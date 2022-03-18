Mammoth WVH rocks Chicago's House of Blues

Wolfgang Van Halen brought his group Mammoth WVH to Chicago's House of Blues March 16 and threw a rockin' party on stage.

Van Halen, who is the son of late guitar great Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, was, in fact, celebrating his birthday that day so he said the show was extra special for him.

"This is the first official birthday Mammoth show. I don't think I've ever had a show on a birthday before," said Van Halen. Balloons were brought on stage at the end of the show and the band, crew and audience members serenaded the musician, who turned 31 years old, with a chorus of "Happy Birthday."

The guitarist, who also plays keyboard, and his fellow band mates were in fine form for the 90-minute House of Blues show which highlighted songs from the group's debut and only album "Mammoth WVH."

Van Halen, who previously toured with his father's band Van Halen, is the perfect lead man for his own group. His talents on the guitar are stellar in their own right and his vocals were strong throughout the show.

The debut album "Mammoth WVH" features songs exclusively written by Van Halen and on the album he performs every instrument and exclusively sings on every song.

Audience members cheered for the band as they took the stage and continued shouting praises to the musicians throughout the show.

Van Halen told fans that Chicago is a city that knows how to rock.

"You're getting real rock and roll tonight," he said. "You get it." The musician, who's quite personable on stage, also thanked fans for coming out to the concert and found it awesome that fans were singing along to the tunes enthusiastically.

Among concert highlights were performances of "Epiphany," "You'll Be The One," Mammoth," "Stone," "Mr. Ed" and "Distance," a heartfelt song Van Halen wrote in honor of his father.

To learn more about Mammoth WVH, visit mammothwvh.com.

