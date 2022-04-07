Local Scene: Nashville artist debuts new vinyl in NWI

Andrew Salgado launches his national promotional tour in Northwest Indiana Friday as he travels from Nashville, Tennessee to Michigan City for the official release of his third album, "86 Vol 2 - Autumn Dawn," via Synapse Entertainment.

The new 13-song vinyl is the follow-up to "86 Vol. 1," released in 2019. "After two and a half years in the making due to the pandemic stalling recording and touring, I couldn’t be happier to release new music," said the 36-year-old rising country star who at various times in life has lived all around Chicagoland.

"I'm born and raised here, but it's hard to say where my hometown is, because we moved so many times," said Salgado. "We lived in Elmwood Park, then moved to Downers Grove, then moved to Darien, then to Hinsdale, so I just say I'm from Chicagoland."

From 4-6 p.m. Friday, Salgado will be at The Record Bin (1601 Franklin St.) for a free public "Meet 'n' Greet," album signing, and an intimate acoustic concert on the store's indoor stage. Space is limited, so it is recommended to arrive early.

Since the pandemic made regular touring difficult the past 2 years, and since small vinyl stores have fought hard to survive, Synapse suggested putting together an independent record store "tour," to launch Salgado's first ever vinyl release.

With his parents currently living in Orland Park, Illinois, Salgado said his folks are close enough to attend and celebrate the album's release this Friday, while hearing him play some of these new songs live on stage for the first time.

The record store tour takes him through the Midwest, up East, down South, and wraps up on the West Coast. "We're in Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Pennsylvania, California and all over," said Salgado. "I am happy to finally get out playing for people again." A full on concert tour of large clubs, small halls and support dates is being planned for summer.

"86 Vol 2 - Autumn Dawn" is filled with emotionally-charged vocals and a sound that while country-rooted, has strong pop flavorings ("Help Me" and "I Just Wanna Dance"), seasoned at times with Latin-influences ("Breathe").

Andrew has written and/or toured with a bevy of big names over the course of his career including Brian Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Eli Young Band, Randy Houser, Toby Keith, Neal McCoy, and Darryl Worley. More: andrewsalgado.net. Event info: 219-210-3813.

Corabi set to sign

Heavy metal vocalist/guitarist/songwriter John Corabi, a former member of such groups as Motley Crue, The Scream, Union, Dead Daisies, and currently fronting his own self-named band, stops in for an "old-school" album signing from 6-7 p.m. at The Record Bin location in downtown Hobart (218 Main St.) prior to his evening performance at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.).

This NWI stop is one date on Corabi's co-headline national tour with fellow hard rocker Donnie Vie (former vocalist/songwriter of Chicago's own Enuff Z'Nuff). Opening the 7 p.m. concert is veteran Region metal vocalist Jamie Bosstel (of Praise The Fallen). Tickets: $20 general admission, with VIP options. More: brickartlive.com.

Corabi's latest single, "Your Own Worst Enemy," is now available on all digital streaming and download sites. The journeyman rocker also recently completed his autobiography, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades," wherein he recounts his journey from the streets of Philadelphia to L.A.'s infamous Sunset Strip.

Due for release in June, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades" gives fans a look behind the scenes at Corabi's time with Motley, Union, the Daisies, Ratt, and other bands. Along with many rock 'n' roll stories, Corabi shares some equally fascinating non-music experiences. Pre-orders and more: johncorabi.com.

Getting the 'LED' out

While on in-store rock star signings, the last such event I put together during my time with Hegewisch Records, was when The Jason Bonham Band stopped in the store's former Merrillville location while touring behind its 1989 debut album, "The Disregard of Timekeeping."

Although Bonham has continued creating new music with various star-studded collaborative projects like Black Country Communion, California Breed and Sammy Hagar & The Circle, he seems primarily focused on his long-running tribute to his father's band, "Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening."

Hailed by critics as "the next best thing to seeing Led Zeppelin," Bonham's group performs Saturday at Hard Rock Live, the concert room inside Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

As the son of Zeppelin's John Bonham, the musicality of this live show needed to be, and is, spot on. Bonham's band members are equally adept in delivering the goods as they treat fans to hits and deep cuts from Zeppelin’s vast catalog of music. The show also includes personal stories and film clips of Jason growing up as a child of rock and roll royalty. More: jasonbonham.net.

Country continues

After a strong start last weekend of the new weekly music series, "Country Music Fridays," at Hard Rock Cafe' Stage, it seems the words of Joe Branchik's were right on the mark. Branchik, vice president of marketing for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, had said -- “There is a lot of love for country music in our area and we want to create a destination where people can count on seeing popular country artists on our stage week after week.”

Friday's country show is "Made in America: A Tribute to Toby Keith," an eleven-piece band with the energy, look, and feel of an actual Toby Keith concert, right down to featuring a full horn section.

Looking ahead, this new country music series features a robust lineup of artists blending rising new stars like Tyler Reese Tritt (April 15) and Hannah Ellis of NBC’s “The Voice” (May 20), with veteran hit-makers like Jo Dee Messina (June 17), and multiple Grammy Award-nominee Brandy Clark (June 24). Admission to "Country Music Fridays" is free on a first come, first serve basis. All shows start at 9 p.m. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• I have always thought jazz goes well with a good red wine. It seems the folks at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso just might agree. Although the venue is known for serving fine vintages of blues and blues-rock, live jazz will accompany the sound of popping corks this Friday, as The Jason Martin Jazz Trio makes its debut and hopefully ushers in live jazz evenings there more often. Blues returns Saturday, as Elements regular Dave Hernandez delivers an all acoustic night of blues. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• The weekend starts at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, with a Friday performance by classic rockers Algo Rhythm Band. Then it turns bluesy on Saturday as Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio returns to the Region. Local players can strut their stuff at the weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Duffy's Place up on the hill (1154 Ax Ave.) in Valparaiso will feature the live classic rock of Jeremy Smolen & Friends on Friday at 8 p.m. More: 219- 462-1057.

• The Crawpuppies break out a night of classic rock stacked deep with Beatles this Friday at the Blue Chip Casino (777 Blue Chip Drive) in Michigan City, followed up by the zany dance driven pop-rock and shtick of Dick Diamond & The Dusters of Saturday More: bluechipcasino.com.

• Congratulations to Chicago's Alligator Records on the Grammy win by its 23-year-old rising blues star, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, who won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his sophomore Alligator release, "662."

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

