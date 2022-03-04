Local Scene: Teri Hemmert spends an evening at The Acorn

Without a doubt, WXRT's Terri Hemmert is one of the coolest, most beloved and respected radio broadcasters in Chicago history.

Hemmert is the focus this Saturday of a special inaugural event at The Acorn (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. Presented at 7 p.m. Central / 8 p.m. Eastern, this first installment of the venue's new series, "An Acorn Evening With...," will be hosted by ABC-Channel 7's entertainment reporter Janet Davies. Tickets are $25 general admission/ $50 reserved.

Davies will be the guide for what is sure to be a fascinating conversation with radio great Hemmert, who has been behind the microphone at WXRT for over 45 years, first joining the station's staff after some time in Rochchester, New York at WCMF.

Once making the move to WXRT in early 1973, Hemmert began as an overnight announcer and soon became the station's Public Affairs Director. In 1981, she became the first female morning drive personality in Chicago radio history, and in 2002, Hemmert created and began hosting the station's hugely popular "Breakfast with The Beatles" radio program, from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sundays.

An advisor and volunteer with many Chicago-based educational and community organizations, Hemmert also teaches the "History of Rock 'N' Soul" in the broadcasting department of Columbia College, and was inducted into the "National Radio Hall of Fame" in 2010.

Hemmert has hosted Chicago’s "Fest for Beatles Fans" for over 40 years and is certainly one of, if not the most, knowledgeable media people in the world when it comes to all things "Fab Four". So one can expect plenty of great stories about her favorite Brits at tonight's live Acorn Theater event.

The Acorn management could not have chosen a better and more interesting subject to kick off itsr new "An Acorn Evening With..." series than the amazing and accomplished Hemmert, and pairing her with a skilled interviewer like Janet Davies, insures an incredible and informative evening for all in attendance. More: acornlive.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• Three of country music's greatest legends come alive on stage this Friday at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, as concert producer Mush Music, LLC presents "The Highway Men Live," featuring a trio of national touring tribute artists in the roles of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash. Solo hits from those iconic artists will be featured, along with songs famously recorded by the collective on two historic albums credited to The Highwaymen. Then on Saturday, the theater welcomes The Smithereens featuring Marshall Crenshaw, with opening sets by the local bands, Ripley Street and Color To The Room. Tickets and more: brickartlive.com.

• This Friday on the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary, the nationally touring Boy Band Review, brings a full on lights and video show, plenty of choreography, tight harmonies and an abundance of energy while delivering spot on tunes by N'SYNC and others of the genre. Then on Saturday, Chicago-based dance-rock group Maggie Speaks returns to shake things loose with a plethora of upbeat and energized pop and dance hits from the 1960s to today.

On the other side of the casino at Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage, one finds Chicago's Mike Wheeler Band back for another week of performing its mix of country, Americana and rock. Brooklyn Britches & Whispers return Saturday for a night of smoky jazz and pop standards done with a modern twist. All showtimes: 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Tonight at Merriman's Playhouse (401 E. Colfax) in South Bend, Northwest Indiana jazz educator and jazz piano great Billy Foster, teams up with saxophonist Don Lerman for a special one night only performance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Central. Tickets: $10 general admission $5 for students. More: billyfoster.com and billyfosterjazzone.com.

• The Illinois Rock And Roll Museum on Route 66 is celebrating "Women's History Month" this Friday (3/4) at The Forge Theater (9 West Cass St.) in Joliet, Illinois with "The First Annual Women Who Rock: An Evening of Music". Q-Rock radio personality Dolly McCarthy is emcee for the show, which features Ava Morse, Beyond Blonde, Chasing Amy, Donna Rice and the Wild Blue, Lukara, Karen Hart (of Vinyl Vixens), and Lindsay Kent (of Gen FuZe). Tickets: $15 gen admission / $25 Premium balcony. Doors open: 6:15 for the 7 p.m. show. All Ages. More: roadtorock.org.

• An evening of standup comedy happens on Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter, with the guitar-driven blue-rock of The Head Honchos on Saturday. The weekend wraps up with Sunday's weekly "Blues Jam" hosted by Corey Dennison from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219- 926-6211.

• Mandalyn & The Hunters offer up some of the great original music being created by the popular Nawty vocalist outside of that group environment this Friday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. The New Groove brings Saturday's live music to the venue's stage. Music at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• Veteran South Side horn star, Barry Sperti, brings his swingin' brass-based band The Saxophones featuring Sperti, Phil Castleberry, Kent Bredup, Dan Lemmon and Steve Koerber to Smokey Jo's (475 W. Burville Road) in suburban Crete, Illinois for an 8 p.m. performance this Saturday. More: smokeyjos.com.

• Danny Lemmon hosts his monthly "Songwriter Night" next Wednesday (3/9) at Smokey Jo's from 6-10 p.m. Songwriters scheduled for the March event next week include folk artist Deb VanDril, Rocky McCoy of Porter County Line Band, Janet Disteldorf of The Whips, Billy Klein of Loretto Lane, pianist/guitarist Doug Dickson, acoustic solo artist Carl Leach and Spanish guitarist Scott Reichard. Songwriter/performers interested in showcasing on future "Songwriter Nights" can contact Lemmon to schedule a performance time. These events are always free to attend for those 21 & over. More 708-672-3383 or dannylemmonmusic.com.

• Chicago’s melodic punk rock quartet Counterpunch returned to the scene earlier this week after nearly three years away with a new politically-edged digital single titled "Waiting In The Wings." The song is the lead offering from the band's first full length album since 2019, forthcoming in mid-2022 from Thousand Island Records, produced by Chris Fogel and the band itself. In other Counterpunch news, their self-titled debut album was recently released on limited edition colored vinyl via indie imprint, Say-10 Records. Counterpunch hasbeen part of the Chicago music scene since 2004. More: counterpunchrock.com.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

