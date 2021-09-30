Local Scene: Mellencamp's 70th birthday inspires R.O.C.K.

Happy Birthday to Indiana's John Mellencamp who turns 70 years old on Oct. 7. Fans will gather in various places and in various ways to celebrate the Hoosier native's big day.
This weekend has a pair of events listed specifically as birthday-themed events. The first is in John's home town of Seymour, Indiana where Friday's "Seymour Oktoberfest" is anchored around both the 70th anniversary of their famous son's birth and the opening of The Commons, where a giant John Mellencamp mural now overlooks the grounds. More: seymouroktoberfest.com.
Closer to home, Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) hosts the John Mellencamp 70th Birthday Tribute Concert on Saturday (brickartlive.com), complete with a giant birthday card for Mellencamp fans to sign and birthday cake for them to share (while it lasts). Tickets start at $12 with VIP seating available.
Opening the Art Theater show is Geddy Trezak Band, fronted by a 16-year-old Hobart guitarist, songwriter and vocalist who finds inspiration in Mellencamp's rise from a small town boy to a global music icon.
The common denominator of the two events is a headlining performance by Midwest-based Mellencamp tribute group, Mellencougar, who have been doing their tribute to Mellencamp's music for nearly 15 years. During that time, Mellencougar has featured actual past members of Mellencamp's band performing with them as special guests, including both bassist Toby Myers and percussionist/vocalist Moe Z M.D.
"Mellencougar is comprised of musicians from the Illinois/Wisconsin scene," said vocalist and band leader Don Wilson, also a popular air personality at 95.1 WIIL Rock Radio (facebook.com/95WIILROCK). "Our appreciation of the music of Heartland U.S.A. and specifically John Cougar Mellencamp is what drives this band. We call our show 'Mellencamp & More', because while we do some shows that are exclusively John's songs, we also do shows that include popular songs by other great blue-collar rockers like Tom Petty, John Fogerty, Bob Seger, and others. It all depends what the audience and the promoters want."
Mellencougar has performed for members of the Mellencamp family in the past according to Wilson, so being invited back once more to perform this Friday for John's hometown friends, fans and neighbors in Seymour is a big honor for the group. More: mellencougarband.com.
Lots of Lennon
Regional music-maker and resident Beatles nut, Chad Clifford, will join me in co-hosting a special "John Lennon/Beatles" program this coming Sunday on the "Needle Drop" radio program heard on WIMS-AM/FM radio from 6-9 p.m. More: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.
The program's focus is John Lennon's upcoming 81st birthday celebration that Clifford has organized with his group, The MegaBeatles, at the historic Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) in Valparaiso on Oct. 9. More: facebook.com/MemorialOperaHouse.
The live MOH concert event will be split into two halves, with the first exclusively featuring John Lennon music. The second will consist of Beatles songs people expect to hear from the MegaBeatles. "Because of COVID, we couldn't do the big John Lennon 80th Birthday show we had planned for 2020, so we are instead celebrating John and his 81st birthday this year," said Clifford.
This Sunday's "Needle Drop" will feature a mix of Lennon solo music, Lennon-driven Beatles music and assorted British Invasion music from the era that first gave the world the genius of John Lennon. Stream and info: wimsradio.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• A very special opportunity for Midwest fans of Folk and Americana music happens tonight at 6:30 p.m. central just over the state line in Three Oaks, Michigan, as The Acorn welcomes folk legend Tom Rush. Rush helped shape the late 1960s folk-rock revival which planted the seeds for the current crop of Americana artists on the scene today.
Now celebrating five decades of touring, Rush started alongside the likes of John Prine, Steve Goodman, Bonnie Koloc, Tom Paxton and others, as they made history in Chicago's Old Town District and other similar Bohemian music communities across America.
Tom has been performing here and abroad, armed with hits and fan favorites. His impact has been profound and he's been cited as an influence by many artists. Tickets, show info and Acorn's Covid policies at acornlive.org.
• The last date of the 2021 weekly Crown Point Classic Car Cruise series happens 3-8 p.m. today at Bulldog Park Pavilion (183 S. West St) with musical duo Flood Plain and The Andy Sutton Trio. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in Hobart hosts another night of unforgettable blues Friday with a double bill of high energy co-headliners. Opening the 6:30 p.m. show is NWI Southern blues band, Dose of Duality, followed by veteran Indy blues-rockers Dr. Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio, and then rollicking blues 'n' boogie Alligator Recording group, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials. Tickets start at $20 with VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter presents AC/DC tribute, Little Lover, on Saturday. On Sunday, Leroy's hosts the Rebuilding Together Duneland 16th annual Motorcycle Ride with live music from 3-6 p.m. by bands Phantom Zone and Reverend White Castle. Sign-ups at 11 a.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Valparaiso End Of Summer Festival runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Central Park (68 Lafayette St.) in downtown Valparaiso with craft beers, food vendors and live music starting at 3 p.m. Providing the tunes will be hometown blues group, The Head Honchos, and the R&B group Music 4 Life featuring vocalist Warren Tipton. More: facebook.com/centralparkplazavalpo.
• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso welcomes live R&B tonight with with acoustic duo Lauren Dukes and Steve Ball, followed by Carla Denise Friday and Saturday features Delmark recording artist Breezy Rodeo. All music starts at 7 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Open Mic Monday at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) in Michigan City finds Americana music maker Eric Lambert returning fresh from his sold out CD release party there last weekend to host. Backline is provided for the 6-9 p.m., all ages event. Early sign up recommended. No charge. More: 219-210-3813.
• The Positive Vibe Technicians will play '90s cover songs, mixed with some classic rock covers, during their debut stage appearance at Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland. A very special show hits Beer Geeks on Tuesday (10/5) at 7 p.m., when blues guitar great Carl Weathersby performs with special gust Corey Dennison. Cover is $5. More: beergeekspub.com or 219-513-9795.
• Congratulations to Chicago-based R&B icons, The Chi-Lites, who today in Los Angeles will receive their "star" on "The Hollywood Walk of Fame." The group has given the world over 40 charted hits over the last 5 decades. Marshall Thompson, founder of The Chi-Lites, is accepting the star on behalf of his now deceased co-founders Eugene Records, Robert "Squirrel" Lester, and Creadel "Red" Jones. Joining Marshall at the ceremony are current touring members Tara Thompson, Fred Simon, Warren Tipton and Mack Miller.
• Friday on the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio program, "Midwest BEAT," the musical guest from 1-2 p.m. will be Don Wilson, bandleader and vocalist of Mellencougar. Wilson will talk about his band's headline performance at Saturday's show at Hobart Art Theater. Stream at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.