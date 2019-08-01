{{featured_button_text}}
Ariana Grande-Concert Blast

Ariana Grande is pictured performing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

 John Salangsang, AP photo

It's time for Lollapalozza!

Lollapalooza, which started in 1991, will be held Aug. 1 to 4 at Chicago's Grant Park. The festival was the brainchild of Perry Farrell, of Jane's Addiction.

The annual fest stars popular music acts representing all genres of music in addition to food, vendor booths, crafts and more. Guests may visit the food area called Chow Town for a variety of fest food.

Among the big acts to perform at this year's fest are The Strokes and The Chainsmokers, Aug. 1; Childish Gambino and Tame Impala, Aug. 2; Twney One Pilots and J. Balvin, Aug. 3 and Ariana Grande and Flume on Aug. 4.

Many other musicians will perform throughout the four days of the fest on different stages. Visit lollapalooza.com.

