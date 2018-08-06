It's often customary to hear shouts for "Free Bird" at a multitude of concerts anywhere across the United States.
But when Lynyrd Skynryd's in the house, concertgoers know they don't have to scream out the title of that iconic song. They know they'll hear it and in a grand way.
Such was the case recently at Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour performance at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. The Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special and Jamey Johnson performed prior to Lynyrd Skynyrd taking the stage.
Skynyrd's set was packed with the southern rock band's red hot hits. Fans stood standing throughout the band's performance with most attendees also singing along to Skynyrd's tunes.
Early on in the show, the band, featuring Johnny Van Zant as lead vocalist, delivered songs "Skynyrd Nation," "What's Your Name" and "Travelin' Man."
Large video screens and stunning lighting displays were featured on the set during the entire concert. There was even video footage of past band members, the late lead singer Ronnie Van Zant and a clip of the upcoming Showtime documentary of the group titled, "Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow." The documentary, which airs Aug. 18 on Showtime, features the history of the band, including the deadly plane crash that took the lives of Ronnie Van Zant and other Skynyrd members in 1977.
Skynyrd's show proved a scorching and dynamic display of musicianship. Van Zant, who looks much like his late brother, has done a fine job of handling vocals for the iconic band for the past three decades.
Among musical highlights of the show were performances of "Saturday Night Special," "That Smell," "Red White & Blue," "Simple Man" and "Gimme Three Steps."
Anthems "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird" were kept, fittingly, for the end of the playlist. The band's performance of "Free Bird," which is always extended for concerts, starred powerful guitars and also featured a video clip of Ronnie Van Zant singing the beginning of the song.
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues for a few more months throughout the country. Upcoming shows include Detroit on Aug. 10; Cincinnati on Aug. 17; St. Louis on Aug. 18; Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Oct. 19; Evansville, Indiana, on Oct. 27; Peoria, Illinois, on Nov. 3 and Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 9. Visit lynyrdskynyrd.com for more concert information.