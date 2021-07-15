Local Scene: Tastes, travelers and six strings make for a busy week

The Six Strings Music Fest is back for a second year on Saturday with a day of non-stop music, food, vendors, a cash bar and raffles.
Building on the success of last summer's inaugural event, this year's family-friendly event offers a solid line-up featuring Chicago blues guitar veteran Joanna Connor, blues perennials Howard and the White Boys, Northwest Indiana's own blues/rock favorites, The Head Honchos and The Blues Project.
Event organizer is Rocco Calipari Jr., owner of Six Strings Guitar and Bass Lessons in Valparaiso, who also plays guitar in the Honchos alongside his dad, the band's guitarist/vocalist, Rocco Calipari Sr.
Some of Calipari's Six Strings students will also be spotlighted at the now annual gathering of blues enthusiasts, taking place from 4-10 p.m. on the Porter Health Amphitheater Stage at Central Park Plaza (70 Lafayette St. ) in Valparaiso. Tickets: $18 advance, and $20. day of show. Kids 12 and younger are free. In addition to non-stop music, there will be food, bar, vendors and raffles. More: 219-252-3636 or visit sixstrings.ticketspice.com/2nd-annual-six-strings-music-fest.
Taste of Crown Point
The grounds of Bulldog Park will once again host "Taste of Crown Point," a two day gathering of food, live music and beverages provided by a bevy of the city's popular eateries that runs Friday and Saturday.
Performing the first day is Crown Point's resident singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli doing a solo acoustic set at 4:30 p.m. that will be a balanced mix of alt-pop original songs from his EPs -- "Dreamers" and "Places I've Been" -- and popular cover songs. Celebrating his 10th year as local music maker in 2021, Ruvoli's "Shoe Corner" single has garnered him a fare share of media attention, including a spotlight on WGN-TV. The song is a homage to the famous intersection at 109th and Calumet in St. John that serves as a graveyard for discarded shoes and footwear of all kinds. Ruvoli's up-beat style of writing and charismatic stage persona has made him one of Northwest Indiana's more popular music-makers. (frankruvolimusic.com).
Friday's musical line-up continues with a lively concert set by party rock/dance band, Mr. Funnyman, a long-running Region group whose broad repertoire runs the gamut of everything from Beatles to Bruno Mars, and Presley to Prince. Closing out Friday's performances is Pink Floyd tribute act, Echoes Of Pompeii, a multi-member entourage covering the musical expanse of Pink Floyd, with an emphasis on the '70s-era albums "Dark Side of The Moon," "The Wall," "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here."
Things kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a set by Crown Point's own Tri-Way, a scaled down version of the hippie-influenced Southern blues group, The Highway Band. Then, the many food options served up at the "Taste" will be washed down with Beatles, Beatles and more Beatles. The MegaBeatles -- a mashing of The Crawpuppies and The Chris & Lou Band, supplemented by some special guests -- take their audience through the 1960s, covering material from the Ed Sullivan years to psychedelic-era of "Sgt. Pepper," the "White Album," and even the final rooftop sessions that ended the run of the world's most influential rock band.
Blues Traveler spends three days in Hobart
This past week found some celebrity music-makers hanging out in Northwest Indiana as the internationally famous rock band, Blues Traveler, traveled to Hobart Art Theater where they spent three days shooting music videos, along with some live performance footage for the television program "Good Morning America."
The latter segment which is reportedly going to air sometime the first week of August, featured a live performance of their new song, "You Got Me Runnin'," from their new album, "Traveler's Blues." The song features a guest appearance by Nashville artist Crystal Bowersox, a 9th season "American Idol" finalist who has since released a handful of albums and EPs.
Crystal popped into Hobart last Monday to reprise her part in the song during the taping at the historic former movie theater, and also spent a few hours hanging out at The Record Bin next store with her 12-year-old son Tony, and their canine traveling companion, Moses.
While at the downtown record shop, this columnist hosted a live stream interview and pre-recorded plenty of audio to be used on my regional radio shows and for a feature on the singer/songwriter when she returns to Northwest Indiana for a pair of headline shows later this fall while touring behind her soon-to-be released full-length album, "Hitch Hiker." Bowersox's latest song, "Courage To Be Kind," was inspired by the tragic shootings at The Emanuel African Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The emotionally-charged and moving digital-only release (for now) can be found at: crystalbowersox.com.
Blues Traveler's concert at the Art Theater was an advance sell-out and the band did not disappoint those who scrambled for tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum group in such an intimate, small town setting. The evening began with a short solo acoustic set by the singularly named Chicago singer/songwriter, MER.
Blues Traveler captivated the capacity audience with a blend of their past hits, fan favorites and a couple of new tunes from their forthcoming new album, "Traveler's Blues," a collection of blues standards done with their own twist. Following the performance, some of the band members stopped by the Record Bin where they visited with fans who had the foresight to stick around after the show.
Kudos to Northwest Indiana promoter Paul Panicali for bringing this kind of excitement to the area via his Munster-based company, Mush Music. Upcoming Mush Music shows coming to the Art Theater include: HED PE (Aug. 5), AfroMan (Aug. 13), Buckcherry (Aug. 17), John 5 (Aug. 19), Uncle Kracker (Aug. 27) and The Buckinghams (Sept.r 10). More: facebook.com/mushmusicllc
MUSIC NOTES
• NWI's original garage rockers Oscar & The Majestics -- perform a free, family-friendly outdoor concert at Pheasant Hills Park (2301 Hart St.) in Dyer on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. More: 219-865-2505.
• Eclectic and enjoyable cover songs by Sticky Sissors will be heard 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Two Bills Tap (9201 E. 109th Ave.) in Crown Point. More: 219-663-9030.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes live acoustic folk and Americana music by Northwest Indiana recording artist Ron Buffington at 7 p.m. Friday. Buffington is a local treasure and the real deal when it comes to folk-rooted music; he's been part of the Chicagoland music scene for decades. On Saturday, Leroy's cantina features country music by Jimmy White at 8 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes the incredible Ronnie Baker Brooks to the Hard Rock Cafe' Stage this Saturday for a 9 p.m. performance. The eldest son of blues guitar icon Lonnie Brooks has carved out an incredible career and legacy of his own since going solo in 1998, after years of playing in his father's band alongside such mega-guitar talents as Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton and B.B. King, to name but a few. Ronnie in an important part of the new wave of Chicago Blues and will impress. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• "The annual Acorn Singer/Songwriter Competition" semi-finals will be streamed virtually on Friday (6:30 p.m. Central) from The Common in Buchanan, Michigan. A panel of three judges and the live virtual audience will determine which three of the six semi-finalists will make it into the second and final round. The six semi-finalists are: Michael Ching of Michigan, Almond & Olive of Chicago, Scott & Lila of Chicago, Will Fancher of Chicago and Hoosiers Isabella Pouya of Granger and Doug Harsch of South Bend. More on viewing and voting at acornlive.org.
• Friday's edition of the 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," features Alligator Recording artist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram from 1-2 p.m. Ingram's 2019 self-titled album made the guitarist, vocalist and songwriter one of the defining blues artists of his generation. The fiery 22-year-old's new album "662" gets released next week. Ingram will talk about his roots, the new album and his upcoming July 23 concert at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Stream live at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
