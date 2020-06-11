Local vocal icon Gene Stewart dies

The Chicagoland music scene and the world lost an amazing human being and gifted vocalist on June 5 when Eugene "Gene" Stewart, age 65, who had been in ill health, died after a short hospital stay.
Stewart had been a good friend to this columnist and to many in our musical community who knew and loved him.
An amazing vocalist, Gene raised his voice in several notable secular and gospel groups over the years, among the best known of those being local doo-wop icons, The Spaniels Forever and Gospel Hall of Fame vocal group, The Soul Stirrers. He was also in the cast of local producer Henry Farag's popular musical revue, "The Signal," about the rich musical history of Gary and Chicago's South Side.
In addition to being a great vocalist and performer, Stewart was President and CEO of Bound For Glory Music Productions. He produced his own CDs and the company's clients included Shawna Stewart, and various archival projects by his late younger brother Jermaine Stewart, who died in 1997.
Stewart was an in-studio guest many times on my Lakeshore Public Radio program over the years, and always spoke about Jermaine, two years his junior, with great pride. The younger Stewart had a successful R&B career of his own in the mid-1980s that began as a dancer on the Chicago-based television program, "Soul Train," and included being a vocalist with the R&B group Shalamar, and ended with a solo career spawning many charted radio hits like "The Word Is Out," "We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off," and "Say It Again."
Shortly before his death, Jermaine had returned to the studio to record a new album titled "Believe In Me." Although that album was not completed, the finished tracks were released by Gene Stewart on a 2005 compilation titled, "Attention: A Tribute To Jermaine Stewart," via Bound For Glory's own record label, BFG Records. BFG Records later released in 2011, "In Loving Memories of Jermaine Stewart: His Greatest Hits."
"I'm so very proud to have called Gene my friend, and to have had so many opportunities to sing with him over the years," said Billy Shelton, bass singer and leader of The Spaniels Forever and himself a frequent cast member of "The Signal." "The last time Gene sang with us (in The Spaniels Forever) was just before COVID hit and everything stopped. We all got together to sing the National Anthem ("Star Spangled Banner") in Michigan at Bridgeman High School and his voice was just as strong and clear as ever. Gene was a great entertainer and a showman to the end."
Shelton remembered Stewart as mild-mannered and always passionate about singing. "Gene was a special kind of guy and in all the years I knew him, he never had an ego, never got a big head, and I never saw him lose his temper or speak ill of anyone. I thank God that I knew him and that he was in our group. I will always treasure those memories I have of Gene."
In addition to his work with groups, in recent years Stewart had built a successful solo career doing a live to tracks tribute show honoring the late Soul Stirrers front man Sam Cooke, who later became a big secular music star with such radio hits as "Chain Gang," "You Send Me," and "Cupid."
A service for Gene Stewart will be held from noon to 2 p.m. June 14 at the W.W. Holt Funeral Home in Harvey and his family requests mourners wear face masks and respect social distancing if they attend. Gene is survived by his loving wife of many decades, Addie Mabson Stewart. My condolences to Addie, his family, the members of his musical groups, his many special friends and many fans around the world. Rest in peace my friend as you take your special place in Heaven's choir.
MUSIC NOTES
Live music is making a comeback slowly but surely. Below are a few places to catch some live stage jams in the nearby area.
• Big Dog Mercer will be performing a 9 p.m. live blues show Friday in a stripped down trio format at The Thirsty Beaver (5599 127th St.) in Crestwood, Illinois. More: thirstybeaverpubandgrub.com or 708-239-1108.
• The Head Honchos will also give a show of live rockin' blues music on Sunday at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso (3-7 p.m.. More: facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Live music is returning soon to the Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart after a nearly 3 month absence due to COVID-19. The venue is limited to a 50% capacity limit on ticket sales. The first show on the books is the multi-band, all ages event -- "Family Values Tribute Night" -- on June 19 at 7 p.m. featuring Freak On A Leash (Korn tribute), Sandblasted Skin (Pantera tribute), Absolution (Ghost tribute) and American Idiots (Green Day tribute). Tickets $10 advance/$12 at door. More: facebook.com/HobartArtTheatre or 219-942-1670.
• Live music returns to Mishawaka on June 14 at Smokestack Brew (100 S. Center St.), with the venue's first installment of "Food Drive Sunday" featuring in order of performance -- Spaceships, The Erly, and Size Matters -- from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The second "Food Drive Sunday" on June 20, more than doubles the fun as it features a 7-band heavy metal performance roster from 2 to 9 p.m. with live sets by 5th & Syc, Kristy Wright Band, Vase, Praise The Fallen, Handsome Pete, Ignescent, and Shock Roxy. More: smokestackbrew.com or 574- 520-1060.
• A popular local band is changing its name. The NWI-based blues-rock group, Generation Gap (aka Gen Gap), have busted out blues music for a long time in the Region, but will soon be calling themselves, Derek Caruso & The Blues Fuse. Along with continued playing of its expansive catalog of covers by the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Johnny Winter, Buddy Guy and other blues guitar greats, the band's new name reflects how some of band leader Caruso's own new original material will be trickled into the live shows. Look for his first EP of original songs to debut soon.
• Virtual streaming of music is still an option for those wanting to hold off on live shows. At 7 p.m. Central Friday, the Acorn Theater of Three Oaks, Michigan will replace its weekly single artist streaming concert with a special "Best of..." performances featuring finalists from its 2017-2019 "Singer Songwriter Competition." View at facebook.com/AcornTheater.
• For those regional artists thinking they have the right stuff and the right songs to make the grade, Acorn Theater has extended the date for entry submissions for "The 2020 Singer Songwriter Competition," which normally concludes in May. The deadline has been extended through June 30. All entries are screened by the Acorn's panel of judges and ultimately eight artists will be selected to perform on the Acorn stage in the live finals round later this year. Entry info at acornlive.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
