Local Scene: M&R Rush cancels gigs and other changes

Two major changes have been announced in the past week to the line-up of Bulldog Park's summer shows.

Due to a combination of health and scheduling issues, veteran Region rock band The Relics is switching performance dates with the band Reggae Express. The revised and corrected schedule now finds The Relics performing on Sept. 29 with Reggae Express moving to the earlier date of July 7. Both are Thursday dates in conjunction with the city’s weekly Classic Car Cruise, so other than advising fans of the respective bands or when to show up, nothing changes.

The other scheduled concert change is the cancellation of the much-anticipated M&R Rush performance on Saturday, Aug. 6. That performance was slated to be the official vinyl release party celebrating the veteran rock group’s newest album, “Goodbye City Lights,” their first vinyl product in decades. Due to unforeseen emergency surgery for band drummer, Marty Mardirosian, the group’s entire summer 2022 tour has been canceled.

Mardirosian revealed an annual physical two weeks ago turned out to be a game changer for the veteran group’s summer plans. Serious problems were found following a battery of cardiac tests and the drummer was rushed to the University of Chicago for emergency triple bypass surgery.

The group sent the following statement in a press release -- “We are happy to announce Marty is doing well and on the road to recovery. But his doctors have said NO DRUMS, especially no drum solos for 3 to 4 months. So, with that, all dates of our “22 With You Tour” are now canceled.”

A replacement group for the Aug. 6 Bulldog concert will soon be announced. The Geddy Trezak Band, along with James Gedda & The Big Breakfast Band, both remain on the date. More on Bulldog Park summer shows at crownpoint.in.gov.

M&R stated they are now focusing all efforts to make what was to be the final date of their 2022 tour at the Hobart Art Theater (233 Main St.) in downtown Hobart and is now their only live date of the year to celebrate the new album, a “super special event.” That celebratory performance in Hobart is Nov. 19 and will include a special “meet ‘n’ greet” with the band, who unlike most bands with roots in the 1970s, still retains all its original founding members. Tickets go on sale for the November show next week.

While the vinyl format of the M&R album will still be a while coming, the CD version of the new “Goodbye City Lights” album can be purchased online along with other merchandise from the band website. Despite the cancellation of all summer performances, “The 7th annual M&R Rush Rock & Roll Chicago Golf Outing” is still planned for Aug. 26. Sign-ups and information at their website: mandrrush.com.

MUSIC NOTES

Famed Chicago blues guitarist and vocalist Jim Schwall -- co-founder of the influential and popular Siegel-Schwall Band -- died of natural causes at his home in Tucson, Arizona on June 19. He was 79. Known for his distinctive guitar sound -- he played an amplified Gibson B-25 acoustic -- Schwall helped introduce the blues to the broader rock ‘n’ roll audience.

Evanston-born Schwall first met Corky Siegel in Chicago in 1964 while both were in the Roosevelt University Jazz Band and the pair soon began performing as a duo, with Corky on harmonica and piano and Jim on guitar. They eventually landed a recording deal with Vanguard Records in 1965, releasing five albums for the label and touring coast-to-coast with music royalty including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Janis Joplin and The Jefferson Airplane.

The duo next signed with RCA's Wooden Nickel imprint and released five more albums before parting ways. Two more Siegel-Schwall Band reunion albums were later released on Chicago’s Alligator Records label, and Schwall also released a trio of solo albums in the 2000s. The duo was hugely influential, and Jim Schwall was beloved and greatly respected by his musical peers.

MUSIC NOTES

• Tonight at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, a four-band hard rock bill happens as Otherwise and Lines of Loyalty co-headline a 7 p.m. performance that includes support sets by The Trista Mount Band and The Relevant. Tickets start at $20. The Grammy Award-nominated California heavy rockers Buckcherry return to the venue this Friday with special guest, Adelitas Way. Tickets start at $35 and VIP options are available. More: brickartlive.com.

• Northwest Indiana acoustic duo Deuces Wild, featuring Jill Field & Chris Bolint perform a mix of pop music, rock and county covers this evening from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Next Thursday finds popular Hobart teen rocker Geddy Trezak returning to the eatery for a solo performance of classic rock covers and original tunes. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• The "Free Country Friday Concerts" take a slight turn this week at Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary with a performance by Gangstagrass, who blend bluegrass with hip-hop, bringing a unique variation to the “country” sound usually found through this series.

On this Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, one will find The Mackenzie O’Brien Band, the musical vehicle for songs by Midwest songstress O’Brien whose music has enjoyed radio play in many international markets.

Elsewhere in the casino, catch The Mike Wheeler Band (rock/blues) on Friday at The Council Oak Bar Stage, followed there on Saturday by Detroit-based funk and soul singer Laura Rain. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The "Portage Live! Free Summer Concert Series" features The Jason Martin Jazz Trio taking the stage for the weekly 6-8 p.m. Tuesday night indoor series in Oakwood Hall at Portage's Woodland Park (2100 Willowcreek Road). The trio performs 1950s-1970s rock and funk covers, along with the expected jazz music their name implies. Admission is free with food concessions and a cash bar available, along with a pre-concert car show. More: portagelive.org.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) has the acoustic duo Chris & Chris picking and singing on Friday, with rock band 444 plugging in on Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. those nights, with the weekly "Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison happening on Sunday from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• This Friday, Hobart’s claim to rock royalty – Kofi Baker – brings his internationally touring “The Music of Cream” show to Gabis Arboretum, 450 W 100 N, Valparaiso. British-born Kofi is the son of iconic U.K. rock drummer Ginger Baker (co-founder of Cream), and now carries on the musical legacy of his famous father. Young Baker is every bit the drummer his father was, and his trio delivers the goods spot on. Tickets are $30 (general). Opening the show is The Lauren Dukes Duo. More: pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum.

• NWI bluesman Jack Whittle sent over a digital copy of his new, 9-song CD, "Nature of The Beast." It's a solid collection with highlights being the original songs "Blood, Sweat, Tears and Blood" and the title track (a co-write with fellow Region music maker James Gedda). Another favorite is the tasty front porch shuffle treatment Whittle gives to the traditional gospel hymn, "Glory, Glory." More: facebook.com/whittlejack1.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

