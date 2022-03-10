Local Scene: Second generation rocker offers up fresh tunes

Colin Peterik is an upcoming singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and studio producer from Chicago, who while having a famous last name, has always pursued his own vision.

His new full length solo album, "Everything And Nothing," finds young Peterik emerging into his own, as nothing on this inspired collection sounds even remotely like a song by his father Jim Peterik. Yet the DNA is evident in regards to sheer musicality, compositional craftsmanship and adept studio production skills.

"(Sure) my dad has been an influence in my life, but I'd say some of my biggest musical influences have been Steely Dan, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket and Imagine Dragons," said Peterik. While a strong work ethic and passion are likewise common traits of both father and son, the savory and eclectic musical stew cooked up on these 12 original tunes by Peterik is wholly unique.

Although gearing up to push forward and promote his original music, Peterik will continue to fund those efforts by performing festivals with The Brooklyn Charmers, his popular "Steely Dan Tribute". More: facebook.com/brooklyncharmers.

The inspired young artist has long been working his way to the creation of this album. This columnist remembers the tremendous promise Peterik revealed many years back as a teenage band leader and original songwriter for his high school group, Lobster Newburg. He evolved next as a solo artist with his much bolder and broader Sijay project, further showcasing he was "an old soul" with a penchant for seasoning new songs with elements of mid-20th Century swing, jazz and soul.

"Music is an art form that spills off of everything that proceeds it whether you want it too or not," noted Peterik of why he sounds the way he does. "There's a wealth of music and styles I've been digesting my whole life, which naturally influences my own music.

"Everything And Nothing" was recorded during the pandemic and features Peterik playing all instruments, harmonizing with himself, and self-producing all the tracks. The only exception to the DIY project was having mixing and mastering handled by Grammy Award-winning studio wiz, Craig Bauer. This collection finds Colin's pop sensibilities brilliant and well-honed while stretching out to color his songs from a sonic palate of neo-psychedelic, hip-hop and smooth soul.

The new album has just the kind of stellar production one would expect from a guy who owns and operates The Jam Lab (thejamlab.net), one of Chicago's most famous new studio and sound stage facilities. It is where most of this album was tracked. The sequencing of songs is equally well done.

This columnist has been privy to hearing the entirety of this album in advance, but the public can access four singles already released digitally and as music videos. Those four -- "Smile," "Cocaine Nights," "My Secrets" and "Michiana" -- reveal the stylistic diversity of the album, while also creating a buzz about it. Look for the full album to be released digitally and via CD format on June 14. See videos and more: colinpeterik.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• This Saturday, alt-metal pioneers Papa Roach bring the “Kill The Noise Tour" featuring tour mates Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves to the Hard Rock Live! stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Papa Roach is a two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling group music, who last year celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the album, “INFEST.” Tickets are $59.50 and up.

Newly added to the Hard Rock Live! stage schedule is a June 4 date for the "Live to Rock Tour," featuring '80s metal artists Skid Row, Warrant and Lita Ford. Tickets: $50-$80. R&B superstar Chaka Khan was also added for a June 24 concert. Kahn has been a star since 1974, when her band Rufus released their break through hit, “Tell Me Something Good,” and Kahn later racked up several solo hits, including “I Feel for You.” Tickets: $67- $110. Doors open at 6 p.m. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, is scaring up a rockin' good time from punk-metal music fans, as Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein finally makes it to their stage Friday, fronting his self-named band, after twice being rescheduled. The muscle-bound guitarist who still sports his famous "devilock" hair style, is best known for his years as a primary member of the iconic horror punk band, The Misfits, although hardcore fans might remember such later bands as Kryst The Conqueror and Gorgeous Frankenstein, which both proceeded the 2013 formation of the group, Doyle. Opening Friday's 7 p.m. concert are the local bands, Among The Essence, Chasing Allura and Salem's Child. Tickets start at $25. More: brickartlive.com.

• An evening of acoustic greatness happens on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, as the cantina welcomes the delightful pairing of guitarist Marco Villarreal with one of the Region's too seldom seen and heard vocalists these days, Heather Bricker. Then known as Heather Peters, Bricker was the singer of such great Chicagoland bands as Taxi and Vivid in the late 1980s and 1990s. The funk-rock fusion of Fresh Hops jams at Leroy's on Saturday. The weekend wraps up with Sunday's weekly Blues Jam hosted by Corey Dennison from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The boisterous blues of The Downtown Charlie Brown Band offers up a broad spectrum of boogie, blues, rock 'n' roll and even some jazzy bop thanks to the respectively "sweet" and "savory" voices of Miss Dee Dee Hardy and the road-worn growl of Mr. Brown this Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Jon McDonald performs on Saturday. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• On Saturday, Chicago party rock band 7th Heaven returns to shake things up with a 9 p.m. playlist of classic rock and pop covers on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary.

On the other side of the casino at Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage, one will find Brooklyn Britches & Whispers dishing out sets of jazz and pop standards with a modern twist. 8 p.m. show. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Rockin' cover band Any Given Weekend performs a "hit list" this Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at The Izaak Walton League (1250 Crisman Road) in Portage. More: facebook.com/agwpartyband.

• 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" has Steve Hogarth, the lead vocalist and a songwriter with the prog-rock group Marillion calling in live from Europe from 1-2 p.m. Friday to talk about the group's 20th studio album “An Hour Before It’s Dark,” released earlier this week.

• The second hour features popular NWI blues/pop vocalist Mandalyn stopping in studio to talk about the March 20 "Zelda McNorton Benefit Concert" hosted by Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) with performances by the NWI bands Nawty, Steel Country and High Street. A $10 donation is requested for advance tickets ($20 at the door) for this fundraiser benefiting 7-year-old Zelda in her battle with Stage 3 pediatric kidney cancer. Stream at: lakeshorepublicradio.org.

• Members of Nawty will also guest in studio this Sunday from 6-9 p.m. on Michigan City's WIMS-AM/FM during the live "Needle Drop" radio program. The topic will again be the March 20 "Zelda McNorton Benefit Concert" hosted by Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.).

