Local Scene: The day Hard Rock International came to town

My father was a wise man in many ways, but he got it wrong when he sternly told me one afternoon while in my teen years, that "rock 'n' roll will never pay the bills!" My devouring of artist biographies and books about music history seemed a waste to him, when there were text books gathering thick layers of dust in my room.
After 40-plus years of working in the music industry in a variety of ways -- as a publicist, album annotator, band manager, radio host/producer, night club DJ/Music Director, booking facilitator, and event management, etc. -- I have managed to pay the bills (mostly!), despite dad's warning.
My unquenchable thirst for music history has paid off a few times as well over the years, but never more than it did last week. More on that later.
Like most TIMES readers, I have been following the progress of the newly built and soon to be open Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Last week, nearly a half century after discovering rock 'n' roll and the start of my passion to collect musical memorabilia, came the opportunity to interview the Hard Rock's Director of Memorabilia Design, Giovanni Taliaferro.
From the moment we connected via my Lakeshore Public Radio program "Midwest BEAT," it was clear he had coolest job in the world. Giovanni gets to unpack and handle some of the greatest musical artifacts in the history of modern music, and his office is literally inside the legendary Hard Rock Vault, through which more than 86,000 pieces of history have passed on their way to the 240 Hard Rock locations spread over 68 different countries.
Through publicist Pat Kremer, the folks at Hard Rock Casino Northwest Indiana learned of my obsessive love of music history and of my own humble collection of musical artifacts, many of which are displayed at my Hobart record store, The Record Bin.
Last week, a crew of professional camera and audio technicians flown in to produce a series of mini documentaries about the upcoming May 14 opening of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, were setting up gear at my store. Under the direction of producer Adam Foster, they set up lighting umbrellas, a stationary camera, a rolling camera on a dolly track, and body enveloping steady cam unit making its operator look a bit like a cyborg. Microphones were placed, sound levels checked, and suddenly this guy (me) with a face for radio, was on the TV monitor as the clap board sounded.
The stuff in my head from years of study, reading and archiving, came flooding back as words flowed out about the many important contributions Indiana (particularly Northwest Indiana) musical movers and shakers, have had on popular music.
There was the tremendous impact Vivian Carter made with her groundbreaking indie label, VeeJay Records, which introduced the world to such future legends as James "Pookie' Hudson & The Spaniels, Jimmy Reed, Jerry Butler, and The Dells, among others. The first records ever released in America by both The Beatles and The Four Seasons were on her VeeJay label, after major labels early on declined to pick up those now legendary artists.
Another hot topic were the nine gifted siblings of Gary, Indiana's iconic Jackson Family, who lit a pop culture fire that still burns today. Beginning with the historic success of the Jackson Five, who knocked the Beatles "Let It Be" out of the #1 chart position on April 25, 1970 with their energized sophomore single, "ABC" there was also the accomplished solo careers each of Joe and Katherine's children respectively found in the years following the Jackson's family group efforts. Michael and Janet enjoyed the biggest successes, but each Jackson sibling scored major label deals and radio singles of their own.
Various "props" were used during my on screen ramble. One was my copy of the Jackson Five's first 45 rpm single "Big Boy," released in 1968 on Gary-based "Steeltown Records" headed up by the late Gordon Keith. That regional hit and its follow-up, "We Don't Have to be Over 21," helped get the Jackson Five on the pop radar. Motown soon came calling and history was made.
Other Northwest Indiana artists discussed on camera that afternoon who each added much to the Region's musical legacy, included -- Big Daddy Kinsey and his sons The Kinsey Report, Oscar & The Majestics, Denise Williams, Crystal Talifero, The Enchanters, Maurice John Vaughn, Freddie Gibbs, J-Lin, and Tiara Nicole Thomas (who earlier this year won for a Grammy and an Oscar for co-writing "I Can't Breathe" and "Fight For You," respectively).
Famous Hoosier music icons from outside of Northwest Indiana spoken of on camera were Peru's Cole Porter, Bloomington's Hoagy Carmichael, Seymour's John Mellencamp, Bloomington's David Lee Roth (Van Halen), Brazil's Henry Lee Summer, Terre Haute's Mick Mars (Motley Crue) Lafayette's Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin (Guns 'N Roses) and Lafayette's Shannon Hoon (Blind Melon), South Bend's Rivieras, Hebron's Chris Wallace (White Tie Affair) and South Whitley's Janie Fricke.
Although not sure how much of that afternoon's footage will be used in the final cut of the documentary, the hour spent talking about Indiana's rich musical history allowed me to put those "nuggets of useless knowledge" to use.
This columnist invites Times readers to join me at 5 p.m. May 14, for the public opening of the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, a 200,000-square foot entertainment complex, located just a block off of Interstate 94 at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary.
Along with hundreds of new artifacts this writer witnessed being uncrated during my recent visit to the facility, there are five food venues, a sportsbook lounge, a retail shop, and a massive gaming area. Opening soon will be the 1,954-seat Hard Rock Live concert facility with its impressive state-of-the-art sound system and roll away seating, allowing versatility for a variety of live entertainment options.
In closing, here's the answer to a future trivia question...
The very first live band to rock out on the Council Oaks Stage will be Chicago's classic rock covers band, 7th Heaven, who at 8 p.m. on opening night will fire up their amps. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or 219-228-2383.
Slideshow: Hard Rock Casinos elsewhere
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Biloxi, Mississippi
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada
Hard Rock Casino, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sacramento, California
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Sioux City, Iowa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tampa, Florida
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hard Rock Casino, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Hard Rock Casino, Rockford, Illinois (Possible)
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.