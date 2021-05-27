Local Scene: Revving up for summer fun at Valpo Harley

A special full three-day schedule of events starts on Friday with the official kick off of the annual Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In, a summer-long series of weekly Friday night outdoor events. The series takes over the Harley-Davidson parking lot and those of other nearby businesses for the summer months. The first "Cruise-In" live band of the summer is the guitar-driven blues rock quartet, Head Honchos, who will fire up their amps this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

"Last summer we were unable to have the series because of the pandemic, so we're happy to get it all back on track," said dealership manager Jef Haggerty. "We do it every Friday night weather permitting, thanks to having some great local sponsors who make it possible for us to do this free to the public every week. There's great live music, food by Suzie's Cafe and others, and a beer garden by Leroy's Hot Stuff. Cars start arriving and lining up around 5 p.m. and it officially starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. It's always a good time and there is something for everyone."