Majestic return of old school Region rockers

“Rock ‘n’ roll is something that just stays with you,” said Oscar Hamod, who told of first picking up an old acoustic guitar during his freshman year at Gary’s Edison High School. “You get older, you move on, you do other things in life, but the music is always there inside you. It never goes away. It certainly hasn’t for me.”

The guitar-driven sound of Hamod's mid-1960s band, Oscar & The Majestics, was akin to the early sound music being made overseas by young British groups but with a very distinct Chicago attitude and groove. Though they hailed from Northwest Indiana, Oscar and his troupe recorded most of their tunes at the legendary Chess Recording Studios in Chicago, in the same studios Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley rolled tape on their biggest hits.

This Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., the current incarnation of Oscar & The Majestics headline Highland Parks & Recreation Department's second Sunday Summer Concert Series. Opening will be this generation's Oscar Hamod, 15-year-old Hobart songwriting rocker Geddy Trezak, who has been creating a buzz with his music videos and pop-up performances. Admission is free for all ages. Bringing blankets and lawn chairs is recommended.