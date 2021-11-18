Local Scene: Things are 'buzzing' tonight in Hobart

Frontman, vocalist and primary songwriter Jesse James Dupree of the Southern rock group Jackyl set his fledgling band apart from the masses in a big way 30 years ago when he introduced a new kind of "instrument" into the world of popular music -- the chainsaw.

Also well known for producing and starring in the hit reality television series "Full Throttle Saloon" (2009-2015), Dupree told me how the chainsaw tradition began with Jackyl's debut album and its surprise hit single, "The Lumberjack." The singer thought it would be a good idea to give the tune a little added authenticity by firing up an actual chainsaw in the recording studio.

The unique sound of "The Lumberjack" made it a stand out on radio playlists and that first album generated three more Top 30 singles -- "I Stand Alone," "Down on Me" and "Dirty Little Mind" -- making Jackyl one of the most talked about bands of 1992.

Dupree and two other Jackyl co-founders will be on stage tonight at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Joining Dupree are the rockin' brothers Jeff and Chris Worley -- guitar and drums respectively -- while their funky bass groove is supplied by fourth member Roman Glick. Showtime: 7 p.m. General Admission tickets are $30 with VIP seating options available. Opening acts are The John Yaney Band and Praise The Fallen. More: brickartlive.com