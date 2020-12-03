Local Scene: Thompson: A 'Soul Man' with tales to tell

Soul music is alive and well in Chicago as the new album by vocalist Devin B. Thompson proves from start to finish. The aptly titled, "Tales of the Soul," dropped last month via Severn Records and was co-produced by the artist, band director Kevin Anker and Severn label founder, David Earl.
Thompson began his musical journey while a teen living in the city of Joliet, just southwest of Chicago. "I was playing trumpet and singing background in my older brother's band," recalled Thompson. "We started getting paid to play in variety shows when I was about or 15-years-old at places like the Ebony Terrace and the Sheraton Hotel lounge."
It was the music of jazz singer Joe Williams, and pop icons Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett that made Thompson gravitate more and more towards singing and spending less time with his horn. "I didn't become interested in songwriting until I heard Prince, who quickly became my favorite artist."
Although international legends had influenced him, it was Chicago musician Willie Newsome who ultimately had the greatest impact on young Thompson. He discovered and dropped the needle on some of the many old 45 rmp singles by Newsome in his dad's record collection and sought out the veteran singer.
Thompson and Newsome began working together in the Chicago-based Georgia Francis Orchestra. After Newsome's old 45s got rediscovered by an English concert promoter in 2015, Thompson traveled with Newsome across the sea to perform at a Soul Fest in Manchester, England.
That performance lead to an offer for Newsome to record a new album, which sadly never came to pass, as the veteran artist was stricken by cancer and succumbed to the disease just as the pieces for that project were being put in place. Thompson was asked to step in and utilize the session already scheduled to see what they could create.
The result was "Tales of the Soul." It includes three covers -- Bobby Blue Bland's "Love To See You Smile," Little Milton's "I'm Gonna Cry A River" and Joe Simon's "Something You Can Do Today" -- along with eight originals. The song "Tell Me" is currently getting a lot of attention. "It's about the experience of being a Black man in America," said Thompson. "It's about challenging people to have empathy."
Jazz/blues/rock guitar great Robben Ford bends his strings as a special guest on two of the album's 11 tracks, performing alongside the label's house band -- Benjie Porecki (organ), Johnny Moeller (guitar), Robb Stupka (drums) and Steve Gomes (bass). The band is accompanied by a four-piece horn section and a collective of background singers.
The end result is pure soul, the kind that bridges the classic sound of the genre with today's contemporary R&B groove. More: severnrecords.com.
MUSIC NOTES
• The South Bend Record Show of 2020, scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Ramada by Wyndham, has been canceled due to COVID restrictions, making it the third of the six annual record collector events to fall victim to the virus this year. Like musical groups and concerts, the record collecting business has taken a big hit due to the pandemic. Those looking for vinyl and other recorded music can find a fair share of local record shops in the NWI area until confirmation is given on the next scheduled South Bend show, slated for Feb. 14.
• This Friday's "An American Prayer" (Doors Tribute) concert at Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, is still going on as scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. but with strict COVID restrictions in place, including limited capacity, restricted seating and mandatory facial masks required, per the Lake County Health Department. However, the Mellencougar (John Mellencamp Tribute) planned for Saturday has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. Updates at facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre.
• The Hobart Art Theatre has just added a holiday solo piano show on Dec. 11 featuring the Windy City Dueling Pianos for which tickets must be purchased in advance. The venue's management has also announced its annual "Toys For Tots" fundraiser to the schedule for Dec. 12. Again following strict social distancing and safety precautions, the fundraiser features Killer of Giants (Ozzy Tribute), Hellbilly Deluxe (Rob Zombie tribute) and Sandblasted Skin (Pantera tribute). Admission is a new, unwrapped toy donation or $5 cash donation to go towards the cause. Tickets and info at brickartlive.com.
• Performing tonight from 9 p.m. to midnight at Finnegans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer, will be acoustic duo Bill St. Clair & Brian Mund, who play a variety of styles and encourage audience requests. More: 219-865-9896 or finnegansdyer.com.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has the musical duo of Chris & Lou on stage this Friday from 8 to 11 p.m., followed on Saturday by the duo of Greg Ashby and Chris Grove from 8 to 11 p.m. More: 219- 309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville welcomes the acoustic solo show of Mr. Crawpuppy himself, Chad Clifford, tonight from 7-10 p.m. On Friday, catch solo artist Eli Hernandez there from 8-11 p.m., and on Saturday it's a double header with solo entertainer Alex Akers from 4-7:30 p.m., followed by and 8-11 p.m. show by The AcoustiSharks (the unplugged version of The Muddsharks). More: 219-440-7657 or upyouralleybowl.com.
• Ed Strudas & Friends will make music on stage this Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter on Friday from 8-11 p.m. Then on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, Leroy's welcomes back Nawty Lite, the stripped down and acoustical show by one of the Region's most popular bands, Nawty. The Lite version may have a few less members on stage, but still gives fans all the entertainment value. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Guitarist Rick Holmstrum -- a sideman to the R&B greats Booker T., Johnny Dyer, and William Clarke -- for the last 13 years has served as band director and guitarist for Chicago gospel/blues/soul icon Mavis Staples. Sidelined from touring with Staples by the pandemic, Holmstrum spent his downtime with his guitar, fine-tuning songs inspired by his world travels, then recording them with fellow Staples band mates Steve Mugalian and Gregory Boaz. The result is Holmstrum's new solo album, "See The Light," being released in late February 2021 on his own label, LuEllie Records. More: rickholmstrum.com.
• This Friday afternoon on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," the 1-2 p.m. first hour's guest will be musician/producer Mark Mangold of the classic band, American Tears. The veteran keyboardist/vocalist whose recording career began in the mid-1970s with a trio of albums on Columbia Records, will call in from his home in Sweden to talk about his decades spanning musical journey as selections are featured from the band's latest album, "Free Angel Express." Then, the 2-3 p.m. second hour guest is drummer Albert Bouchard, co-founder of Blue Oyster Cult, who has recently re-recorded that band's classic 1988 album, "Imaginos." Selections will be played from the newly released Bouchard version, cleverly titled "Re-Imaginos." Lakeshore programs stream live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer.
