Local Scene: Tastes, travelers and six strings make for a busy week

Performing the first day is Crown Point's resident singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli doing a solo acoustic set at 4:30 p.m. that will be a balanced mix of alt-pop original songs from his EPs -- "Dreamers" and "Places I've Been" -- and popular cover songs. Celebrating his 10th year as local music maker in 2021, Ruvoli's "Shoe Corner" single has garnered him a fare share of media attention, including a spotlight on WGN-TV. The song is a homage to the famous intersection at 109th and Calumet in St. John that serves as a graveyard for discarded shoes and footwear of all kinds. Ruvoli's up-beat style of writing and charismatic stage persona has made him one of Northwest Indiana's more popular music-makers. (frankruvolimusic.com).

Friday's musical line-up continues with a lively concert set by party rock/dance band, Mr. Funnyman, a long-running Region group whose broad repertoire runs the gamut of everything from Beatles to Bruno Mars, and Presley to Prince. Closing out Friday's performances is Pink Floyd tribute act, Echoes Of Pompeii, a multi-member entourage covering the musical expanse of Pink Floyd, with an emphasis on the '70s-era albums "Dark Side of The Moon," "The Wall," "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here."