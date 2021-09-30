Local Scene: Mellencamp's 70th birthday inspires R.O.C.K.

The live MOH concert event will be split into two halves, with the first exclusively featuring John Lennon music. The second will consist of Beatles songs people expect to hear from the MegaBeatles. "Because of COVID, we couldn't do the big John Lennon 80th Birthday show we had planned for 2020, so we are instead celebrating John and his 81st birthday this year," said Clifford.

This Sunday's "Needle Drop" will feature a mix of Lennon solo music, Lennon-driven Beatles music and assorted British Invasion music from the era that first gave the world the genius of John Lennon. Stream and info: wimsradio.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• A very special opportunity for Midwest fans of Folk and Americana music happens tonight at 6:30 p.m. central just over the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan, as The Acorn welcomes folk legend Tom Rush. Rush helped shape the late 1960s folk-rock revival which planted the seeds for the current crop of Americana artists on the scene today.

Now celebrating five decades of touring, Rush started alongside the likes of John Prine, Steve Goodman, Bonnie Koloc, Tom Paxton and others, as they made history in Chicago's Old Town District and other similar Bohemian music communities across America.