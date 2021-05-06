Local Scene: The day Hard Rock International came to town

My father was a wise man in many ways, but he got it wrong when he sternly told me one afternoon while in my teen years, that "rock 'n' roll will never pay the bills!" My devouring of artist biographies and books about music history seemed a waste to him, when there were text books gathering thick layers of dust in my room.

After 40-plus years of working in the music industry in a variety of ways -- as a publicist, album annotator, band manager, radio host/producer, night club DJ/Music Director, booking facilitator, and event management, etc. -- I have managed to pay the bills (mostly!), despite dad's warning.

My unquenchable thirst for music history has paid off a few times as well over the years, but never more than it did last week. More on that later.

Like most TIMES readers, I have been following the progress of the newly built and soon to be open Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Last week, nearly a half century after discovering rock 'n' roll and the start of my passion to collect musical memorabilia, came the opportunity to interview the Hard Rock's Director of Memorabilia Design, Giovanni Taliaferro.