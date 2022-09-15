Local Scene: What’s happening around the Region this week

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart remains dark this weekend, giving the hard working staff there a well deserved weekend off. Looking ahead at the Art – A '90s Music Night featuring Smashing Pumpkins, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden tributes happens on Sept. 23 and then mind reader Banachek performs on Sept. 24. More: brickartlive.com.

• Getting a jump start on celebrating Friday's Mexican Independence Day, the weekly “Acoustic Thursday Series” at Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) in Hobart is welcoming back the duo of Dave Sanchez and Lisa Vargas (of Soundz of Santana) tonight to perform the music of Carlos Santana and others. The duo had previously performed at Montego earlier this summer for the restaurant’s 5th anniversary parking lot party.

Next Thursday (9/22) the Montego Thursday series will host its first ever “Acoustic Open Mic Night” hosted by guitarist Marco Villarreal from 6 to 9:30 p.m. All solos and duos are welcome. Stage PA is provided.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop by on the Thursday night performances and ask if they were open stage nights, so we thought we’d give it a try,” noted Montego’s owner Teddian Jackson. If response from the local music community is strong enough, a possible weekly or monthly open mic event may get added to the venue’s entertainment schedule. Montego entertainment events are all ages and family friendly. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• The Three Horsemen – Chris Grove, Billy O. and Greg Ashby – play acoustic tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) from 7-10 p.m. The zany antics and pop covers of Don Barron Project takes over on Friday. Comedian/Singer Barron is best known as the former frontman of Bravo Johnny and the original Dick Diamond, so expect some “cheese” served up with your music. Saturday is half way to St. Patrick’s Day, so the Falls are celebrating with a bagpipes performance by Brooksy (Craig Brooks), along with musical sets by Fresh Hops and James Gedda. This Sunday's "Acoustic Matinee" from 3-6 p.m. features The Original Hazzard County Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• This Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) will find the pop-rock covers of party band Smarty Pants. The Blues Challenge will be presented by the Blue Steel Blues Society at Leroy’s this Sunday and one of the blues artists participating in this weekend’s competition will be chosen to represent Northwest Indiana at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee from Jan. 24-28. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Jeremy McComb – storyteller and Americana artist – performs a 9 p.m. show on Friday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary for the venue’s weekly "Free Country Friday Concerts" series at its Hard Rock Cafe Stage.

Blues is back at the Council Oak Stage at 8 p.m. Friday when Melvin Taylor performs. He is considered by many to be one of the greatest guitarists alive and performs a variety of genres – blues, jazz and rock – and has appeared on concert bills with Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Benson, B.B. King and Buddy Guy.

For those who just can’t get enough Beatles – “American English: A Tribute to The Beatles” – is back to rekindle memories of the 1960s at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage on Saturday for a free 9 p.m. performance.

“A Boy Band Christmas” – featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (of 98 DegreesS), Jamie Jones (All-4-One), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), and Ryan Cabrera – has been added to the schedule at the Hard Rock Live concert venue for Dec. 18. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More at: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The last concert of the “2022 Acorn Concert Series” at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (444 W. 100 N.) in Valparaiso happens this Friday at 7 p.m. with the end of season concert by Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto, and special guest Phantom Zone. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at door. More: facebook.com/GabisArboretum.

• One week from today will find the youngest singer to ever reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart performing in Portage. Billy Gilman has been announced as the first concert performer of the Fall 2022 -Spring 2023 live music concerts presented on Thursdays by PortageLIVE! Gilman became an international sensation when his debut single "One Voice" hit the top of the country charts in 2000. He performs Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Portage High School East Auditorium (6450 U.S. 6) in Portage. More: portagelive.org.

• Gainesville, Florida’s Sister Hazel will be the musical guest this Tuesday on my weekly Lakeshore Public Radio celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT." The group performs a free 21 and over concert on Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Sister Hazel has had success on a variety of charts over the years, ranging from Country, to Indie-Pop, to Alternative. Best known hits are: All For You,” “Change Your Mind,” “Happy,” “Champagne High” and “Mandolin Moon.” Tune in "Midwest BEAT ''every Tuesday at 7 p.m. on 89.1FM or stream it live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.