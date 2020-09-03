Majestic hits and more to rock Bulldog Car Cruise

Oscar & The Majestics' guitar-slingin' frontman and namesake, Oscar Hamod, said his veteran group has been rehearsing a lot during the dry season of gigs brought on by COVID-19. They're keeping their chops up and working on some new cover songs for their live show.
"We are ready to get out there and rock," said Hamod of the group's free concert performance next Thursday (9/10) at Bulldog Park. They'll dish out classic rock cover songs along with some of their own recorded hits from the mid-to-late 1960s while signed to the influential Chicago-based, USA Records.
While their USA labelmates like The Buckinghams and others were creating memorable pop tunes, the Gary, Indiana-based Majestics were helping to pioneer the fuzz-tone guitar driven genre that came to be called "garage rock." "My original '58 Gibson Explorer guitar has had a lot to do with my fuzz guitar sound," recalled Hamod. "I would drive my Fender amp to the limit slightly below the speakers, which created my unique fuzz sound."
With help from other bands like The Troggs, The Standells, The Seeds and fellow Chicagoans The Shadows of Night, Oscar & The Majestics created a raw and raucous new sound that eventually set the stage for the punk rock invasion a decade later.
From 1960-1969, Oscar & The Majestics was one of the leading rock groups in the Midwest, regularly packing auditoriums and concert halls throughout the Great Lakes Region due to both Hamod's knack for promoting and steady radio play on a string of Oscar-written singles like "Come On Willie," "Jackie, Jackie," "Got To Have Your Lovin'" and their biggest hit "Soulfinger."
Covering other artists' songs was a trend in the 1960s and The Majestics' wholly unique tripped-out, psychedelic cover of the traditional folk song "House of the Rising Sun" pre-dated the more well known version of the song by Frijid Pink by more than a year. "Kids knew the song because of the British Invasion-era bluesy version The Animals had a hit with it (in 1964), but we took that song (in 1969) and made it our own and reinvented it as a garage rock classic," Hamod said.
Retiring the band, but wisely retaining the publishing rights, the master tapes and all the important paperwork from their heyday, nearly 49 years later, Hamod was able to bring the group back to life when in 2010, he negotiated a worldwide deal with the New York-based archival music label, Sundazed Records. The label compiled 12 of the band's best '60s singles and two previously unreleased songs ("I Feel Good" and "Baby Under My Skin"); releasing them on what would become the band's first full-fledged album, 2011's "No Chance Baby."
"We had only released a series of 45r rpm singles back in the '60s. We never did a full album at the time, so 'No Chance Baby', a compilation of those early singles, is really our first album. Hamod adds with a smile and a wink, that it was worth the wait, because it has sold out worldwide and prompted additional pressings. "No Chance Baby" was even ranked number three on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of "best reissues."
Since then, Sundazed released a 2018 six-song EP of additional previously unreleased songs by the band, and also included a novelty guitar instrumental written by Hamod called "Haunted House" on it's 2019 "Spookshow Spectacular" various artists Halloween compilation album.
"It'll be a great night of rock 'n' roll and we're really looking forward to playing," said Hamod of the 5:30 to 8 p.m. gig on Sept. 10 at Bulldog Park. The performances is part of Crown Point's weekly 4-8 p.m. "Classic Car Cruise Night" at the park's covered pavilion, which opens with a set of classic guitar rock instrumentals by father/son duo, The Roccos. More: 219-662-3290 or crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28.
MUSIC NOTES
• Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse will be doing a free, all ages outdoor performance from 6-9 p.m. tonight on the Revelli Bandshell at Festival Park in downtown Hobart. Lead guitarist, vocalist and namesake of the rockin' blues group, Derek Caruso will soon be releasing his debut album. "It's coming out sometime this Fall and will be a mix of cover songs done my way and original songs I've written," he said. This columnist has an advance copy of that forthcoming Caruso album and can attest it's a solid first effort. Those attending tonight's Hobart gig should request "Heat Seeking Missile" and "Hipshot Boogie." More: facebook.com/BluesFuse219.
• The Hobart Art Theatre (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart takes folks back to the MTV-'80s this Saturday with an 8:30 p.m. all ages, double bill featuring the bands Crue U (a Motley Crue tribute) and Dirty Talk (a Poison tribute). Tickets: $10 advance/$12 at door. More: 219-942-1670.
• Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville hosts acoustic shows by John Mark tonight from 7-10 p.m. The Alley welcomes in R&B/rock duo Greg Guidottie & Selena Pena on Friday (8-11 p.m.), followed on Saturday by country singer/songwriter Erika Raen (4:30-7:30 p.m.), then wrapping up the weekend on Sunday with back to back solo performances by singer/songwriters Rick Zuccarelli (4:30-7:30 p.m.) and Nick Kazonis (8-11 p.m.). More: 219-440-7657
• Classic cover songs by veteran club rockers The Nick Danger Band are featured this Friday at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Then the acoustic duo of Tim & Mike (of the Chester Brown Band) will provide the soundtrack for the venue's Saturday evening patrons. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• M&R RUSH has announced a pair of regular performance dates on its thus far canceled “Let’s Do It … Again 2020 Tour," have been rescheduled for Fall, in addition to the still scheduled "M&R Annual Holiday Concert" at The Hobart Art Theatre. M&R fans can find more information and ticket links on those shows via the group's website: mandrrush.com
• Lubeznik Center for the Arts announces the new fall schedule of classes and workshops with added safety measures. The Fall session begins Sept. 21, and most classes run for six weeks. These include both online and in-person classes for all ages, and artists at every level. More at: lubeznikcenter.org or call 219- 874-4900.
• Those heavy metal fans who missed my interview with Blue Oyster Cult founding member and former bassist, Joe Bouchard, about his glorious past and his extensive solo career, can catch a repeat broadcast of it this Friday at 11p.m. on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio or streaming at lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
