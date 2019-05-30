• Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway brings her Jazz Goes To The Movies to the Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan on Saturday. The concert's playlist includes “Taking a Chance on Love” from Vernon Duke’s "Cabin in the Sky," “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” from Irving Berlin’s "Follow the Fleet," “This Time the Dream’s on Me,” from Harold Arlen’s "Blues in the Night," and “As Time Goes By,” the Herman Hupfeld classic from "Casablanca." Callaway will also perform jazz songs she has recorded for films, including “Come Rain or Come Shine” from "The Good Shepherd," “The Nearness of You” from "Last Holiday" and “Pourquoi,” a song she wrote for the new film "Blind," starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Tickets range from $45 Reserved to $100 VIP Level. More: acornlive.org or 269-756-3879.• Lakes of the Four Seasons weekly Summer Thursday Evening Concert Series begins June 6 with The Unstoppables, a well-oiled collective of top Region players who dish out Americana Rock. Others in the series coming up include The Highway Band (June 13), party rockers Overdue (June 20), and CSN&Y tribute group Marrakesh Express (June 27).
• The sights and sounds of the Midwest's incredible 10-piece Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii, will dazzle the senses for all ages this Saturday as The Acorn Summer Series of shows returns to The Gabis Arboretum (450 W. 100 N.) at Purdue Northwest in Valparaiso. Tickets are $20 for the 7 p.m. show.
• The up-tempo blues of international recording/performing artist Liz Mandeville will be featured on Saturday for the second installment of the weekly Highland Parks & Recreation Department's Music & Market Series. Recently back from Europe, Mandeville will bring her music to Main Square Park's Gazebo stage at 6:15 p.m. with the help of her group, The Blue Points. Opening the event at 5 p.m. is blues guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle. Admission free for all ages. More: lizmandeville.com.
• This year's 13-show Portage Summer Music Series at Woodland Park kicks off its first of many Tuesday evening performances at 6 p.m. June 4 with the ever-popular and super-talented area entertainer, Jim Bulanda, delivering the songs of Frank Sinatra and other top vocal stylists like Dean Martin, Neil Diamond and Tony Bennett. The free, family concerts are held in Oakwood Grand Hall at Woodland Park, (2100 Willowcreek Road.) in Portage. Upcoming shows in the series include '60s rock by The Fabtones with Ted Alliotta (June 11), oldies by Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones (June 18) and tropical rock by Island 49 (June 25). Admission requested is a non-perishable food item, a personal item, or paper products for the Portage Food Pantry and Gabriel's Horn Women's Homeless Shelter. More: portagemusic.com or 219-762-1675.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the hard rock of The Phantom Zone on Friday at 8 p.m. and then brings the foot-stompin' sounds of Steel Country to the stage on Saturday at 9 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The free Sunday performances (4-6 p.m.) broadcast live each week via RegionRadio.Live will continue for one more month at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart before going on summer hiatus in July and August. This Sunday will be the store's final Open Mic event until September. June's upcoming Sunday performances will include country artist Nate Venturelli (June 9), guitar virtuoso/songwriter Jamie Harrison in from New Mexico (June 16), and national blues artist Brigette Rios Purdy jets in from Los Angeles to wrap up the final week (June 30). All performances are 4-6 p.m. and all free to attend. Space is limited. More: facebook.com/LiveAtTheRecordBin or 219-945-9511.
• The Joe Betustak Jr. Memorial Foundation which helps raise funds for NWI families battling cancer, is teaming up this year with local promoter Dave Bobeck for the 2nd Annual Canis Major Outdoor Music Festival held at Sci-Fi Donuts (138 S. Broad St.) in Griffith on June 8 & 9. Saturday bands (Noon to 9 p.m.) are Back Roads, Cat Man Dog, Flip Phone And A Cajon, Mike Valentine & The Heartbeats, The Mike Dangeroux Band; Sunday's performers (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) are Johnny T & Friends, The Local Group, and Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones. More: Scifidonuts.com.
• Head-turning 20-year-old blues guitarist/vocalist, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, has just released his Alligator Records' debut album, "Kingfish." This young gun is hot stuff on the six strings. Heads up on these just announced June 14 shows where he will his stuff in his label's hometown of Chicago; first an 8 p.m. performance at "Ribfest" (4165 N. Lincoln Ave.), followed by an 11 p.m. encore set at Schuba's Tavern (3159 N. Southport Ave.). More: alligator.com.
• This Friday afternoon from Noon to 2 p.m., various members of the perennial South Side classic rock group, M&R RUSH, will stop in studio at 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio to guest on the weekly program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." The guys will chat about their music, play a few songs, spin tunes from their half dozen original music albums and talk about upcoming Midwest summer concert dates, including their June 15 gig at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan. The program streams live in real time at lakeshorepublicmedia.org.