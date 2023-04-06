Tickets are nearly sold out, so here's an early warning about a special, upcoming fundraising event. On April 15 at 1 p.m. The Lake County Library Foundation Board -- of which I am a long time board member -- will present its 21st annual Literary Tea" in the lower level of the Merrillville branch (1919 W. 8st Ave./U.S. 30). Past guest speakers for this always sold out event have included The Times' own Jerry Davich, NWI Hallmark Books novelist Catherine Lanigan and Chicago radio legend Mitch Michaels.

This year's prestigious social gathering featuresCory Goodrich, a talented book author, stage and screen actress, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and skilled painter. Tickets are $35 per person and include a full afternoon tea with dessert catered by The Gourmet Goddess. Remaining seats are very limited so RSVP by calling Jennifer at 219-69-3541, ext. 315.

Goodrich will discuss all aspects of her multi-level career while speaking at the LCPL Literary Tea. She will read an excerpt of her latest book, have some of her paintings on exhibit and will perform one or two of her original songs for those in attendance.

Goodrich will be the celebrity guest on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Goodrich is a five-time Jeff Awards nominee who has performed on theater stages across the Midwest, along with appearing in such hit television series as, "Chicago Fire." She has released several albums in the genres of children's, holiday, and folk music. A few of her original songs will be featured during the radio program. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Chicago Blues Fest artists announced

The City Of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has finally announced the line-up for the 2023 Chicago Blues Festival, taking place Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 at Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.) in Chicago. Admission is free for all ages.

With a diverse lineup celebrating the past, present and future, The Chicago Blues Festiva shares the great Chicago-born music tradition, while also shining a spotlight on the blues genre’s contributions to other music forms, including R&B, gospel, rock and hip hop.

Three stages -- Rosa's Lounge (North Promenade), Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade) and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion Main Stage -- will each present a plethora of national and regional blues talents. Among those artists slated to perform this year are Los Lobos, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, Gerald McClendon, John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, Mud Morganfield and Northwest Indiana's own blues queen and Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee, Sheryl Youngblood.

One of the true highlights of this year's fest will be Friday's "70th Anniversary of Delmark Records" with The Delmark All-Star Band consisting of such stellar talents as Dave Spector, Johnny Burgin, Larry Williams, Roosevelt Purifoy, Johnny Iguana, Steve Bell and Big Ray, each a headliner in their own right. The All-Star ensemble will provide back up for such featured Delmark performers as Bob Stroger, Willie Buck, Dave Weld & Monica Myhre, Willie Hayes, Linsey & Nick Alexander, Sharon Lewis and Shirley Johnson. That event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion.

Another highlight for this blues lover will be Saturday's "Women In Blues" showcase at the Pritzker Pavilion featuring vocal performances by headliners Deitra Farr, Katherine Davis, Sugar Pie SeSanto and vocalist/emcee Lynne Jordan. Backing up the vocal greats will be an amazing back band consisting of Sheryl Youngblood (drums/musical director), Joanna Connor (guitar), Sherri Weathersby (bass), Roosevelt Purifoy (organ), Dujuan Austin (drums) and Erwin Helfer (piano).

Be advised, parking is always a bit of an issue, so plan ahead and find out your best options if you are driving by visiting millenniumgarages.com or calling 24/7 to 312-616-0600.

MUSIC NOTES

· While St. Pat's is a few weeks behind us, it's always fun to celebrate Irish culture, and few musical artists do Celtic music as well as the lads of Switchback, Chicagoland music-makers who have released a rich catalog of albums and starred in three popular PBS-TV specials over the years.

One can hear them perform a myriad of sea shanties, traditional folk songs, jigs, and original compositions drawing on their Irish heritage, as Switchback performs a 7:30 p.m. concert tonight at Moraine Valley Community College Center for Fine and Performing Arts (9000 W. College Parkway) in Palos Hills, Illinois. Tickets are $35 with discounts for veterans and students. More: morainvalley.edu or waygoodmusic.com.

· Tonight's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, features singer/songwriter Chad Clifford of the popular local band, The Crawpuppies, performing a balance of original songs, Beatles covers and rock favorites. More: chadcliffordmusic.com.

· The acoustic music of NWI singer/songwriter Mike Green -- whose "No Guarantees" original album release landed in my "Top 10 Regional Albums of 2022" list published this past January in The Times -- gets the spotlight tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday, things go south with country music band Honky Tonk Attitude, and on Saturday Chronic Flannel plays rock, with music starting both nights at 8:30 p.m. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

· Friday's Thunder Down Under Male Dance Revue at Hobart Art Theater is already sold out. Limited tickets remain for Saturday's performance by Bret Ernst, who plays the character "Louie LaRusso" on the television series "Cobra Kai." Currently ranked as one of the nation's best young stand-up comics, Ernst's resume includes appearances on television shows like Showtime's "Weeds," Kevin Hart's "One Mic Stand," Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," among others. Opening is Chicago comedian, Abi Sanchez. Tickets start at $40. More at brickartlive.com.

· After starting this week's column with the line-up for Summer's Chicago Blues Fest, I would be remiss to not inform Region blues fans about this Saturday's 17th annual Chi-Town Blues Fest on The Venue stage at Horseshoe Casino (777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond. The multi-artist 8 p.m. concert will feature performances by Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin Richardson, Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Theodis Ealey and Melva "Chick" Rodgers-Williams. More: 219-473-6351.

· Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary has Grammy Award-winner Pitbull performing Friday at the Hard Rock Live stage. Tickets start at $199.50. Then on Saturday, the R&B beats of Ginuwine take over the venue, along with the R&B trio, NEXT. Tickets start at $69.

Free music is heard on Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe stage, where Nate Venturelli will perform country music, followed on Saturday by high energy Chicago party rockers P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend. The Council Oak Bar Stage across the casino features the rock-a-billy/roots rock band Old Grand Dad on Friday, and blues-guitarist Ivy Ford returns on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

· Acoustic duo of Munde & St. Clair perform tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features the Americana music of The James Gedda Duo at 9 p.m. Finnigans hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays. Fridays are "Karaoke Night." Next Wednesday (4/12) features Greg Ashby & Chris Grove. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

· You can be the stage star tonight when the weekly 8 p.m. "Karaoke Night" begins at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Live music is on the menu Friday with rocker, Ed Strudes & Friends, followed Saturday by more rock from The 444 Band. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" is on hiatus for two weeks, and will not return until April 23. Next Wednesday's acoustic night features guitarist/vocalist Johnny V from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.