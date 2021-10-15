Logan Center Bluesfest presents concerts, conversations, special events

The "Daughters and Sons of the Blues: Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks" program will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Other special guests on that program will be Lurrie Bell and Steve Bell; and Demetria Taylor.

Skoller said this is also a time when so many different cultures play Blues music and he wants to tap into that as well with the festival programming.

"We want to expand the notion of what Blues music is," he added. He also said he wants the fest to "celebrate all of the different forms of Blues music and what they've led to."

In addition to the concerts and conversations, guests will see the "Wall of Blues: Photos of Paul Natkin," which will be displayed through Dec. 10 at the center.

Among the events and headlining concerts will be "Daughters and Sons of the Blues: Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks" at 7:30 p.m. Friday; "I Been Studdin' Ya!" with Bobby Rush and Jontavious Willis as opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and avery r. young: a strange bitter, which is a film premiere with Amir George at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Also featured will be a Bobby Rush interview and book signing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and other events.

For concert tickets and to register for programs, visit logancenterblues.org.The Logan Center Bluesfest will be available for free viewing via livestream recording through Oct. 24. Attendees must register in advance at logancenterblues.org.

