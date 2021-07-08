Local Scene: Plenty of music to choose from this weekend

• Various musical styles are being served up throughout the day at Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing this Saturday during the venue's Local Band Showcase. Among the regional bands set to roll into the outdoor pavilion are Little Giant, The Smolens, Metropolly, Not Dead Yet, Cloud 9 and others. More: facebook.com/foxpointelansing.

• The Lemmon Brothers mix up a variety of musical styles as they play covers and if the audience is lucky, a few of Danny Lemmon's original tunes for good measure. Catch a zesty 6 p.m. performance by the Lemmons on Friday at Glenwood Oaks (106 N. Main St.) in Glenwood, Illinois. More: glenwoodoaks.com.

• This Sunday, music returns to the stage of Acorn Theatre with a performance by Chicago Farmer, whose genre-busting music honors small-town roots and hard work, but also draws inspiration from city streets, with songs that tell great stories. Opening the show is acoustic/electric duo Morse & Wagner. More: acornlive.org.

• A couple of big name rockers will guests Friday on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's twice weekly celebrity interview program "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." From 1-2 p.m., STYX guitarist James "J.Y." Young will discuss his iconic Chicago band's brand new album, "Crash Of The Crown," their current tour, and future plans for the long-running rock group.