Artistic expression was displayed in a mega way on stage at the Chicago Theatre Wednesday night.
Madonna was in the house and lighting up the wee hours of the night with an out-of-the-ordinary artsy production on her "Madame X" tour. Wednesday's concert was the first show in her mini Chicago residency, which runs through Oct. 28 and has the "Material Girl" performing seven shows.
The tour is promoting her "Madame X" album, which is her latest release.
Everything about the show — from the ticketing process (all via phone) and its start time (10:30 p.m.) to a cell phone ban and its absence of many hits on the playlist — was quite different from most other productions.
As Madonna indicated early on in the show, she wanted her audience to be "present" in the moment and fully engaged in the artistry of it all. So, as soon as people entered the building, phones were taken and placed in a little pouch and not allowed to be used.
"How do you feel not being able to use your phones?" she shouted to fans.
A common theme of the show remained that "artists are here to disturb the peace." Those words were among the words typed on the stage backdrop at the beginning of the show and throughout other segments. Madonna also uttered that phrase throughout as well.
In this show, featuring stunning multi-media displays, a large focus on world music sounds, colorful costumes and sleek choreography, Madonna relishes in her Madame X character, whom she says is a "secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places."
Madonna took the stage at 11 p.m., opening with the tune "God Control" from "Madame X." The show starred a great number of songs from the new album as well as other selections inspired by various world music including Portugese inspirations. Her show ran for more than two hours, ending at 1:20 a.m.
For fans craving the hits, perhaps this isn't the show for you. The biggest of Madonna's hits offered by the singer this time around included "Vogue," a bit of "Papa Don't Preach," "La Isla Bonita," "Express Yourself," and "Like Prayer," which audience members enthusiastically sang with her.
While the transitions between songs lagged a bit with Madonna talking very often to her fans, the musical selections proved engaging as Madonna sounded strong vocally.
Among tunes on the playlist were "Frozen," "Come Alive," "Crazy," "I Don't Search, I Find" and "I Rise."
The singer is always full of surprises so mega fans of the "Material Girl" will always be curious to see what she's up to.
This "Madame X" show drew a full house of admirers to the theater who were willing to go along with Madonna on her latest unique, creative journey. For more information about the tour, visit livenation.com.