Logan Center Bluesfest presents concerts, conversations, special events

Fans of the Blues will find much to enjoy during a special event in Chicago this weekend.
The Logan Center Bluesfest runs through Sunday at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at The University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St., in Chicago.
"We're doing what we term a hybrid festival," said Matthew Skoller, the director of Bluesfest. Skoller is also a musician.
The festival stars performances, conversations and various other presentations.
"I feel like this is a time where programming of this nature is most important," Skoller said, adding with the toxic and unhealthy environment that everyone has experienced in the last year and a half, a festival such as this is timely and needed.
Skoller said fans will not only be able to enjoy live events as part of the fest but will get the chance to attend the fest virtually.
The Logan Center Bluesfest is celebrating its third anniversary this year. It will include a variety of programming including a special concert called "Daughters and Sons of the Blues: Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks."
"One of the realities of Blues music is it is an ancestral music and is handed down from generation to generation," Skoller said.
That's often why many Blues musicians' children start playing the musical form and continue spreading their family's love of it.
The "Daughters and Sons of the Blues: Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks" program will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Other special guests on that program will be Lurrie Bell and Steve Bell; and Demetria Taylor.
Skoller said this is also a time when so many different cultures play Blues music and he wants to tap into that as well with the festival programming.
"We want to expand the notion of what Blues music is," he added. He also said he wants the fest to "celebrate all of the different forms of Blues music and what they've led to."
In addition to the concerts and conversations, guests will see the "Wall of Blues: Photos of Paul Natkin," which will be displayed through Dec. 10 at the center.
Among the events and headlining concerts will be "Daughters and Sons of the Blues: Shemekia Copeland & Ronnie Baker Brooks" at 7:30 p.m. Friday; "I Been Studdin' Ya!" with Bobby Rush and Jontavious Willis as opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and avery r. young: a strange bitter, which is a film premiere with Amir George at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Also featured will be a Bobby Rush interview and book signing at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and other events.
For concert tickets and to register for programs, visit logancenterblues.org.The Logan Center Bluesfest will be available for free viewing via livestream recording through Oct. 24. Attendees must register in advance at logancenterblues.org.