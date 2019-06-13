International singer Luis Miguel has returned to the concert stage for a summer tour.
The Grammy-winning Mexican singer brought his latest show to Allstate Arena in Rosemont recently. Although he took the stage about 45 minutes late, Miguel delivered a more than two-hour show high in energy and filled with a blend of upbeat tunes and ballads.
The singer, who drew a packed house, still exhibits strong vocals and doesn't ever just mundanely perform a show. Many of his tunes, which he performs in Spanish, fall into the love song category, and Miguel fuels his delivery with just the right amount of passion.
Miguel's latest album, released in 2017, is "Mexico Por Siempre!" His playlist featured tunes from the album as well as songs from his longtime careeer. (Miguel has been performing since he was a child).
On the performance roster were a variety of tunes including "Amor, Amor, Amor," "Isabel," "Cuando Calienta el Sol" and a slower than usual version of the beautiful "La Barca." A video showcasing red candles and an instrumental piano performance of "La Barca" preceded Miguel's performance of the song.
As at all of his concerts, Miguel's excellent mariachi group took the stage and performed a variety of tunes, including "La Fiesta Del Mariachi." The singer usually performs a few songs with the mariachis but during this show, Miguel sang a half dozen tunes with the Mexican band.
Last year, Miguel's life and career were in the spotlight during a 13-part series "Luis Miguel: La Serie," which starred Diego Boneta. The series debuted on Telemundo and Netflix.
Among other Miguel concert stops are Boston on June 15; Miami on June 23, Houston on June 27 and Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 15 and 16. Visit livenation.com and luismigueloficial.com for news about Miguel and his summer tour.