Lots of regional music keeps 2022 rocking along

"There is an open invitation to join the fun this Saturday with us," said Eric Lambert. He's talking about a special 8 p.m. show at Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso, where he and his soul mate and musical collaborator Char, will celebrate their birthdays.

It's the Eric Lambert & Char Birthday Party, an evening of non-alcoholic fun fueled by coffee, tea, soda and birthday cake.

The two have had great success with their new CD, "Beating The Odds," released independently last October, and currently getting a good deal of radio play in several countries. "This is the best album I've done yet in my career," said Lambert, a NWI entertainer who has been making music professionally, recording and touring for more than four decades.

Eric and Char's birthdays are on Jan. 19 and 23, respectively. Lambert noted some special friends have been invited to sit in at Saturday's performance, for which a handful of special songs have been learned. "I'm doing a classic Nat King Cole song for this show," said Char. "I'm not telling you the other special tunes we'll be doing." More: facebook.com/ericandchar.org.

MUSIC NOTES