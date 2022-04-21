Local Scene: Venable setting hearts and blues scene on fire

This week my suggestion as a show not to miss, directs readers to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary, where red hot blues guitarist/vocalist Ally Venable returns by popular demand to the Hard Rock Cafe stage on Saturday. Venable continues to tour the nation promoting her latest album, "Heart of Fire" and her first vinyl LP release.

Those who missed her past two performances there should not miss this one, because 23-year-old Venable is a star on the rise and soon may not be seen in such intimate surroundings.

This petite powerhouse with three solid albums previously under her belt, has hit a new high with "Heart of Fire," which features guest appearances by fellow blues guitarists Devon Allman (on "Road to Nowhere") and Kenny Wayne Shepherd (on "Bring On The Pain"). It was great working with both of them on this album," said Venable. "Kenny has long been one of my heroes, so having him play on my album was a real honor."

Along with those two stand out songs, highlights from the new album include the tracks "Do It In Heels," "Hard Change" and the nearly 9-minute instrumental, "Tribute to SRV." (Stevie Ray Vaughan)

Venable is one of the new generation of fret-fingering ladies now leading the charge in modern guitar-driven blues, following the lead of Samantha Fish, Carolyn Wonderland and Jackie Venson. She's leading of the second wave, along with rising Chicago star, Ivy Ford. These ladies are showing they can hold their own alongside guitar-slinging male counterparts that once dominated the electric blues music scene.

Venable's star rose after the release of her 2019 "Texas Honey" album. She secured veteran producer Jim Gaines as the producer of "Heart of Fire," an 11-song collection of all original material, save for her unique treatment of Bill Wither's "Use Me."

"I was nervous at first, but working with Jim was amazing," she said. "He told me stories about working with Stevie and had a lot of great ideas and suggestions, so I really learned a lot from him," she said. "Doing the 'Tribute to SRV' was Jim's idea, so yes, he had a lot of input on this album."

Fans who find favor with "Heart of Fire," are well advised to seek out Venable's previous releases -- "No Glass Shoes" (2016), "Puppet Show" (2018) and "Texas Honey" (2019) -- which are all solid efforts that reveal the steady evolution of this gifted young artist.

MUSIC NOTES

• Tributes return this weekend at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with Led Zeppelin and Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band both given the faux treatment on Friday and Saturday by Kashmir and Night Moves, respectively. Friday's Kashmir tickets start at $15. Saturday's Night Moves tickets start at $12. Showtime for both events is 8 p.m. More: brickartlive.com.

• Whether solo or with his full group, James Gedda always delivers a solid performance. Catch him at 7:30 p.m. tonight hosting an all ages Open Mic Night at Front Porch Music (505 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, then Friday in Lowell from 9 p.m. to midnight at Bennett's Pub & Play (420 E. Commercial Ave.). More: jamesgeddamusic.com

• Frank Paul performs acoustic from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.). The grooves get thick and the dance floor fills on Friday with the R&B/blues of Kenny Kinsey & Funky Mojo Daddy. On Saturday, Chicago party rock group Five Guys Named Moe brings the noise. Release your inner diva every Tuesday at the venue's weekly Karaoke Night hosted by Mandalyn (of Nawty). More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Karaoke happens tonight at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Blues it up on Friday with The Jack Whittle Trio and on Saturday find jam band Stealin' The Farm rockin' out at the cantina. Local blues music players are welcome to hit the stage at the Sunday Blues Jam from 7 to 11 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso features The Nick Danger Band doing a mix of rock, blues and country covers this Friday. Doug Clapp returns for a solo acoustic performance on Saturday. Music starts at 7 p.m. nightly. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.

• One knows it's finally Spring in da Region when Highland's legendary Blue Top Drive-In (8801 Indianapolis Blvd.) starts featuring live bands once again on Sunday afternoons against a back drop of classic cars. It happens this Sunday with not one, but two live bands kicking off the season. The South of 30 group starts things off at 12:30 p.m., followed at 4 p.m. with an anything goes-style jam set by local journeymen rockers Travis Fugate (bass), Mark Rongers (guitar/vocals), and Gene Nourie (drums). More: thebluetopdrivein.com.

• The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood welcomes a pair of NWI favorites this weekend. On Friday, catch the Who Dat Dere Band doing a mix of alternative, classic and hard rock covers. On Saturday, the guitar-driven blues rock of The Head Honchos will mix classic covers with original tunes. Sundays rock at this joint too, as The Bad Idea Band brings a mix of classic rock and blues to the stage. More: acebook.com/ThirstyBeaverCrestwood.

• Region guitar great Marco Villarreal has a knack for pairing up with a revolving cast of top female vocalists, and this Sunday finds him with Jessica Lopez Schmidt (of Jessi & The Fizz) performing 4-7 p.m. at Goblin & The Grocer (1 W. Dunes Highway) in Beverly Shores. More: goblinandthegrocer.com.

• Honky Tonk Attitude performs twice this weekend while on their musical mission to promote plenty of beer drinkin' and line dancin' with a show of cover songs spanning generations. Find them Friday at John's Tap (1613 N. Cline Ave.) in Griffith at 8 p.m., and then on Saturday at Buddy & Pal's Place (340 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville. More: 219-865-8377.

• Chicago troubadour Michael McDermott has wrapped up work on his latest album, "St. Paul’s Boulevard," which he describes as "a concept album, of sorts." Recorded from August 2021 to February 2022 at Transient Sound and McDermott's own Pauper Sky Studios in Chicago, "St. Paul’s Boulevard" was co-produced by the artist and Steven Gillis. The album is expected to drop in early May, and features McDermott's wife Heather Lynne Horton on violin and vocals. More: michael-mcdermott.com.

• Danny Lemmon -- host of the monthly Songwriter's Night at Smokey Joe's Cafe (475 W. Burville Road) in Crete -- has announced the release on April 27 of his latest album, "Late Bloomer." On that night at Smokey Joe's, Lemmon will perform the album live, along with musicians featured on the recording -- Kent Lemmon, Ken MacDonnell, Rich Farias , Carl Leach, Greg Walroth, Barry Sperti, Sonny Lee Tritt, John Trimmel and The Lemmonettes. Also performing on that day will be Steve Koerber, Bob Savage and a few others," said Lemmon. "If you can’t make it out you can still hear the recordings on Spotify or YouTube, and purchase them on I-tunes, Amazon, etc."

• My newly launched "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio program launched last week and now airs every Friday from 7-9 p.m. on 89.1-FM/Lakeshore Public Radio. Find it on the dial locally, or stream it live at lakeshorepublicradio.org. The format is music intensive and covers all styles of blues music -- national and local -- with some periodic guests and sound bites of interviews.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.

