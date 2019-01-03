Another year has passed and this week's column reflects on some of the regional music events of the past 12 months.
JANUARY 2018:
• Billy Corston died Jan.y 4 at 65. The Chicago bassist of The USA Band provided musical backing for concerts by '60s vocal group Jay & The Americans, and was in a variety of Chicago-based rock bands, including Sherwin Spector in the 1970s.
• A buzz about the 1950s Marion, Indiana rockabilly band, The Jiants, began after their 1959 regional hit "Tornado," was featured in the film, "The Last Word," starring Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried. Jiants' guitarist was future Highland High School teacher/counselor Jerry Hedges, and father to local bassist Aaron Hedges of The Crawpuppies.
• Northwest Indiana broadcast icon Leonard J. Ellis -- aka "Uncle Len" -- died Jan. 14 at age 89. A pioneer in country radio, Ellis was heard on region airwaves for over 50 years, first on WJOB-AM in Hammond, and later on the stations he came to own and operate -- WLJE-FM (Indiana 105) and WAKE-AM -- as Porter County Broadcasting.
• NW Indiana-based tribute band Meet The Beetles' guitarist and vocalist Scott Carlson died in mid-January after losing his lifelong battle with diabetes. More: meetthebeetles.info.
FEBRUARY 2018:
• Northwest Indiana's modern prog-rockers Stop.Drop.Rewind released "Element & Aftermath," a collection of 10 original songs. More: stopdroprewind.com.
• Guitarist and namesake of Mike Gibb & The Homewreckers, Mike Gibb, died Feb. 27 at age 64. Gibb, a resident of Lowell, was posthumously inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame on April 29.
MARCH 2018:
• Chicago's industrial juggernaut, Ministry, released "AmeriKKKant," the band's first release for Nuclear Blast Records, on March 9. More: ministryband.com.
• Chicago actress/vocalist Angela Ingersoll starred March 18 in her own PBS-TV special "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland" on Chicago's WTTW-TV.
APRIL 2018:
• On April 13, iconic Chicago folk singer/songwriter John Prine released "The Tree of Forgiveness" (via Oh Boy Records), his first album of new songs in over 13 years. He was nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award. More: ohboy.com.
• Northwest Indiana's Steepwater Band opened for Bon Jovi April 26 at the United Center in Chicago, and again April 29 in Milwaukee, before going on hiatus. SWB returned to performing last month with new bassist Joe Bishop replacing Tod Bowers. More: steepwater.com.
• Jef Sarver of Portage released "Streets Of Garyton" April 20, the second in a trilogy of albums beginning in 2017 with "Scribbler On The Roof."
• Chicago songwriter/performer Michael McDermott released his 11th studio album, "Out From Under," on April 27 via Pauper Sky Records.
• NW Indiana's iconic vocal group, The Spaniels Forever, performed at The Northern Indiana Mayor's Roundtable, hosted on April 27 by Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, who called them "Indiana's musical ambassadors."
MAY 2018:
• Kofi Baker -- Hobart resident and son of British rock drummer Ginger Baker of Cream -- toured as one third of "The Music Of Cream: 50th Anniversary World Tour," with Jack Bruce's son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton's nephew by marriage Will Johns. More: musicofcream.com.
• Former Gold Coast hotel bellman turned Chicago indie rocker Ike Reilly released his seventh studio album "Crooked Love" (Rock Ridge Music) on May 18. More: ikereilly.net.
• "Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theatre," a narrative film by John Mellencamp, was released mid-May. It's a live concert filmed at the Chicago Theatre and overlaid with personal reflective commentary by Mellencamp. More: mellencamp.com.
JUNE 2018:
• Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals performed a June 9 concert, produced by Damian Rico, to benefit Hospice of the Calumet Area at Memorial Opera House. More: hospicecalumet.org.
• Chicago blues legend Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater died of heart failure at 83, on June 1 in his hometown of Skokie, Illinois. Clearwater recorded for two Chicago blues labels (Rooster Blues and Alligator), and was inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall Of Fame in 2016.
•· On June 13, "the first drummer of rock 'n' roll" Dominic Joseph Fontana aka DJ Fontana, died at 87. Elvis Presley's first drummer helped build the very foundation of rock 'n' roll and was a regular at Star Plaza Theatre "Elvis Tribute" shows. Fontana had many friends in Northwest Indiana.
• The Record Bin in downtown Hobart held its Grand Opening June 2 with performances by Joel Justin, Jef Sarver and The Spaniels Forever. The retail venue features free Sunday acoustic concerts and hosts an in-store radio station. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin.
• NW Indiana singer/songwriter LeAnn Stutler of Capernaum released "It's About Time," a 5-original song EP. More: facebook.com/capernaumband.
• Northwest Indiana singer/songwriter Johnny V. released his latest album, "Balance," produced by John Carpenter at Thunderclap Studios in Hammond. More: facebook.com/john.vermilye.
JULY 2018:
• M&R Rush released "Between The Lines," featuring 12 songs including one written by Jim Peterik. More: mandrrush.com.
• Buddy Guy released "The Blues Is Alive And Well" with guest appearances by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and James Bay. More: buddyguy.net.
• Val Camilletti, beloved owner of Oak Park's historic record store, Val's Halla Records, died July 26 at 78, after battling breast cancer in recent years.
AUGUST 2018:
• Blixa Sounds re-issued four classic albums by Chicago R&B/Disco icon Linda Clifford. Each was repackaged in a gatefold sleeve with bonus tracks. More: blixa.com.
• While maintaining his solo career, Robert Rolfe Feddersen formed a side band, The Beer Hippies, with Blake Murray, Steev Murray, Howie Wiesjahn and Adam Conley.
• Ralph Covert released a new collection of adult-targeted songs on Aug.12 titled "Welcome to Deadsville." More: waterdogrecords.com.
SEPTEMBER 2018:
• Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield, youngest son of the legendary Muddy Waters, kept a high profile in late summer/early fall by rubbing elbows with various elite blues artists while promoting the September release of his debut album "Mojo Rising".
• Chicago-based rock band Fall Out Boy released "Lake Effect Kid," a three-song EP via Island Records/DCD2 Records. More: falloutboy.com.
OCTOBER 2018:
• Chicago industrial music pioneer Al Jourgensen celebrated both his 60th birthday and the 30th anniversary of his band Ministry's breakthrough album, “Land Of Rape And Honey” on Oct. 11. More: ministryband.com.
NOVEMBER 2018:
• Northwest Indiana guitarist Joe Marcinek released an 8-song collection titled "JM3" on Nov. 16. More: joemarcinekband.com.
• Chicago radio personality Jonathon Brandmeier was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame on Nov. 15.
DECEMBER 2018:
• Mississippi officials declared Dec. 1 Buddy Guy Day and unveiled a marker honoring their famous native son as part of the Mississippi Blues Trail. Buddy Guy's birth state of Louisiana honored the 82-year-old blues guitarist by designating a portion of Highway 418 in Lettsworth, passing in front of the plantation where Guy grew up, as "Buddy Guy Way."
• Cedar Lake's Bill Hayden released his first original music album in over 20 years mid-month. The 13 songs on "Eureka" convey the latest years of the artist's journey and the album features a plethora of regional music guests.