Lollapalooza descends on Chicago once again

Lollapalooza

Music fans attend a past Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Music and pop culture fans are gathering in Grant Park this weekend for Lollapalooza, which runs to July 31.

In 2020, like all major events, Lollapalooza was canceled and returned last year.

Throughout the four-day event, which started July 28, attendees will have the opportunity to hear big name bands and artists as well as newcomers on the scene.

Lollapalooza, which was founded by of Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, was established in 1991.

The annual festival features artists who represent all genres of music. On the grounds of the fest, guests will find a variety of stages as well as  food, vendor booths, crafts and more. A variety of culinary selections are available in the fest's Chow Town.

Among food vendors populating Chow Town are Beat Kitchen, Billy Goat Tavern, Broken English Taco Pub, Donut Dudes, Fatso's Last Stand, Healthy Substance, Pizano's Pizza, Smoke Daddy, The Goddess and Grocer, The Indian Garden, Sausage Haus and more.

On the concert roster at the fest, which features shows going on all day, a variety of musical styles will be featured.

The July 28 schedule includes Metallica, Billy Strings, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Ashnikko and more.

On July 29, festgoers can see Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly, Bob Moses, Don Tolliver, King Princess, Jordy and others.

Among performers July 30 will be J. Cole, Big sean, Wallows, Dashboard Confessional, Turnstile, Kygo and more.

The July 31 lineup includes Green day, Porno for Pyros, Maneskin, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, The Marias, Trella and others.

For more information on Lollapalooza, ticket packages and other details, visit lollapalooza.com.

Curtain Call for 'Six'

