Local vocal icon Gene Stewart dies

Shortly before his death, Jermaine had returned to the studio to record a new album titled "Believe In Me." Although that album was not completed, the finished tracks were released by Gene Stewart on a 2005 compilation titled, "Attention: A Tribute To Jermaine Stewart," via Bound For Glory's own record label, BFG Records. BFG Records later released in 2011, "In Loving Memories of Jermaine Stewart: His Greatest Hits."

"I'm so very proud to have called Gene my friend, and to have had so many opportunities to sing with him over the years," said Billy Shelton, bass singer and leader of The Spaniels Forever and himself a frequent cast member of "The Signal." "The last time Gene sang with us (in The Spaniels Forever) was just before COVID hit and everything stopped. We all got together to sing the National Anthem ("Star Spangled Banner") in Michigan at Bridgeman High School and his voice was just as strong and clear as ever. Gene was a great entertainer and a showman to the end."

Shelton remembered Stewart as mild-mannered and always passionate about singing. "Gene was a special kind of guy and in all the years I knew him, he never had an ego, never got a big head, and I never saw him lose his temper or speak ill of anyone. I thank God that I knew him and that he was in our group. I will always treasure those memories I have of Gene."