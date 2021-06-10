Majestic return of old school Region rockers

“Rock ‘n’ roll is something that just stays with you,” said Oscar Hamod, who told of first picking up an old acoustic guitar during his freshman year at Gary’s Edison High School. “You get older, you move on, you do other things in life, but the music is always there inside you. It never goes away. It certainly hasn’t for me.”
The guitar-driven sound of Hamod's mid-1960s band, Oscar & The Majestics, was akin to the early sound music being made overseas by young British groups but with a very distinct Chicago attitude and groove. Though they hailed from Northwest Indiana, Oscar and his troupe recorded most of their tunes at the legendary Chess Recording Studios in Chicago, in the same studios Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley rolled tape on their biggest hits.
This Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the current incarnation of Oscar & The Majestics headline Highland Parks & Recreation Department's second Sunday Summer Concert Series. Opening will be this generation's Oscar Hamod, 15-year-old Hobart songwriting rocker Geddy Trezak, who has been creating a buzz with his music videos and pop-up performances. Admission is free for all ages. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended.
During their heyday, Oscar & The Majestics recorded a boatload of songs and released seven official 45rpm singles for a trio of regional labels. First came “Jackie, Jackie” and “Come On Willie” for Hamod’s own imprint, Ark Records, both becoming local Hoosier hits thanks to airplay on area radio stations WLTH, WWCA and WJOB. “Come on Willie” became the unofficial school song for Wirt High School since the school’s mascot was “Willie Wirt.” “The kids would all sing the song at the games, because the chorus was ‘Come on Willie!’” recalled Hamod.
Next came a recording deal with Chicago’s USA/Destination Records.
Hamod had hoped his band would move on to a major label after USA Records. Before that could happen, USA shut down its Chicago operations, leaving Oscar and his boys on their own. Oscar created his own Soulful Records, which released the group’s final few singles.
Oscar and his bassist brother Sam Hamod both went into teaching while the other guys moved on in various career paths. A dozen years ago, SunDazed Records, an international label that had just wrapped up a very successful reissuing campaign with iconic '60s Chicago band, Shadows of Night, reached out with interest in the Majestics catalog.
A deal was made and SunDazed collected the old singles and packaged them into an album for the first time, calling the 2011 anthology "No Chance Baby," after one of Oscar's best loved original songs. The reissued collection got radio play with the songs “Soulfinger,” featuring Oscar-penned lyrics sung over an instrumental borrowed from The Bar-Kays, and an energized "boog-a-loo" rave-up titled “Got to Have Your Lovin.”
The album also featured the Majestics' unique cover of The Who's "I Can't Explain," and a psychedelic treatment of the folk music classic, "House of the Rising Sun."
“No Chance Baby” sold very well worldwide and had three press runs over the last decade. SunDazed followed it with a 2017 6-song EP, "Oscar & The Majestics: Rare & Unissued Cuts '64-'66." A 2019 special Halloween-themed various artist collection included Oscar's surf-punk instrumental from the EP, "Haunted House."
Oscar & The Majestics returned to live performing around the Region after the SunDazed anthology came out, and since then the original line-up has undergone a few changes. "Nothing feels better than to be on stage playing your songs and seeing people out front enjoying the music," Hamod said. More: facebook.com/oscarandthemajestics.
MUSIC NOTES
• The Southpoint U.S. 30 Cruise-In held every Friday in the parking lot and surrounding area of Valparaiso Harley-Davidson (1151 W. Morthland Drive./U.S. 30) in Valparaiso continues the weekly tradition of welcoming hot rods, motorcycles and music fans from all across the Region. This week's band is Nawty Lite, rocking the beer garden from 6-9 p.m. More: hdvalpo.com or facebook.com/hdvalpo
• The Celebrate Schererville Festival is happening this weekend in the town's Redar Park (217 Gregory St.). Tonight's music stage features The Party Rock Experience (5-7 p.m.) and Dick Diamond & The Dusters (8-11 p.m.). Rocking on Friday is The June Band (5-7:30 p.m.) and Mr. Funnyman Band (8:30 p.m. to midnight). Saturday finds country singer Nate Venturelli (4:30-7:30 p.m.) sharing the stage with Echoes of Pompeii (8:30 p.m. to midnight). Closing the event out on Sunday is The Salted Coffee Band (4-6 p.m.) and The Nicole Jamrose Band (7-10 p.m.). More: schererville.org.
• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 West U.S. 20) in Porter welcomes the jazzy sounds of The Willie Waldman Project at 8 p.m. Friday and the cantina switches gears on Saturday at 9 p.m. with the country group Texiana. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• Catch Frank Paul doing his Gone To Paradise tribute to Jimmy Buffett at Krapil's Steakhouse (6600 W. 111th St.) in Worth, Illinois on Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. More: 708-448-2012.
• Hobart VFW Post #5365 will host an AVMRA Motorcycle Ride to benefit local resident Mary (Peggie) Sams as she battles Stage 4 cancer. The event begins and ends at the VFW (540 S. Indiana St.) in Hobart. The after party in the hall features tribute artists Dave Thomas as "Elvis" and Joe Zirconia as "Neil Diamond." The all ages event will feature food, bounce house for kids, cash bar, raffles and more. Sign-ups start 10:30 a.m., with bike rolling at Noon. More: 219-942-6474.
• The public is invited to join the Roselawn American Legion Post #0238 (4181 E. State Road 10) in Roselawn on Sunday for their family-friendly Cancer Ride & Hog Roast benefiting local resident Barbara Nannenga. Sign-ups at 10 a.m., kickstands up at Noon, 3 p.m. hog dinner, 4 p.m. live country music by The Texas Thunder Band. Cash bar and kid activities also. More: 219-345-2752.
• Valparaiso's Elements Wine Bar (23 N. Washington St.) has singer/songwriter Steve Ball tonight doing a solo acoustic show. The sound of music broadens and gets louder with a full band performance by 51 Lincoln, followed on Saturday by blues with The Downtown Charlie Brown Band. Time is 7-10 pm. More: 219-309-1660 or facebook.com/elementswinebar.
• Regional songwriter and performer Patti Shaffner has a new collection of mostly recorded original music forthcoming. "There will be 13 originals and one cover by Canadian songwriter Ken Yates," noted Shaffner of the new album, "From the Left Side of My Heart." "I like to think of it as a journey from loss to peace and joy." Jef Sarver has done some of the back-up vocals and there is one strongly jazz influenced number where Scott Pazera added bass. John Carpenter has added guitar and some vocals, along with engineering the sessions at Thunderclap Studio in Hammond. World percussionist Carolyn Koebel is also contributing to the recording process. Release is targeted for early to mid-summer. More: jazzdakini.com.
Opinions are those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.