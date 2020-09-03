Majestic hits and more to rock Bulldog Car Cruise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oscar & The Majestics' guitar-slingin' frontman and namesake, Oscar Hamod, said his veteran group has been rehearsing a lot during the dry season of gigs brought on by COVID-19. They're keeping their chops up and working on some new cover songs for their live show.

"We are ready to get out there and rock," said Hamod of the group's free concert performance next Thursday (9/10) at Bulldog Park. They'll dish out classic rock cover songs along with some of their own recorded hits from the mid-to-late 1960s while signed to the influential Chicago-based, USA Records.

While their USA labelmates like The Buckinghams and others were creating memorable pop tunes, the Gary, Indiana-based Majestics were helping to pioneer the fuzz-tone guitar driven genre that came to be called "garage rock." "My original '58 Gibson Explorer guitar has had a lot to do with my fuzz guitar sound," recalled Hamod. "I would drive my Fender amp to the limit slightly below the speakers, which created my unique fuzz sound."

With help from other bands like The Troggs, The Standells, The Seeds and fellow Chicagoans The Shadows of Night, Oscar & The Majestics created a raw and raucous new sound that eventually set the stage for the punk rock invasion a decade later.