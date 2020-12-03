Local Scene: Thompson: A 'Soul Man' with tales to tell

That performance lead to an offer for Newsome to record a new album, which sadly never came to pass, as the veteran artist was stricken by cancer and succumbed to the disease just as the pieces for that project were being put in place. Thompson was asked to step in and utilize the session already scheduled to see what they could create.

The result was "Tales of the Soul." It includes three covers -- Bobby Blue Bland's "Love To See You Smile," Little Milton's "I'm Gonna Cry A River" and Joe Simon's "Something You Can Do Today" -- along with eight originals. The song "Tell Me" is currently getting a lot of attention. "It's about the experience of being a Black man in America," said Thompson. "It's about challenging people to have empathy."

Jazz/blues/rock guitar great Robben Ford bends his strings as a special guest on two of the album's 11 tracks, performing alongside the label's house band -- Benjie Porecki (organ), Johnny Moeller (guitar), Robb Stupka (drums) and Steve Gomes (bass). The band is accompanied by a four-piece horn section and a collective of background singers.

The end result is pure soul, the kind that bridges the classic sound of the genre with today's contemporary R&B groove. More: severnrecords.com.

MUSIC NOTES