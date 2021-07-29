 Skip to main content
Lollapalooza brings on the music in Chicago
Lollapalooza brings on the music in Chicago

There'll be four days of nonstop music in Chicago's Grant Park beginning today.

Lollapalooza, the annual fest starring popular music acts representing all genres of music in addition to food, vendor booths, crafts and more settles into Grant Park today through Sunday.

Slow motion of the Hard Rock Casino guitar smash

The fest, which was started by Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell in 1991, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The term Lollapalooza means "extraordinarily impressive" and Farrell wanted to offer outstanding acts that would not only impress music fans but provide great overall entertainment by diverse and talented musicians.

The lineup this year features a range of artists bound to attract those with varied musical tastes.

The Thursday schedule includes Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy Eat World, Saint JHN and more.

On Friday, festgoers can see Tyler, The Creator; Marshmellow; Roddy Ricch; Jack Harlow; Lauv; Omar Apollo; and others.

Among performers Saturday will be Post Malone, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Limp Bizkit, Gary native Freddie Gibbs and Angels and Airwaves.

Sunday's lineup includes Foo Fighters, Dababy, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland, Brittany Howard and Band of Horses.

When the hunger pangs begin at the fest, guests can head to Chow Town on the premises where eateries such as Beat Kitchen, B.J.'s Market & Bakery, Connie's Pizza, MBurger, Smoke Daddy, The Goddess and Grocer and more will be featured.

Health and safety protocols will be strictly in place during the festival. For more information on Lollapalooza, ticket packages and other details, visit lollapalooza.com.

