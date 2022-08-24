Local Scene: Region venues will be crumblin' down

Midwest touring group Mellencougar: A Tribute to John Mellencamp & More returns Thursday to Bulldog Park Pavilion in Crown Point for a 5:30 to 8 performance as part of the city's weekly "Classic Car Cruise Night."

"We have been invited back three years in a row to perform at Crown Point's 'Summer Music Concert Series' at Bulldog Park," said lead singer Don Wilson, a popular radio personality for hard rock radio station 95 WIIL-ROCK in Gurnee, Illinois (95wiilrock.com). "We're a big group with lots of members and Bulldog's huge stage gives us plenty of room to move around. It also has great sound. Northwest Indiana music fans always make us feel welcome here."

On Friday, Mellencougar makes their debut at Leroy's Hot Stuff (322 Hwy. 20) in Porter, before visiting Mellencamp's hometown of Seymour, Indiana for a Saturday concert at Chateau de Pique Winery.

"We do a lot of shows in Seymour, so we've gotten to know a lot of John's family and friends pretty well over the years. So playing shows there is kind of like going home for us too," added Wilson.

"We do all the John Mellencamp radio hits people want and expect to hear, plus we throw in some deep album cuts, a few songs from John's more recent albums, and I often ask for audience requests too," said Wilson, citing such nightly set staples as "Crumblin' Down," Rooty-Toot-Toot," "Cherry Bomb," "Pop Singer," "Rumble Seat" and "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)."

"Depending on the audience, we can play a full show of Mellencamp songs, or we can shift gears a bit and slip a few covers into the show by other blue collar rockers like Tom Petty, John Fogerty and Eddie Money. That's where the '& More' part of our name comes into play." More: mellencougarband.com.

Hard Rock music options

The weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, features Kelsey Waldon and her crack touring band. Waldon, a native of Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky, has released two critically acclaimed albums. On stage at the Grand Ole Opry, the late Americana artist John Prine invited Kelsey to join his Oh Boy Records family. Her 2019 debut for the label, "White Noise/White Lines" was listed by NPR Radio on their "Music’s Best of 2019" likening her debut single, "Kentucky 1988," to Loretta Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The genres shift on Saturday as The Hard Rock Cafe Stage welcomes back blues-funk artist Wayne Baker Brooks, whose signature style combines powerful vocals with liquid fire guitar playing.

"Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson" is the musical fare at The Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 7 p.m. Sunday as the casino celebrates Michael Jackson’s Birthday Weekend with this musical revue featuring two lead actors, a live band and dancers delivering electrifying covers of such MJ hits as "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Smooth Criminal" and "Thriller," while also treating the audience to songs from the Jackson 5 never before performed live. More at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Back to back nationals at The Art

· Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen to the stage. Kotzen is the former guitarist of Poison (1991-1993) and Mr. Big (1999-2002); and currently handles six-string and vocal duties for super group, The Winery Dogs. Kicking off Friday's show with a solo performance is special guest, John Corabi (ex-Motley Crue). This writer caught Corabi the last time he played The Art, so be advised not to miss his set.

The headliner Saturday previously appeared on the venue's silver screen back in the mid-1980s in such famous films of that decade as "Gremlins," "Goonies," "Stand By Me," and "The Lost Boys." This time, actor/musician Corey Feldman will be seen with his full band for a 7 p.m. concert supporting his seventh and latest album, "Love Left 2: Arm Me With Love," and a new career-spanning box set, "Love Left 2.1." Saturday's bill includes the local bands Steel City Hearts and Synthetic Smile. Tickets start at $25.

Hard and heavy sounds return Sunday with a 6 p.m. multi-band show headlined by The Dropout Kings, with support sets by Aight Bet, Eyes of Anguish, Atonement, and Dems Fightin Words. All tickets: $15.

Then at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 30), Louisiana metal band Crowbar descends on the Hobart stage to rattle foundations in the downtown area. Tickets start at $22. More: brickartlive.com.

MUSIC NOTES

· Vocalist and guitarist DJ Crenson of Stop.Drop.Rewind returns as the featured solo artist tonight from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for this week's "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart. Crenson will blend original songs with a myriad of pop and rock cover tunes, along with taking some audience requests. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

· Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) finds tribute band Visions of Santana in the cantina on Saturday. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens Sunday from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

· Singer/guitarist Paul Fleming performs acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. Things get a little more groovy on Friday with Dr. Awkward and Lauren Dukes. Saturday finds Bad Alley Shadows doing dance and rock covers. Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee" features Chris Grove with Shane & Mandy. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

· The weekend starts tonight at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso with a 6 p.m. concert by international touring blues guitarist Johnny Burgin, with accompaniment by drummer Stephen Dougherty. More: johnnyburgin.com. Friday's musical offering is NWI rock band SCAMP doing a 7 p.m. show, while Saturday marks the return of blues and jazzers The Downtown Charlie Brown Band at 7 p.m. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

· Like many bigger name area bands, bassist Kenny Kinsey has scaled down his funk/blues machine to play smaller venues. The Funky Mojo Trio -- rounded out by guitarist Ryan Frahm and drummer CJ Tucker -- performs 8 p.m. Friday at Gelsosomo's Pizzeria (11319 Broadway) in Crown Point. More: kenkinsey.com.

· Northwest Indiana party rock band, Rockology, has announced the addition of new lead vocalist Maddy Haskell (facebook.com/RockologyChicago), who has now officially stepped in to fill the vacancy left by Jessi Lopez Schmidt. Schmidt is now kicking up dust in a big way with her full time dance group, Jessi & The Fizz (facebook.com/jessiandthefizz).

· My condolences to Chicago Queen of the Blues, Shemekia Copeland and her family, on the loss of Shemekia's mother. Sandra Copeland, who passed away Aug. 19 at age 70. Her death came the same day the four time Grammy winner's new album, "Done Come Too Far," was released on digital and CD formats by Alligator Records. The vinyl LP drops Sept. 30.

Like her two prior albums -- 2020's "Uncivil War" and 2021's "America's Child" -- this new album was recorded in Nashville with award-winning producer Will Kimbrough.

Copeland again displays razor-sharp perspectives on injustices in the world and again balances the bad with the beautiful. Passionate, powerful and fueled by positivity, Copeland is a thinking person's blues artist. More: facebook.com/shemekia.copeland.