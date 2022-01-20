Lots of regional music keeps 2022 rocking along

"There is an open invitation to join the fun this Saturday with us," said Eric Lambert. He's talking about a special 8 p.m. show at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, where he and his soul mate and musical collaborator Char, will celebrate their birthdays.
It's the Eric Lambert & Char Birthday Party, an evening of non-alcoholic fun fueled by coffee, tea, soda and birthday cake.
The two have had great success with their new CD, "Beating The Odds," released independently last October, and currently getting a good deal of radio play in several countries. "This is the best album I've done yet in my career," said Lambert, a NWI entertainer who has been making music professionally, recording and touring for more than four decades.
Eric and Char's birthdays are on Jan. 19 and 23, respectively. Lambert noted some special friends have been invited to sit in at Saturday's performance, for which a handful of special songs have been learned. "I'm doing a classic Nat King Cole song for this show," said Char. "I'm not telling you the other special tunes we'll be doing." More: facebook.com/ericandchar.org.
MUSIC NOTES
• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 West 29th Ave.) in Gary offers up some quality live music this weekend on its Hard Rock Cafe Stage. Friday features Boy Band Review. Then Saturday, Chicago's 7th Heaven will mix arena rock covers. At the Hard Rock's Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday, The Mike Wheeler Band will slide in and out of musical genres. All shows are 8 p.m. More: 219-228-2383 or hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• In other casino news, Grammy Award-winning country music star Clint Black will have the honors of being the first country artist to perform at Hard Rock Live at 8 p.m. March 18. Tickets on sale at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.
• Hobart High senior Riley Mummey has officially joined the on-air staff at WIMS-AM/FM in Michigan City as a new on-air personality for the "Needle Drop" program airing Sunday nights from 6-9 p.m. Mummey will be doing a "new music" segment each week on the show, as well as co-hosting, and handling online and marketing stuff for the program. More: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.
• Bluesman and local icon Kenny Kinsey of The Kinsey Report and Funky Mojo Daddy will find himself surrounded by musical friends Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter for the 8 p.m. to midnight "Kenny Kinsey Birthday Jam." Leroy's presents dance band Smarty Pants on Saturday. Music starts both nights at 8 p.m. Sundays feature the weekly "Blues Jam" (7 to 11 p.m.) with Corey Dennison. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• The AcoustiSharks kick out some acoustic rock covers from 7-10 p.m. tonight at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.), followed this weekend by The Nick Danger Band on Friday. Jeremy Smolen & Friends bring a mixed bag of party rock and classic covers on Saturday. Music runs 8 a.m. to noon. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.
• Singer-songwriter Jack Cunningham performs his solo acoustic show Friday from 6-9 p.m. at The 219 Taproom (109 S. 3rd St.) in Chesterton, and again on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at Anderson's Winery in Valparaiso. Pulling double duty, Cunningham then teams up at Bugaboo's (14527 S. Shore Drive) in Cedar Lake with frequent collaborator Amy McCormick from 8-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/JackCunninghamMusic.
• Educator and weekend troubadour, Megan Hughes, debuts her solo acoustic show on Friday from 8-11 p.m. at Region Ale House (1080 U.S. 41) in Schererville. Follow this new local performer at facebook.com/meganhughesmusic. Saturday's 8-11 p.m. musical fare at the Ale House is the pairing of regional acoustic music veterans Bruce Chronister & Tim Flatt, both known as members of The Unstoppables. More: facebook.com/RegionAle219.
• WGN-TV personality and stand-up comedian Pat Tomasulo completely sold out the Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) last Saturday and hung out for a while pre-show at The Record Bin next door to the delight of patrons. This weekend's Art shows have local Mellencamp tribute, Smalltown, doing a 7 p.m. performance Friday, followed by a night of triple tributes as Armageddon (Def Leppard trib.), Rock Of Love (Poison trib.) and Rattrap (Ratt Trib.) bring the hair metal '80s back to life. Tickets start at: $10 each show. More: brickartlive.com.
• NWI guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal will be a busy man this weekend. Friday finds him flying solo doing an instrumental performance at Don Quijote (119 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso from 6-8:30 p.m., then on Saturday he celebrates his birthday from 8-11 p.m. with his full instrumental fusion band Freek Johnson at Elements (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso. Sunday has him pairing up for a duo show with his frequent collaborator, jazz/R&B vocalist Lauren Dukes for a matinee set from 3-6 p.m. at Goblin & The Grocer (1 W. Dunes Highway) in Beverly Shores. More: facebook.com/MarcoVillarrealGuitar.
• "The Sunday Acoustic Mic Night" hosted by Ian Gill of The Fresh Hops continues on Sundays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Finnegan's Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. 21 & Over music makers are invited to take part in performing. More: facebook.com/finneganspubdyer.
• Dancing shoes are recommended for a night out with NWI-based Euphoria band, who hit the stage this Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Buddy & Pal's Place (340 E. U.S. 30) in Schererville. More: facebook.com/EuphoriaChicagoland.
• The Thalea String Quartet bring its unique live classical music performance to Munster High School Auditorium (8808 Columbia Ave.) in Munster at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 courtesy of the Lakeshore Community Concerts Committee.
• Chicago's Urge Overkill -- Nash Kato and Eddie “King” Roeser -- are releasing their first new full length album in a decade. "Oui" is the follow up to 2011's "Rock & Roll Submarine" and features a 11 newly written songs and a unique treatment of the George Michael-written classic, "Freedom." Nash and King guest live on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio's "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" Friday from 2-3 p.m. as songs from "Oui" are spotlighted. Also on the program from 1-2 p.m. will be Victor DeLorenzo of The Night Crickets, a new musical group featuring DeLorenzo, David J. and Darwin Meiners. The group's debut CD, "A Free Society," drops Friday with the vinyl version coming later. Stream at lakeshorepublicradio.org.