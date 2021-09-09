Local Scene: Michigan City country boy comes home

The End of Summer Bash at Crown Point's Bulldog Park Pavilion this Saturday will truly feature something for every musical palate, as the 4-11 p.m. free outdoor event delivers a wide array of musical genres.

All ages are welcome. No outside food or beverages allowed as a full cash bar and food options are available.

Things begin with transplanted country rocker Jimmy Henrich. This native of Michigan City was a longtime member of the Region music community before relocating years back to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue his musical career. It's been a standing tradition for Henrich to return to his old stomping ground with his Nashville band in tow once or twice a year to perform for hometown friends and fans who helped launch his musical career.

This year's homecoming features two local shows, with the first being Saturday at Bulldog Park. A second show happens Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m. at Highland's Main Square Park as Henrich headlines the town's last installment of the 2nd Sunday Summer Series.