by jazz fusion trio Enigmatic Racket (featuring Marco Villarreal, Kofi Baker and Kris Lohn), an Aug. 23 tour stop by New York native and national Americana folk artist Shanna In A Dress, and a showcase performance by The Ola Timothy World Band (R&B/world music).