Local Scene: Musical options abound this weekend

Music fans will find many shows this weekend.

• The heaviest of heavy metal comes to roost on Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) with the multi-band bill of Zarndt, Scarsin, VersusMe, Madame Mayhem and The Uncured descending on the stage. The music of Guns 'N Roses is heard on Saturday with headline tribute band, Night Train. Opening the night is Judas Priest tribute band Hell Patrol. Tickets for each show are $10 advance/$15 at door.

Heads up, national touring/recording thrash metal group Soulfly, will invade Hobart for an Art Theater performance one week from today, on March 3. Soulfly is led by Max Cavalera, who formed the band in 1996 after leaving the Brazilian group Sepultura. Tickets start at $25. More: brickartlive.com.

• Kurt Deimer may not be on one's radar yet, but he likely will be soon. Deimer has come a long way since joining forces with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X and recording his debut EP, "Work Hard, Rock Hard," with Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge. Fresh from opening for Geoff Tate on the former Queensryche frontman’s U.S. tour last fall, Deimer was just added as the opening act for shred guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen's new U.S. tour, which stops at Hobart Art Theater on May 13. Tickets start at $35. More: brickartlive.com.

• The Steepwater Band brings its rockin' blues-driven original songs to the stage at Beer Geeks (3030 45th St.) in Highland from 8-11 p.m. this Friday. Now that Covid is starting to subside, this NWI-based internationally-touring group will likely hit the road again soon for parts unknown. This columnist suggests blues-rock fans in the area, not miss this rare opportunity to hear and see SWB bust out tunes from their latest album, "Turn of the Wheel," and other past albums. More: steepwater.com.

• Those looking for some rough and ready country music can find Nate Venturelli Band at Decibels @ On The Roxx (2522 Portage Mall) in Portage this Saturday. Aside from Nate being a strong songwriter and front man/vocalist, his seasoned live band alone is worth the trip out. More: nateventurelli.com.

• Another country music option this weekend is found on Friday at the VFW (17401 Morse St.) in Lowell as it presents Cody Daniels on stage for the venue's first ever Saturday live music event. Daniels' band hits heavy on country, but also includes a little rock 'n roll and blues in their performance. More: 219-696-8121

• A cool quartet of well-seasoned and well respected Region players -- Jeff Massey, Bill Ozzello. Greg Ashby and Chris Grove -- have adopted the moniker of The Four Horsemen, for when they get together to make music. Gallop over this evening to catch them from 7-10 p.m. at Austin Community Tavern (81 E. 34th St.) in suburban Steger. More: 708-248-6791.

• Tonight finds Lauren Dukes doing her jazz and R&B vocalizing with accompaniment by stellar guitarist Marco Villarreal at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Friday features live blues by Jamiah Rogers and on Saturday Return2Soul returns to Elements for a night of R&B and blues. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary presents Chicago pop-rock band, 7th Heaven on it's Hard Rock Cafe Stage this Friday. The Midwest touring group Serendipity performs popular cover songs from the 1960s to the 1980s there on Saturday.

Across the casino floor at Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage on Saturday, the Brooklyn Britches perform old standards and some modern tunes with its unique "lounge-style" twist as members Martin Stonikas on upright bass and Charles Williams on acoustic guitar transport their audience back to the golden age of jazz. Show times are 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Region Ale Tap House (1080 U.S 41) in Schererville welcomes musical duo vocalist Nicole Garza and keyboardist Michael Young from 8-11 p.m. on Friday. More: 219-322-2337. Young bumps things up to a trio format with vocalist Lauren Dukes and drummer/percussionist Traci Braun on Saturday for an 8 p.m. gig at the 313 Taproom (313 Ridge Road) in Munster. More: 219- 797-6929.

• An evening of guitar-driven blues-rock is in store Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter, with Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse set to perform. Party rock band Nawty returns with a broad set of high energy rock and dance covers on Saturday. The weekend wraps up with Sunday's weekly "Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Danger Duo performs acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.). On Friday, its unbridled party rock with The Weekend Alcoholics. An evening of R&B is featured Saturday with the group, Return 2 Soul. Music runs 8 a.m.-midnight. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219- 351-5148.

• Blues guitarist Marty "Big Dog" Mercer will be performing with his band this Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Saturday finds singer/songwriter Jim Chadwick taking the stage there. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Region rockers Barefoot Charlie performs Saturday at R-Bar & Grille (9521 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Highland. More: facebook.com/barefootcharlieband.

• The Wabash Kid (aka Tom Brickler) just released a new record titled "Almost Country" which was recorded, mixed and mastered at Thunderclap Studio in Hammond.

• NWI's long-running original alt-rock group, Nomad Planets, is currently working at Thunderclap Recording Studio on a new batch of songs with special guest Chris Grove on keyboard duties. "It's still early in the process and we don't have a release date yet, but we're excited about the way they're coming along," said guitarist/producer John Carpenter, adding that Nomad Planets' vocalist and primary writer Mark Mybeck is simultaneously working on tracks for a solo original project at the studio.

• Humane Society of Northwest Indiana's annual "PET ROCK" event is back on track at County Line Orchard in Hobart on March 26. Regional party rock group Mr. Funnyman will perform. Sister acoustic duo Mindy & Amber have just been added as a special guest artist. Among the items for the celebrity memorabilia auction being provided by this columnist include: a Paul Rodgers-signed guitar, and a variety of hand-signed items by such music stars as Jon Bon Jovi, Blues Traveler, Dave Davies of The Kinks, John 5, Mark Farner (ex-Grand Funk), former Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore, Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), the late country music stars Charlie Daniels and Joe Diffie, among others. Tickets now on sale. More: humanesocietynorthwestindiana.

• There is a big buzz about some news soon to be released from the M&R Rush camp about a new project that includes remixing their old music, including the recording of some new music, and lots of other things still under wraps. The veteran Chicagoland group who topped Midwest radio playlists back in 1979 and 1980 with such huge Region hits as "Rock And Roll Chicago," "Reach For The Stars" and "#1," will be jumping back into the musical pool in 2022. The band will be performing a string of live concerts, which will include two special Northwest Indiana dates soon to be announced. More: mandrrush.com.

• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" this Friday will feature call in guest Dennis Diken, co-founder and drummer of the pioneering alt-rock band, The Smithereens, who perform at Hobart Art Theater on March 5. Also expected to guest on Friday's radio program are members of the heavy metal group, Soulfly, who perform March 3 at Hobart Art Theater. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0