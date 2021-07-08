Local Scene: Plenty of music to choose from this weekend

There are a variety of choices to choose from when it comes to live music this weekend.
• This Sunday from noon-3 p.m. the touring John Mellencamp tribute group, MELLENCOUGAR, will headline Highland Parks & Recreation Department's 2nd Sunday Summer Concert Series. There's been a new addition to the popular group who sometimes mixes in a few songs from other blue collar-style rockers.
Opening with an acoustic set on Sunday will be the rockin' duo Flood Plain -- consisting of vocalist/guitarist Gunner Breitweiser and bassist/vocalist Luke Patrick Pena. Admission is free for all ages. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Highland Lincoln Center (2450 Lincoln St.) and proceed as scheduled.
• Local country singer/songwriter Nate Venturelli opens the show this Saturday for national Nashville-based artists Thompson Square and Jerrod Niemann at the Franciscan Health Amphitheater at Bulldog Park (183 S. West St.) in Crown Point. Music runs 6-10 p.m. with tickets ranging from $35 general admission to $45 reserved seating. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov.
• If that's not enough for NWI country music fans, The 7th annual Kick It In The Sticks Music Festival, happens Saturday at the Gary Sportsman's Club (10101 Madison St.) in Crown Point starting at 1 p.m. and running into the evening. Performing will be Nate Venturelli (pulling double duty that day), The Jimmy Sarr Band, Steel Country, Jeannette King, Honky Tonk Attitude, solo acoustic artist Eli Hernandez and DJ Kenny G. Admission: $20. Admission is free for active military, veterans and first responders.
• The Lakes of the Four Seasons Clubhouse (1048 N. Lakeshore Drive) in Crown Point welcomes party rock band NAWTY tonight from 7-9 p.m. The event is open to the public only if accompanied by a LOFS resident. More: 219- 988-2582.
• The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) is dark this weekend as the venue prepares for the much anticipated 7 p.m. performance by Blues Traveler on Tuesday evening. The concert produced by NWI's Mush Music Productions is expected to sell out. Only VIP tickets remain at $75. More: brickartlive.com.
• One of the coolest events of the summer for musicians in Northwest Indiana is the annual musical throw down under the sun and stars on the property of The Spot Recording Studio in rural Schneider. The Spot's 27th annual Summer Bash happens this Saturday and will feature concert performances by Hessville Star, The Kinsey Report and blues guitarist Davy Knowles. The 3-11 p.m. outdoor event hosted by Spot owners John Huber and Julie Petersen will kick off with an invitational "open jam" at 3:30 p.m. on the stage. More: thespotstudio.com.
• The Friday night Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In at Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso returns this Friday with a free, all ages show by Nawty Lite from 6-9 p.m. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo.
• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary features party rock band Hey Cowboy on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. Friday where they will perform a blend of upbeat country, rock and pop cover tunes. On Saturday, '80s tribute band The Breakfast Club will bring back to life the MTV-era of dance-pop. More: 219-228-2383.
• Americana roots-rock band South of 30 will be playing an outdoor gig Saturday from 8-11 p.m. at Bugaboo's Bar & Grill (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake. More: 219-390-723 or bugabrews.com.
• Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer features great live music six nights a week. Musical duo Jessica & Cesar perform from 8-11 p.m. tonight with Notes of Nature scheduled on Saturday. Aspiring "bar stars" can report to the microphone Fridays at 10 p.m. for Finnegan's "Karakoke Night." Local musicians are invited to step up on both Sundays and Tuesdays for the pub's Open Mic Nights. Live music happens Wednesdays too, with Chris Grove & Friends performing on July 14. More: facebook.com/finneganspubdyer.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter presents county music by The Chuck Briseno Band on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by those rockin' local cats GATO on Saturday. On Sunday, it's the weekly Blues Jam hosted weekly by Corey Dennison from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Catch a performance tonight by Amber & Mindi of the High Street Band at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Things get groovin' harder at Elements with the MyTyme Jazzy Zsoul Funk Band on Friday, and blues guitar man Vance Kelly will make things sizzle with his six-string assault on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Various musical styles are being served up throughout the day at Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing this Saturday during the venue's Local Band Showcase. Among the regional bands set to roll into the outdoor pavilion are Little Giant, The Smolens, Metropolly, Not Dead Yet, Cloud 9 and others. More: facebook.com/foxpointelansing.
• The Lemmon Brothers mix up a variety of musical styles as they play covers and if the audience is lucky, a few of Danny Lemmon's original tunes for good measure. Catch a zesty 6 p.m. performance by the Lemmons on Friday at Glenwood Oaks (106 N. Main St.) in Glenwood, Illinois. More: glenwoodoaks.com.
• This Sunday, music returns to the stage of Acorn Theatre with a performance by Chicago Farmer, whose genre-busting music honors small-town roots and hard work, but also draws inspiration from city streets, with songs that tell great stories. Opening the show is acoustic/electric duo Morse & Wagner. More: acornlive.org.
• A couple of big name rockers will guests Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's twice weekly celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." From 1-2 p.m., STYX guitarist James "J.Y." Young will discuss his iconic Chicago band's brand new album, "Crash Of The Crown," their current tour, and future plans for the long-running rock group.
Then from 2-3 p.m., FOGHAT drummer and founder Roger Earl will discuss the band's 50th Anniversary and "8 Days On The Road," a 14-track double-live CD/DVD package being released to celebrate the milestone anniversary on July 16. Recorded in November 2019, the collection features the band’s biggest and most legendary hits, including “Slow Ride,” “I Just Want To Make Love To You,” “Fool For The City" and others. Foghat performs July 17 at The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois.
New songs from "Crash Of The Crown" and "8 Days On The Road" will be spotlighted during each artist's respective interview. More: lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.