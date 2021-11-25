Local Scene: Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks

Thanks also to Scott Rosenberg (X-Rock 103.9 FM) who enticed me back to doing radio after I had stepped away for a while, and to Don Clark who made me afternoon drive host at the "X." Thank you to Tavis Buchan and Tom Maloney at Lakeshore Public Radio who in 2012 brought me in as a National Public Radio show host/producer. Thanks to WIMS-AM/FM General Manager Ric Federighi for the opportunity last year to return to doing "free-form" radio, as I now do every Sunday from 6-9 p.m. via my "Needle Drop" program.

I would be remiss to not also thank the many editors I have worked under at numerous national and local publications since the late 1970s, including the dozen or so editors I have had here at The Times in the four decades since I started covering the NWI/Chicago music scene in these pages.

Thank you to my father, Ernest Lounges, who instilled in me a tireless work ethic and the belief that one must always work hard to be the best they can be, and to always go for the brass ring, no matter how far out of reach it may seem. Thanks to my wife Alice Lounges for always being supportive and letting me continue to chase that brass ring.

Last but not least, THANK YOU to the many readers, listeners, entertainers and music fans who have been along with me on a wonderful journey that I hope will continue for many more years to come. HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL!