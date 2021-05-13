Local Scene: Waylon's kin creates a new kind of outlaw music

He has become a torch bearer, illuminating the way for those heading down a dark path like the one he once traveled. Jennings saw the light during those years behind bars and came out determined to shine that light on others.

The wordsmith has succeeded in becoming an inspirational and motivational force with his raps. Those who look at Jennings' body-covering tattoos and street image, may quickly rush to judgment, but should instead step back for a minute. Shed preconceptions, get over stereotypes, and take 15 minutes to watch this guy's music videos.

Jenning's message of strength, determination and courage in the face of adversity on his latest album in particular, is loud, clear and powerful. It is a message young people not only should hear, but need to hear.

After prison, this scion of country royalty, reinvented and re-booted his musical career after inking with rapper Yelawolf's indie label, Slumerican Records. With the launch of his popular documentary series on YouTube, and his newest album now out, Jennings is steadily establishing himself as an important influencer who is poised to be a cornerstone in the expanding outlaw hip-hop movement.